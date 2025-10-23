IoTミドルウェア市場、2023年15.4億ドルから2032年61.06億ドルへ急成長予測
The IoT middleware market is expected to be valued at $1.54 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 16.58% from 2024 to 2032, reaching $6.106 billion by 2032. Growing adoption of IoT across industries is driving the growth of the market by facilitating an increase in the number of connected devices. Enterprises are seeking cost-effective solutions while focusing on building robust security infrastructure to protect against cyber threats. Investments in next-generation middleware technologies are also increasing to address the need for smooth device integration and advanced data management. High customer satisfaction and retention are shaping competitive strategies and ensuring long-term market stability.
Free sample available: " https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6005 "
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000332473&id=bodyimage1】
Market Trends
Increasing adoption of IoT across industries is driving demand for middleware that enables seamless connectivity, data management, and operational efficiency. Sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities are adopting IoT solutions to enhance automation and data-driven decision-making, creating a growing need for middleware that ensures smooth interoperability between devices, data management, and security. As a foundation for real-time communications, middleware also enables integration with cloud and edge computing, further expanding adoption in response to growing needs for predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and automation.
However, increasing cybersecurity risks and strict data protection regulations can present barriers to adoption. As the number of connected devices increases, so does the risk of data leaks and cyberattacks, necessitating the implementation of end-to-end encryption, authentication, and access control. While this increases implementation costs and operational burden, strengthening security measures is essential to improving market trust.
Furthermore, expanding investment in smart cities is driving demand for middleware to integrate connected infrastructure with real-time data management. Middleware, which coordinates data exchange and device-to-device communications, plays a central role in integrating diverse IoT infrastructure, including smart grids, traffic management systems, and network monitoring. As cities increasingly adopt 5G, edge computing, and AI analytics, scalable, highly integrated middleware is essential.
Segment Analysis
By Company Size
Large enterprises will account for approximately 63% of the market in 2023, driven by their large IoT deployments, high IT investments, and superior infrastructure capabilities. Supporting a large IoT ecosystem requires powerful middleware that delivers real-time data processing and security compliance. Early adoption of AI, edge computing, and cloud IoT platforms is also contributing to market expansion.
Small and medium-sized enterprises （SMEs） are expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 17.97% from 2024 to 2032. As IoT adoption for automation, efficiency, and cost reductions continues, SMEs are leveraging low-cost, cloud-based middleware solutions with minimal infrastructure investment. Government support and industrial digitalization are accelerating SME adoption of IoT for smart manufacturing, logistics, and remote monitoring.
Free sample available: " https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6005 "
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000332473&id=bodyimage1】
Market Trends
Increasing adoption of IoT across industries is driving demand for middleware that enables seamless connectivity, data management, and operational efficiency. Sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities are adopting IoT solutions to enhance automation and data-driven decision-making, creating a growing need for middleware that ensures smooth interoperability between devices, data management, and security. As a foundation for real-time communications, middleware also enables integration with cloud and edge computing, further expanding adoption in response to growing needs for predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and automation.
However, increasing cybersecurity risks and strict data protection regulations can present barriers to adoption. As the number of connected devices increases, so does the risk of data leaks and cyberattacks, necessitating the implementation of end-to-end encryption, authentication, and access control. While this increases implementation costs and operational burden, strengthening security measures is essential to improving market trust.
Furthermore, expanding investment in smart cities is driving demand for middleware to integrate connected infrastructure with real-time data management. Middleware, which coordinates data exchange and device-to-device communications, plays a central role in integrating diverse IoT infrastructure, including smart grids, traffic management systems, and network monitoring. As cities increasingly adopt 5G, edge computing, and AI analytics, scalable, highly integrated middleware is essential.
Segment Analysis
By Company Size
Large enterprises will account for approximately 63% of the market in 2023, driven by their large IoT deployments, high IT investments, and superior infrastructure capabilities. Supporting a large IoT ecosystem requires powerful middleware that delivers real-time data processing and security compliance. Early adoption of AI, edge computing, and cloud IoT platforms is also contributing to market expansion.
Small and medium-sized enterprises （SMEs） are expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 17.97% from 2024 to 2032. As IoT adoption for automation, efficiency, and cost reductions continues, SMEs are leveraging low-cost, cloud-based middleware solutions with minimal infrastructure investment. Government support and industrial digitalization are accelerating SME adoption of IoT for smart manufacturing, logistics, and remote monitoring.