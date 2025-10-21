e-dash¡¢¥¢¥¸¥¢Í­¿ô¤Î¥¯¥êー¥ó¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡ÖAsia Clean Energy Summit 2025¡×¤Ë½é½ÐÅ¸

e-dash³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

English follows Japanese

CO2ÇÓ½ÐÎÌ²Ä»ë²½¡¦ºï¸º¥µー¥Ó¥¹¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡Öe-dash¡×¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ëe-dash³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹¡§»³ºêÅßÇÏ¡¢ÆÉ¤ß¡§¥¤ー¥À¥Ã¥·¥å¡¢°Ê²¼¡ÖÅö¼Ò¡×¡Ë¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯10·î28Æü(²Ð)¤è¤ê¥·¥ó¥¬¥Ýー¥ë¤Ç³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ë¡ÖAsia Clean Energy Summit 2025¡×¤Ë½é½ÐÅ¸¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

»º³Ø´±¤¬Ï¢·È¤¹¤ë¥¢¥¸¥¢Í­¿ô¤Î¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡¢10·î29Æü(¿å)¤Þ¤Ç¤Î2Æü´Ö¡¢ÆüËÜ¹ñÆâ¤ÇÇÝ¤Ã¤¿Ã¦ÃºÁÇ·Ð±Ä¤ÎÁí¹çÅª»Ù±ç¤ÎÃÎ¸«¤ä¡¢¥¢¥¸¥¢ÂÀÊ¿ÍÎÃÏ°è¡Ê°Ê²¼¡ÖAPAC¡×¡Ë¤Ø¤Î¿Ê½Ð¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿Å¸Ë¾¤òÈ¯¿®¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

ËÜ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤ò·Àµ¡¤Ë¡¢APAC¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤áÀ¤³¦³Æ¹ñ¤ÇÃ¦ÃºÁÇ²½¤Ø¤Î¹×¸¥¤ò¶¯²½¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¡¢º£¸å¤ÎÅ¸³«¤Ë¤¼¤Ò¤´ÃíÌÜ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

Å¸¼¨³µÍ×

CO2ÇÓ½ÐÎÌ²Ä»ë²½¡¦ºï¸º¥µー¥Ó¥¹¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡Öe-dash¡×¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¡¢Ã¦ÃºÁÇ·Ð±Ä¤òÁí¹çÅª¤Ë»Ù±ç¤¹¤ëÅö¼Ò¤Î¥×¥í¥À¥¯¥È¥é¥¤¥ó¥¢¥Ã¥×¤äÆüËÜ¤Ç¤ÎÆ³Æþ»öÎã¤ò¤´¾Ò²ð¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡¢Âç¼ê¾å¾ì´ë¶È¤«¤éÃÏ°è¤ÎÃæ·øÃæ¾®´ë¶È¤Þ¤Ç¡¢Éý¹­¤¤´ë¶ÈÁØ¤ËÂÐ¤·»Ù±ç¤òÅ¸³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ÆÃ¤Ë¸å¼Ô¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¹ñÆâÌó220¤ÎÄó·È¶âÍ»µ¡´Ø¤äÁ´¹ñ¤Î¼«¼£ÂÎ¤ÈÏ¢·È¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¥Öー¥¹¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¤³¤¦¤·¤¿¶âÍ»µ¡´Ø¤ä¼«¼£ÂÎ¤È¤Î¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Ë²Ã¤¨¡¢¥Ñー¥È¥Êー´ë¶È¤È¸ß¤¤¤Î¶¯¤ß¤ò³Ý¤±¹ç¤ï¤»¤ÆÄó¶¡¤¹¤ëÂ¿ÍÍ¤Ê¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤â¾Ò²ð¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Å¸¼¨²ñÌ¾¡§Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) 2025

²ñ¾ì¡§Level 4, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore¡Ê10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956¡Ë

²ñ´ü¡§10·î28Æü(²Ð)～10·î30Æü(ÌÚ)¡¡¢¨Åö¼Ò¤Î½ÐÅ¸´ü´Ö¤Ï¡¢29Æü(¿å)¤Þ¤Ç

½ÐÅ¸¾®´Ö¡§C08

¼çºÅ¡§Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS)

