サイバー危機管理市場、2024年39億ドルから2032年73億ドルへ――年平均成長率8.21％で急進展
The cyber crisis management market, which recorded a market size of approximately $3.9 billion in 2024, is expected to reach approximately $7.3 billion by 2032, with a projected compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 8.21% from 2025 to 2032. A
key driver of this growth is the rapid increase in cyberattacks across industries. Faced with rising risks and stricter regulations, businesses and public institutions are rapidly adopting advanced technologies and services to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure. Furthermore, there is an accelerating trend toward viewing cybersecurity from a "crisis management" perspective, with the aim of protecting sensitive information, ensuring business continuity, and improving stakeholder trust. Furthermore,
the use of artificial intelligence （AI） and machine learning （ML） has accelerated threat detection and automated incident response, becoming key drivers of growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of cloud infrastructure is creating an environment where security operations can be centrally managed and scalable. There is also growing demand for specialized solutions for industries that are prone to attacks, such as healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure. These multiple factors are converging to support market growth.
Free sample available here: " https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7080 "
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000332230&id=bodyimage1】
Segmentation Analysis:
By type, on-premise solutions lead the market, widely adopted by enterprises and government agencies, primarily due to their emphasis on control, compliance, and latency. In large-scale, highly regulated environments, on-premise solutions offer advantages in terms of system integration and compatibility with legacy assets. However, cloud-based solutions are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rise of remote work, the need for scalability, and flexible cost models. This means a shift from traditional on-premise solutions to cloud solutions, with the rise of cloud solutions, which offer rapid updates and integrated control in modern IT environments.
By application, the IT and communications segment will account for 29% of revenue by 2024. As the core of digital infrastructure, it is a fast target for attacks and requires advanced crisis response measures. The spread of technologies such as 5G, cloud, and IoT amplifies security risks, prompting IT and communications companies to invest heavily in cyber crisis management.
By industry vertical, the government and financial institutions segment is expected to hold a large share of revenue in 2024, as crisis management systems are prioritized for national security and financial data protection. Meanwhile, the healthcare and life sciences sector is expected to grow rapidly from 2025 to 2032, as hospitals, clinics, and research centers are focusing on crisis response solutions due to ransomware attacks and vulnerabilities in IoT medical devices.
key driver of this growth is the rapid increase in cyberattacks across industries. Faced with rising risks and stricter regulations, businesses and public institutions are rapidly adopting advanced technologies and services to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure. Furthermore, there is an accelerating trend toward viewing cybersecurity from a "crisis management" perspective, with the aim of protecting sensitive information, ensuring business continuity, and improving stakeholder trust. Furthermore,
the use of artificial intelligence （AI） and machine learning （ML） has accelerated threat detection and automated incident response, becoming key drivers of growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of cloud infrastructure is creating an environment where security operations can be centrally managed and scalable. There is also growing demand for specialized solutions for industries that are prone to attacks, such as healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure. These multiple factors are converging to support market growth.
Free sample available here: " https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7080 "
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000332230&id=bodyimage1】
Segmentation Analysis:
By type, on-premise solutions lead the market, widely adopted by enterprises and government agencies, primarily due to their emphasis on control, compliance, and latency. In large-scale, highly regulated environments, on-premise solutions offer advantages in terms of system integration and compatibility with legacy assets. However, cloud-based solutions are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rise of remote work, the need for scalability, and flexible cost models. This means a shift from traditional on-premise solutions to cloud solutions, with the rise of cloud solutions, which offer rapid updates and integrated control in modern IT environments.
By application, the IT and communications segment will account for 29% of revenue by 2024. As the core of digital infrastructure, it is a fast target for attacks and requires advanced crisis response measures. The spread of technologies such as 5G, cloud, and IoT amplifies security risks, prompting IT and communications companies to invest heavily in cyber crisis management.
By industry vertical, the government and financial institutions segment is expected to hold a large share of revenue in 2024, as crisis management systems are prioritized for national security and financial data protection. Meanwhile, the healthcare and life sciences sector is expected to grow rapidly from 2025 to 2032, as hospitals, clinics, and research centers are focusing on crisis response solutions due to ransomware attacks and vulnerabilities in IoT medical devices.