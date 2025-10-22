MR8、A-Nexus(米国)と業務提携

A-Nexus Incorporated

株式会社MR8は、A-Nexus と、MR8所属アーティスト「乃紫(のあ)」の米国市場における宣伝・広告・マーケティング活動、販売促進、関連イベント運営等を委託する業務委託契約を締結し、本日、両社の業務提携を発表いたします。

A-Nexusは、日本およびASEAN・アジアのタレント、スポーツ選手、アーティスト、クリエイターがアメリカ市場および世界へ進出するための戦略的ゲートウェイとして、エンターテインメント、スポーツ、アート、ビジネスの交差点からグローバルな成功を支援する体制を有しています。CSO Brandon Tatum (2023 BillboardTop Music Lawyer／Former Global Head of Music, Gala Games・Gala Music)のもと、日米の産業ネットワークと実務知見を統合し、実効性の高いマーケット進出を推進します。

本提携の第1弾として、セルフプロデュース型のJ-POPシンガーソングライター「乃紫(のあ)」の米国展開を始動。乃紫はTikTok 308,000フォロワー、YouTube 登録者170,000、Instagram 119,000フォロワーなどSNSを中心に支持を拡大し、「全方向美少女」「初恋キラー」等で注目を集めてきました。

今後の主な取り組み

アーティスト「乃紫(のあ)」プロフィール

両社からコメント

- 米国主要都市でのデジタル・キャンペーン設計とパートナー連携- ショーケース型イベントやフェス出演機会の創出・最適化- タイアップ/UGC(ユーザー生成コンテンツ)を意識したクリエイティブ施策の共同開発- ジャンル: J-POPシンガーソングライター／作詞・作曲・編曲・歌唱・アートワークをセルフプロデュース。- SNS: TikTok 308,000／YouTube 170,000／Instagram 119,000／X 15,000- 主な話題曲: 「全方向美少女」「初恋キラー」「1000日間」ほか。韓国語版を含む多言語展開にも意欲的。- タイアップ例: ドラマ・映画・CM主題歌、楽曲提供など多岐 (例: MBS系『初めましてこんにちは、離婚してください』OP「縁色反応」、映画『うちの弟どもがすみません』主題歌「恋の8秒ルール」、映画『お嬢と番犬くん』挿入歌「銃口をハートに向けて」、楽曲提供『ILLIT Japan 1st Single ʻ時よ止まれʼ』収録曲「Topping」など)。- ライブ／出演: 国内フェス・テレビ・ラジオ出演やワンマン公演、2025年Zeppツアーなど。

株式会社MR8 代表取締役 大崎裕貴

「デジタル発の支持をグローバルな成長へつなげる局面で、米国現地に強みを持つA-Nexusとの協働は大きな推進力になります。まずは乃紫の米国展開を皮切りに、作品と体験の両輪で価値を届けていきます。」

A-Nexus CEO 寺田成昇

「アジアの才能を世界へ届けるという当社のミッションのもと、MR8と共に、乃紫さんの魅力を米国のオーディエンスに最適な形で伝えていきます。」

会社概要

株式会社MR8

代表者: 代表取締役 大崎裕貴／事業内容:アーティストマネジメント・制作 等

A-Nexus

社名: A-Nexus Incorporated／所在地: Las Vegas, NV, USA／URL: https://a-nexus.com/

CEO:寺田成昇(AKB48海外姉妹グループ総合プロデューサー)

CSO:Brandon Tatum(2023 Billboard Top Music Lawyer、Former Global Head of Music, Gala Games/Gala Music)

事業概要:日本およびASEAN・アジアの才能を世界へ届ける戦略的ゲートウェイとして、エンタメ／スポーツ／アート／ビジネス分野で包括支援。

本件に関するお問い合わせ

MR8 and A-Nexus (U.S.) Enter Strategic Partnership

- 株式会社MR8 (担当: 広報部)Email: info@mr8.jpTel: 03-6807-4935Web: https://mr8.jp- A-Nexus 窓口Email: contact@a-nexus.comWeb: https://a-nexus.com/ja- A-Nexus to provide end-to-end promotion, marketing, and sales support for MR8 artist noa (乃紫) in the U.S. -

MR8 today announced a service outsourcing agreement with A-Nexus under which A-Nexus will lead publicity, advertising, marketing, sales promotion, and related event operations for MR8 artist noa (乃紫) in the United States-marking the start of a broader collaboration between the two companies.

A-Nexus operates as a strategic gateway for talent from Japan and the wider ASEAN/Asia region to enter the U.S. market and the world, supporting global success at the intersection of entertainment, sports, art, and business. Under the leadership of CSO Brandon Tatum (2023 Billboard Top Music Lawyer, former Global Head of Music, Gala Games / Gala Music), A-Nexus integrates U.S.-Japan industry networks and practical expertise to drive effective market entry.

As the first initiative of the partnership, the companies will launch the U.S. expansion of self-produced J-POP singer-songwriter noa (乃紫). noa has rapidly grown a social following centered on short-form and video platforms-TikTok 308,000, YouTube 170,000, Instagram 119,000, and X 15,000-and has drawn attention with tracks including “全方向美少女” and “初恋キラー.”

Key Initiatives in the U.S.

Artist Profile - noa (乃紫)

- Design and execution of digital campaigns in major U.S. cities with strategic partner integrations- Creation and optimization of showcase events and festival appearances- Co-development of creative programs optimized for tie-ins and UGC (user-generated content)- Genre/Role: J-POP singer-songwriter; fully self-produced (lyrics, composition, arrangement, vocals, artwork)- Social: TikTok 308,000 / YouTube 170,000 / Instagram 119,000 / X 15,000- Notable Tracks: “全方向美少女,” “初恋キラー,” “1000 日間”; actively exploring multilingual releases including Korean versions- Tie-in Examples: Theme and featured songs across TV/film/CM and songwriting for other artists・MBS drama 「初めましてこんにちは、離婚してください」 opening theme, “縁色反応”・Film 「うちの弟どもがすみません」 theme song “恋の8秒ルール”・Film 「お嬢と番犬くん」 insert song “銃口をハートに向けて”・Song contribution “Topping” on ILLIT Japan 1st Single ‘時よ止まれ’- Live/Appearances: Domestic festivals, TV/radio, solo concerts, and a 2025 Zepp tour

Quotes

MR8 - Representative: YUKI OSAKI

“Converting digital-born support into global growth requires strong on-the-ground capabilities. Partnering with A-Nexus in the United States will be a powerful driver. Starting with noa’s U.S. rollout, we will deliver value through both her works and the experiences around them.”

A-Nexus - CEO Nariaki Terada

“Guided by our mission to bring Asian talent to the world, we will work with MR8 to present noa’s appeal to U.S. audiences in the most fitting ways.”

Company Information

MR8, Inc.

Representative: YUKI OSAKI

Business: Artist management and production

A-Nexus Incorporated

Headquarters: Las Vegas, NV, USA

URL: https://a-nexus.com/

CSO: Brandon Tatum (2023 Billboard Top Music Lawyer; Former Global Head of Music, Gala Games / Gala Music)

Overview: A strategic gateway propelling talent from Japan and ASEAN/Asia to global audiences across entertainment, sports, art, and business

Media Contacts

MR8, Inc. - Public Relations

Email: info@mr8.jp

Tel: 03-6807-4935

Web: https://mr8.jp

A-Nexus - Media Inquiries

Email: contact@a-nexus.com

Web: https://a-nexus.com/en