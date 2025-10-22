沖縄カメセンター、モハメド・ビン・ザーイド種の保全基金から資金提供を受ける

一般社団法人沖縄カメセンター

沖縄県、日本 - 2025年10月22日 - 一般社団法人沖縄カメセンター（以下、OKC）は、モハメド・ビン・ザーイド種の保全基金（以下、MbZ基金）から12,500ドル（約188万円）の資金提供を受け、琉球諸島にのみ生息する絶滅危惧種のリュウキュウヤマガメ（Geoemyda japonica）の保全活動を推進します。

https://www.speciesconservation.org/

MbZ 基金は、個々の種の保全活動に特化した助成金を提供し、種の保全の分野のリーダーを表彰し、より広範な保全の議論において種の重要性を高めるために設立された重要な慈善基金です。2009年以来、170カ国で3,100以上のプロジェクトを支援し、1,900種以上の種と亜種の絶滅防止に貢献してきました。

この資金により、OKCは野生のリュウキュウヤマガメ個体群の健康状態と遺伝的多様性を研究するとともに、地域住民および琉球諸島のコミュニティと緊密に協力し、彼らの知識、参加、そしてリーダーシップが保全活動の中心となるよう努めることができます。これらの協力は、絶滅危惧種のリュウキュウヤマガメの保護、保全、回復のための戦略的枠組みである「種行動計画」の策定に役立てられます。

「過去5年間、私たちのチームは保全活動の成功に必要な専門知識とパートナーシップを構築してきましたが、資金調達は依然として大きな課題です」と、沖縄カメセンター理事のザカリー・W・ベル博士は述べています。「今回の支援により、フィールドワークの拡大、生物学的研究の推進、そして地域社会に根ざした保全管理体制の確立が可能になります。この資金提供に深く感謝いたします。この資金は、リュウキュウヤマガメとその生息地を未来の世代に引き継ぐという私たちの使命を加速させるでしょう。」

沖縄カメセンターについて

2020年3月に設立された沖縄カメセンターは、沖縄における淡水ガメの個体群保全に取り組む非営利団体です。OKCは、フィールド調査、分子生物学的・ゲノム生物学的研究、そして地域社会に根ざした保全活動を行っています。 OKCは昨年、25年以上にわたるリュウキュウヤマガメの最長継続現地調査プロジェクトの管理を引き継ぎ、今年はこの種の最初の参照ゲノム（種の基準となる遺伝情報の完全な地図）を生成する国際協力を主導しました。これは、最先端技術をその保護に適用する上で重要なステップです。

詳細については、www.okinawa-kame.org をご覧ください。または、OKCのソーシャルメディアをフォローしてください。

問い合わせ先

代表取締役兼共同創設者 生清綾

メールアドレス: narukiyo@okinawa-kame.org

Okinawa, Japan - October 22, 2025 - The Okinawa Kame Centre (OKC) received ＄12,500 (1.88M JPY) from the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund (MbZ Fund) to advance the conservation of the endangered Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle (Geoemyda japonica), a species found only in Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.

The MbZ Fund is a significant philanthropic endowment established to provide targeted grants to individual species conservation initiatives, recognize leaders in the field of species conservation, and elevate the importance of species in the broader conservation debate. Since 2009, it has backed over 3,100 projects in 170 countries, helping safeguard more than 1,900 species and subspecies from extinction.

This funding will enable the OKC to study the health and genetic diversity of wild Geoemyda japonica populations while working closely with local and Ryukyuan communities to ensure their knowledge, participation, and leadership are central to conservation efforts. Together, these collaborations will inform the development of a Species Action Plan-a strategic framework for protecting, conserving, and recovering this endangered turtle.

“Over the past five years, our team has built the expertise and partnerships needed for successful conservation, yet funding has remained a major challenge,” said Dr. Zachary W. Bell, Director of the Okinawa Kame Centre. “This support allows us to expand fieldwork, advance biological research, and establish community-based stewardship. We are deeply grateful for this funding, which will accelerate our mission to conserve Geoemyda japonica and its habitat for future generations.”

About the Okinawa Kame Centre (OKC)

Founded in March 2020, the Okinawa Kame Centre is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to conserving freshwater turtle populations in Okinawa, Japan. The OKC conducts field surveys, molecular and genomic research, and community-based conservation initiatives. Last year, the OKC assumed stewardship of the longest-running field study of the Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle, a project spanning more than 25 years, and this year led an international collaboration to generate the species’ first reference genome-a critical step in applying state-of-the-art technology to its conservation.For more information, visit www.okinawa-kame.org or follow the OKC on social media.

Media Contact

Aya Narukiyo, Representative Director and Co-Founder

Email: narukiyo@okinawa-kame.org