URL¡§https://www.asiacleanenergysummit.com

¡ÖTechTalks @ ACES 2025¡×ÅÐÃÅ

Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡ÖTechTalks @ ACES 2025¡×¤ËÅÐÃÅ¤·¡¢¡ÖAccelerating Decarbonization-Japan, APAC, and Beyond¡×¤ò¥Æー¥Þ¤Ë¡¢ÆüËÜÁ´¹ñ¤Ç¤ÎÃ¦ÃºÁÇ»Ù±ç¤Î¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤ä¡¢APAC¿Ê½Ð¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿Å¸Ë¾¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÈ¯É½¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Æü»þ¡§10·î28Æü(²Ð) 13:30～13:45 Singapore Time (SGT)

¾ì½ê¡§Å¸¼¨¥¨¥ê¥¢Æâ¥¹¥Æー¥¸

¡ÖAsia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) 2025¡×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

º£Ç¯¤Ç12²óÌÜ¤Î³«ºÅ¤È¤Ê¤ë¡ÖAsia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) 2025¡×¤Ï¡¢¡ÖSingapore International Energy Week(SIEW)¡×¤Î°ì´Ä¤È¤·¤ÆËèÇ¯³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ëÃÏ°è¤òÂåÉ½¤¹¤ë¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç(¢¨1)¡¢¼çÍ×À¯ÉÜµ¡´Ø¡¢¸¦µæµ¡´Ø¡¢»º¶È³¦¤Î»Ù±ç¤ò¼õ¤±¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

ËÜ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥¯¥êー¥ó¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ーµ»½Ñ¡¢À¯ºö¡¢¶âÍ»¤Ë¾ÇÅÀ¤òÅö¤Æ¡¢´±Ì±¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤Î¥êー¥Àー³Ê¤¬½¸¤¤¡¢¾­Íè¤Î¥¯¥êー¥ó¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー³èÍÑ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆµÄÏÀ¤·¶¨Æ¯¤Îµ¡²ñ¤È¤¹¤ë¾ì¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¨1¡§2024Ç¯ÅÙ¼ÂÀÓ¤Ç¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦53¤«¹ñ¤«¤éÂç¿Ãµé¡¢ÂåÉ½ÃÄ¡¢¶È³¦´Ø·¸¼Ô¤¬»²²Ã¡£

https://www.asiacleanenergysummit.com/aces-past-events

e-dash³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡¡ ²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×

ÀßÎ©¡§2022Ç¯2·î7Æü

³ô¼ç¡§»°°æÊª»º³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡¢¤ß¤º¤Û¥¤¥Î¥Ùー¥·¥ç¥ó¡¦¥Õ¥í¥ó¥Æ¥£¥¢³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡Ê³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤ß¤º¤Û¥Õ¥£¥Ê¥ó¥·¥ã¥ë¥°¥ëー¥×¤Î100%»Ò²ñ¼Ò¡Ë

½êºßÃÏ¡§¢©107-0052 ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶èÀÖºä4¡¾8¡¾18¡¡ÀÖºäJEBL6³¬

ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹¡§»³ºêÅßÇÏ

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§

¢§CO2ÇÓ½ÐÎÌ²Ä»ë²½¡¦ºï¸º¥µー¥Ó¥¹¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡Öe-dash¡×¤Î³«È¯¡¦±¿±Ä

https://e-dash.io/

¢§¥«ー¥Ü¥ó¥¯¥ì¥¸¥Ã¥È¤Î¥Þー¥±¥Ã¥È¥×¥ì¥¤¥¹¡Öe-dash Carbon Offset¡×¤Î±¿±Ä

https://carbon-offset.e-dash.io/

¢§¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥Á¥§ー¥ó¤ÎESG¥Çー¥¿¼ý½¸¡¦Ê¬ÀÏ¡¦¥¢¥¯¥·¥ç¥ó¼Â¹Ô»Ù±ç¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡Öe-dash Survey¡×¤Î±¿±Ä

https://e-dash.io/survey/

¢§¥«ー¥Ü¥ó¥Õ¥Ã¥È¥×¥ê¥ó¥È»»Äê¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡Öe-dash CFP¡×¤Î±¿±Ä

https://e-dash.io/cfp/

¢§¥«ー¥Ü¥ó¥Ë¥åー¥È¥é¥ë¤ò²ÃÂ®¤µ¤»¤ë¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¡Öaccel.¡×¤Î±¿±Ä

https://accel.e-dash.io/

¢§¹ñÆâ´ë¶È¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë´Ä¶­ÂÐºö¾ðÊó¤Î¸¡º÷¥µ¥¤¥È¡Öaccel.DB¡×¤Î±¿±Ä

https://acceldb.e-dash.io/

¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥µ¥¤¥È¡ÊÆüËÜ¸ì¡Ë¡§https://corp.e-dash.io/

