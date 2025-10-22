和歌山県プロジェクト「Window to Wakayama」、欧州最大級の高級インテリア展「Decorex London 2025」に出展

Omiisay株式会社

2025年10月12日から15日まで、英国ロンドンのOlympia Londonで開催された欧州最大級の高級インテリアデザイン展「Decorex London 2025」において、和歌山県による地域産業の海外発信プロジェクト「Window to Wakayama」が出展しました。

本展示は、主催者Informa Marketsより**Featured Exhibitor（注目出展者）**に選出されました。

Featured Exhibitorは、約300社の出展者のうちわずか10社前後しか選ばれない特別枠であり、過去にはTom Dixon、House of Hackney、Soane Britain、Officine Gullo、Vista Alegreなど、欧州を代表するデザインブランドが名を連ねています。

日本の地域発公共プロジェクトが同枠に選出されるのは極めて異例であり、和歌山の素材と職人技、そしてOmiisay株式会社の総合的な展示構成力が国際的に高く評価された結果となりました。

展示全景（Window to Wakayamaブース／Decorex London 2025）

本展示は主催者Informa MarketsよりFeatured Exhibitorに選出され、Decorex公式パンフレットおよび公式サイトにもOmiisayのロゴが掲載されました。

展示作品（Window to Wakayamaブース／Decorex London 2025）

本展示は、Omiisay株式会社（本社：東京都世田谷区）が企画、デザイン、空間構成、現地施工に加え、物流計画、新規製品企画、プロモーション映像および特設ウェブサイト制作までを含む全工程をプロデュース。

和歌山の自然素材と職人技を軸に、「日本の静けさと素材の美」をテーマとした空間を発表しました。

展示の詳細・映像・作品紹介は、特設ウェブサイト「Window to Wakayama」にて公開されています：

https://www.windowtowakayama.com/

Decorex Londonは1978年に創設された英国を代表する高級インテリアデザイン展であり、ヨーロッパのラグジュアリーインテリア市場を牽引する建築家、デザイナー、バイヤーが集う国際見本市です。

展示では、日本から運ばれた桐材、畳、漆器などの伝統素材を使用し、現地ロンドンで再構築。和歌山の風土と文化的背景を反映した空間が、来場した欧州の建築・デザイン関係者から大きな注目を集めました。

英国のみならず、ドバイ、香港、ルクセンブルク、ナイジェリアなど世界各地から引き合いがあり、会期中には約150件にのぼる具体的な商談・リードを獲得しました。

桐製椅子の軽さに驚く来場者欧州デザイナーとの会話・交流シーン多くの来場者で賑わうブース来場者が体験する様子

【展示概要】

・展示会名：Decorex London 2025

・会期：2025年10月12日（日）～15日（水）

・会場：Olympia London（Hammersmith Road, London W14 8UX）

・ブース番号：Stand J30「Window to Wakayama」

・主催：Informa Markets

・公式サイト：https://www.decorex.com

【Omiisay株式会社について】

Omiisay株式会社は、「日本の空間を輸出する」を理念に、地域の工芸・建築・デザインを国際市場へ発信するクリエイティブ企業です。

行政・企業・職人と連携し、企画、デザイン、制作、物流、映像、ウェブ、広報までを一貫して手がけ、地域文化の新たな国際展開モデルを創出しています。

また、ロンドンをはじめとする欧州市場でのネットワークを活かし、日本の中小企業やブランドの海外進出を支援するスタートアップとして、展示会出展、販路開拓、現地プロモーションまでを包括的にサポートしています。

会社名：Omiisay株式会社（Omiisay KK）

所在地：東京都世田谷区

設立：2024年

URL：https://omiisay.com

【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

Omiisay株式会社

URL：https://omiisay.com

Wakayama Prefectural Project “Window to Wakayama” Exhibits at Decorex London 2025

Selected as a Featured Exhibitor - an Exceptional Honor for a Japanese Public Project

From October 12 to 15, 2025, Window to Wakayama, a regional industry promotion project by Wakayama Prefecture, was exhibited at Decorex London 2025, one of Europe’s most prestigious luxury interior design shows held at Olympia London.

The exhibit was selected by the organizer, Informa Markets, as a Featured Exhibitor.

This distinction is granted to only around ten exhibitors out of approximately 300 each year.

Past Featured Exhibitors have included globally renowned design brands such as Tom Dixon, House of Hackney, Soane Britain, Officine Gullo, and Vista Alegre.

It is extremely rare for a publicly funded Japanese regional project to be selected, highlighting the international recognition of Wakayama’s craftsmanship and Omiisay Inc.’s comprehensive creative direction.

Omiisay Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) produced the entire project - from concept development, design, spatial composition, and on-site construction to logistics planning, new product development, promotional video production, and the creation of a dedicated website.

The installation presented the theme “The Serenity and Material Beauty of Japan”, reinterpreting traditional craftsmanship and natural materials from Wakayama through a modern design lens.

Details, visuals, and project videos are available on the special website:

https://www.windowtowakayama.com/

Founded in 1978, Decorex London is the United Kingdom’s leading luxury interior design exhibition, bringing together architects, designers, and buyers who shape Europe’s high-end interiors market.

The exhibit featured traditional Japanese materials such as paulownia wood, tatami, and lacquerware, all shipped from Japan and reassembled on-site in London. The space, inspired by Wakayama’s natural and cultural landscape, attracted significant attention from architects and designers across Europe.

In addition to the UK, inquiries were received from Dubai, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, and Nigeria, resulting in approximately 150 qualified business leads during the exhibition.

Exhibition Overview

・Event: Decorex London 2025

・Dates: October 12-15, 2025

・Venue: Olympia London (Hammersmith Road, London W14 8UX)

・Booth: Stand J30 “Window to Wakayama”

・Organizer: Informa Markets

・Official Website: https://www.decorex.com

About Omiisay Inc.

Omiisay Inc. is a Tokyo-based creative company with the vision of “exporting Japanese spaces.”

The company collaborates with local governments, craftspeople, and designers to deliver integrated services encompassing concept design, production, logistics, film, web, and communications - building new models for global cultural expansion from Japan.

Leveraging its network across London and the broader European market, Omiisay also operates as a startup supporting Japanese SMEs and brands in their overseas growth through exhibition participation, sales channel development, and local promotion strategies.

Company: Omiisay Inc. (Omiisay KK)

Headquarters: Setagaya, Tokyo

Established: 2024

Website: https://omiisay.com

Contact

Omiisay Inc.

Website: https://omiisay.co(https://omiisay.com)