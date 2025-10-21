STEM教育（K-12）市場、2032年までに1,686億3,000万米ドルへ成長―年平均成長率14.17％で教育の未来を牽引
The STEM education （K-12） market is expected to be valued at US$58.71 billion in 2024 and reach US$168.63 billion by 2032. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 14.17% from 2025 to 2032, driven by the integration of STEM education curricula, increased government funding, and partnerships with the private sector. Growing interest in science and technology, improved access to digital learning tools, and increased participation from diverse demographics are accelerating the transformation of education systems.
Educational institutions and policymakers are developing strategies to align learning outcomes with industry skill needs through continuous evaluation of student performance indicators and program outcomes, creating an innovation-driven education ecosystem.
Market Segmentation Analysis
:
In the STEM education （K-12） market, self-paced learning will account for approximately 70% of the total revenue share in 2024. This learning method is flexible, allowing students to learn at their own pace regardless of highly location or time, helping them improve their understanding of complex STEM subjects and maintain their motivation to learn. Its compatibility with digital platforms also implementation costs for schools.
Meanwhile, instructor-led learning is expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of approximately 15.87% from 2025 to 2032. Its features, such as individual teacher guidance, real-time feedback, and fostered collaboration, are particularly effective in strengthening problem-solving skills and teamwork. It is increasingly popular among schools and parents who value quality education.
Application Analysis:
As of 2024, the high school （grades 9-12） segment will account for approximately 42% of the market share, playing a central role in STEM education. College- and career-oriented programs, specialized laboratories, demand and industry collaborations are driving in this segment.
The middle school （grades 6-8） segment is expected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of approximately 15.60% from 2025 to 2032. Focus on early STEM education fosters foundational skills and sparks interest, making it a crucial stage for sustained interest in STEM fields.
Regional Analysis:
North America. North
America will account for approximately 38% of the total market by 2024, positioning itself as the core market for STEM education. Government-led curriculum reform, the growing adoption of digital learning tools, and increased investment in educational infrastructure are supporting market growth. In particular, the United States is seeing active teacher training and curriculum development through programs supported by Code.org and the National Science Foundation （NSF）. The increasing adoption of robotics, coding, and AI education is strengthening students' creativity and practical skills.