¥×¥í¥À¥¯¥È¥µ¥¤¥È¡Ê±Ñ¸ì¡Ë¡§http://e-dash.io/lp/en-global

¡Ú¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»Àè¡Û

e-dash³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

¹­Êó¡¦PRÃ´Åö media@e-dash.io

e-dash to Exhibit for the First Time at Asia¡Çs Leading Clean Energy Event, the Asia Clean Energy Summit 2025

Aiming to Expand International Partnerships Across the Asia-Pacific Region

e-dash Co., Ltd. (¡Èe-dash,¡É head office: Tokyo, Chief Executive Officer: Toma Yamasaki), will exhibit for the first time at the Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) 2025, to be held in Singapore from Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

At one of Asia¡Çs leading events bringing together industry, academia, and government, e-dash will showcase its expertise in comprehensively supporting decarbonization management cultivated in Japan, alongside its outlook for expanding into the Asia-Pacific region over the two-day exhibition period ending Wednesday, October 29. Leveraging this event, e-dash is committed to further strengthening its international partnerships and will continue to share its advancements in the climate-tech sector.

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡

Exhibition Overview

At its booth, e-dash will showcase its product lineup that comprehensively supports decarbonization management, including its GHG visualization and reduction platform, ¡Èe-dash,¡É as well as case studies of its implementation in Japan.

In collaboration with approximately 220 partner financial institutions and local governments across Japan, e-dash is committed to supporting a wide range of enterprises from large to local small and mid-sized enterprises in their decarbonization efforts. Visitors will be able to learn about these initiatives, as well as the diverse services e-dash offers in partnership with other companies to deliver greater value.

Exhibition Name: Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) 2025

Venue: Level 4, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore (10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956)

Dates: Tuesday, October 28 to Thursday, October 30, 2025

Note: The Company¡Çs exhibition period runs until Wednesday, October 29.

Booth Number: C08

Organizer: Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS)

Official Website: https://www.asiacleanenergysummit.com

TechTalks @ ACES 2025

e-dash will take the stage at TechTalks @ ACES 2025. Under the theme of ¡ÈAccelerating Decarbonization-Japan, APAC, and Beyond,¡É e-dash will present its initiatives to support decarbonization across Japan and share its vision for future expansion into the APAC region.

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 1:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT)

Location: Stage within the exhibition area

About Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) 2025

Marking its 12th edition, the Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) 2025 is a leading event held annually as part of the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW)¹.

The summit is co-organized with the Energy Research Institute @ Nanyang Technological University (ERI@N) and the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) of the National University of Singapore (NUS). It receives support from key government agencies, research institutions, and industry bodies, including the Energy Market Authority of Singapore (EMA), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Focusing on clean energy technology, policy, and finance, the event provides a common platform for regional thought leaders from both the public and private sectors to collaborate on critical challenges and opportunities in utilizing clean energy for the future.

¹ Based on 2024 results, the event saw participation from regional ministers, delegates, and trade visitors representing 53 countries worldwide.

https://www.asiacleanenergysummit.com/aces-past-events

Company Overview of e-dash Co., Ltd.

Date of Establishment: February 7, 2022

Shareholders: Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Innovation Frontier Co., Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.)

Head Office: Akasaka JEBL 6F, 4-8-18 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Chief Executive Officer: Toma Yamasaki

Major Business Activities:

e-dash, a platform for the visualization and reduction of GHG emissions

https://e-dash.io/

e-dash Carbon Offset, a marketplace for carbon credits

https://carbon-offset.e-dash.io/

e-dash Survey, a service supporting ESG data collection, analysis, and action across supply chains

https://e-dash.io/survey/

e-dash CFP, a service for calculating and managing the Carbon Footprint of Products (CFP)

https://e-dash.io/cfp/

accel., a media platform explaining decarbonization concepts and terms

https://accel.e-dash.io/

accel.DB, a free database providing environmental information on Japanese companies

https://acceldb.e-dash.io/

Official Corporate Website (Japanese): https://corp.e-dash.io/

Official Product Website (English): http://e-dash.io/lp/en-global

Contact Information

e-dash Co., Ltd.

Public Relations: media@e-dash.io