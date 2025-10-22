A-Nexusと株式会社MR8は、A-Nexusがマネジメントするグローバルユニット「Quadlips」の日本における業務委託契約を締結

A-Nexus Incorporated

A-Nexus(本社: 米国、代表: Nariaki Terada)はこのたび、株式会社MR8(本社: 東京都港区、代表取締役: 大崎裕貴)と、A-Nexusがマネジメントするグローバルユニット 「Quadlips」の日本国内におけるプロモーションおよびセールスに関する業務委託契約を、正式に締結いたしました。本契約により、株式会社MR8は「Quadlips」の日本国内での宣伝活動、販売促進、営業施策の立案・実行等を担い、A-Nexusと緊密に連携しながら、同ユニットの日本市場における展開を強力に推進してまいります。

アーティスト情報: Quadlips

AKB48グループ史上初のグローバルユニット。2011年のJKT48結成以来、アジア各都市に拡大しているAKB48海外姉妹グループ。昨今、ガールズグループのグローバル化が進むなか、JKT48のFeni、BNK48のFame、MNL48のCole、KLP48のMashiroといった海外進出に積極的な選抜メンバー4人を招集し、フィリピン・マニラおよびタイ・バンコクを拠点とする、初のアジア横断ユニットが誕生しました。2024年3月に「Catch Me Kiss Me」でタイから全世界デビュー。

2025年8月には米国The Orchardレーベルより7thシングル「IDGA」をリリースし、国際的な注目を集めています。

Quadlips official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quad_lips

Quadlips official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@quadlips

Quadlips official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Quadlips

A-Nexus

所在地: Las Vegas, NV, USA

URL: https://a-nexus.com/

CEO 寺田成昇 Nariaki Terada(AKB48海外姉妹グループ総合プロデューサー General Producer of the Overseas AKB48 Sister Groups)

CSO Brandon Tatum(2023 Billboard Top Music Lawyer, Former Global Head of Music, Gala Games/Gala Music)

A-nexusは、日本およびASEAN・アジアのタレント、スポーツ選手、アーティス ト、クリエイターが、アメリカ市場および世界へ進出するための戦略的ゲートウェイです。 エンターテインメント、スポーツ、アート、ビジネスの交差点として、多様な文化と才能を世界へ届け る包括的サポートを通じて、グローバルな成功を支援します

株式会社MR8

所在地: 東京都港区東麻布1-9-11 GROWTH BY IOQ 701

URL: https://mr8.jp

代表取締役 大崎裕貴

事業内容: 芸能プロダクション経営、芸能タレント、モデル、音楽家、スポーツ選手、インストラクター及び映像技術者の養成並びにマネージメント、各種イベント、映像の企画、制作並びにその請負又は委託とその興行

【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

A-Nexus 窓口

Email: contact@a-nexus.com

Web: https://a-nexus.com/ja

株式会社MR8 (担当: 広報部)

Email: info@mr8.jp

Tel: 03-6807-4935

Web: https://mr8.jp

A-Nexus and MR8 Sign Service-Outsourcing Agreement for “Quadlips” in Japan

TOKYO / LAS VEGAS - A-Nexus (U.S.) and MR8 (Tokyo) today announced that they have executed a service-outsourcing agreement under which MR8 will plan and execute promotion, sales, and related commercial initiatives for the global unit Quadlips in the Japanese market, working in close collaboration with A-Nexus.

About Quadlips

Quadlips is the first global unit in the history of the AKB48 Group, formed by four standout members from overseas sister groups-Feni (JKT48), Fame (BNK48), Cole (MNL48), and Mashiro (KLP48)-and based out of Manila and Bangkok. The group made a global debut from Thailand in March 2024 with “Catch Me Kiss Me,” and in August 2025 released its 7th single “IDGA” via The Orchard (U.S.), drawing international attention.

Official accounts: Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/quad_lips) / TikTok(https://www.tiktok.com/@quadlips) / YouTube(https://www.youtube.com/@Quadlips)

Company Information

A-Nexus Incorporated

Headquarters: Las Vegas, NV, USA

URL: https://a-nexus.com/

CEO: Nariaki Terada (General Producer of the Overseas AKB48 Sister Groups)

CSO: Brandon Tatum (2023 Billboard Top Music Lawyer; Former Global Head of Music, Gala Games /Gala Music)

A-Nexus serves as a strategic gateway for talent from Japan and the broader ASEAN/Asia region to reach the U.S. market and the world, providing comprehensive support across entertainment, sports, art, and business.

MR8, Inc.

Address: 19-11 GROWTH BY IOQ 701, Higashiazabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo

URL: https://mr8.jp

Representative: YUKI OSAKI

Business: Artist management and production; training and management of entertainers, models, musicians, athletes, instructors, and video engineers; planning/production/operation of events and visual content.

Media Contacts

A-Nexus - Media Inquiries

Email: contact@a-nexus.com

Web: https://a-nexus.com/en

MR8, Inc. - Public Relations

Email: info@mr8.jp

Tel: 03-6807-4935

Web: https://mr8.jp