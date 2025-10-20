いけず石から生まれた、新たな視点の立体アート

株式会社アーバンリサーチ

11月7日(金)から11月16日(日)の期間、URBAN RESEARCH KYOTOでは、Funny Dress-up Labの個展「“IKEZU” Play in Support of the Unseen」を開催いたします。

本展では、京都ならではの“いけず石”から着想を得た、さまざまな立体を組み合わせて完成する新作を発表、展示・販売を行います。

「Funny Dress-up Lab」は、世の中にあるドレスアップステッカーを使い切った時に終わりを迎える。

ステッカー自体の入手が年々困難になっている中での新作発表という、貴重な機会となっております。

ドレスアップステッカーのさまざまな可能性を表現するFunny Dress-up Labの世界観をぜひ体感してください

会期初日には、どなたでもご参加いただけるレセプションパーティーを開催します。

Statement

今回、お声がけいただいた梶原由景氏（LOWERCASE）から、私が思う京都感で作品を制作して欲しいと、お題をいただきました。

そのお題を聞いて真っ先に頭に浮かんだのが、京都の路地で見かける「いけず石」（※1）です。

これは車などが家屋などにぶつかることを防ぐための石ですが、私は京都に移住してから早々に違和感を覚えていました。

なぜなら、ただの石が地域独特の文化として、配慮を促す仕組みになっていると感じたからです。

今回発表する新作では実際に路地に置かれている「いけず石」を3Dスキャンしてから3Dプリントの技法を用いて複製しています。

複製された「いけず石」を禅画である「□△○」（※2）を立体化した台座に乗せることで、文化と存在の根源的な問いを立ち上げています。

そして、「いけず石」を支えるのは私の画材であるミニ四駆（※3）のドレスアップステッカーで作られた3本の支柱であり、これは幼少期の遊びが文化を支える柱になっています。

これには「幼い心の純粋さに文化の固定観念を問い直す力がある」というメッセージを込めており、『いけず石とは何か？』、『石とは何か？』、『文化や風習とは何か？』という問いを難しい言葉ではなく、ボードゲームの様な遊びを通じて考える装置になっています。

作品をご覧いただくだけではなく、遊びを通じて自身の周囲にある違和感について考えるきっかけになったら幸いです。

脚注

※1： 「いけず石」は主に近畿地方、特に京都を中心に各地で見られる例があります。

※2： 「□△○」を組み合わせて描いた禅画として有名なのは仙突義梵の禅画があります。

※3： ミニ四駆は株式会社タミヤの登録商標です。

I was invited by Yoshikage Kajiwara (LOWERCASE) to create a work that embodies what Kyoto feels like to me.

The first image that came to mind was the ikezu-ishi seen in Kyoto’s alleyways [1]. These stones are set to keep cars and the like from hitting houses, yet soon after moving to Kyoto I felt a certain unease-because what is “just a stone” also seemed to function as a locally specific mechanism that invites consideration and care.

In this new work, I 3D-scan an actual ikezu-ishi and reproduce it using 3D printing. I place the duplicate on a base that gives three-dimensional form to the Zen motif “□△○”-square, triangle, circle [2]-to open up fundamental questions of culture and being.

The ikezu-ishi is supported by three pillars made from Mini 4WD dress-up stickers-my primary material-turning childhood play into the very columns that uphold culture [3].

This carries the message that the innocence of a child’s mind can unsettle cultural preconceptions, and serves as an apparatus for reflecting-not through difficult language but through a board-game-like mode of play-on the questions “What is an ikezu-ishi?” “What is a stone?” “What are culture and custom?”

I hope the work offers not only something to look at, but also a prompt-through play-to think about the small frictions you notice around you.

Notes



※1 Ikezu-ishi: Stones set at alley corners to protect houses; found mainly in the Kansai region, especially Kyoto, with examples elsewhere in Japan.

※2 □△○: A trio of basic forms; Zen paintings that combine square, triangle, and circle are famously associated with the Zen monk Sengai Gibon.

※3 Trademarks: Mini 4WD is a registered trademark of Tamiya, Inc.

“IKEZU” Play in Support of the Unseen

【開催期間】

2025年11月7日(金)～11月16日(日)

【開催店舗】

URBAN RESEARCH KYOTO

〒604-8045 京都府京都市中京区円福寺前町285

TEL：050-2017-9156

@ urbanresearch_kyoto(https://www.instagram.com/urbanresearch_kyoto/) / @ urban_research(https://www.instagram.com/urban_research/)

【協力】

株式会社エスケーファイン

新工芸舎

【作品の展示・販売について】

・ 展示中の作品はご購入いただけます。気になる作品がございましたら、お近くのスタッフまでお声がけください。

・ 作品にはお手を触れないよう、ご協力をお願いいたします。

・ 作品によっては、展示終了後のお渡しとなります。詳しくはその場でご案内いたします。

Reception Party Information

Funny Dress-up Labの新作お披露目を記念して、どなた様もご参加いただけるレセプションパーティ―を開催いたします。

当日は、ささやかながらケータリングをご用意しております。

軽食とお飲み物とともに、リラックスしたひとときをお楽しみください。

【開催日時】

2025年11月7日(金) 18:00～20:00

※入場無料

【場所】

URBAN RESEARCH KYOTO 2F

※1Fは通常営業

Sound：TOPICS100

Foods：RUTUBO（@ izakaya_rutubo(https://www.instagram.com/izakaya_rutubo/)） / 六左ゑ門（@ 6zaemon9(https://www.instagram.com/6zaemon9/)）

Profile

Funny Dress-up Lab

1978年生まれ。千葉県千葉市出身。京都府在住。本来ミニ四駆をドレスアップする為に生産、販売されていたドレスアップステッカーが持つ、鮮やかな色彩、独特な形状、版ズレ、デッドストックであるという様々な面に魅了され、ドレスアップステッカーのみを加工せずに使用したコラージュ作品を制作している。世の中にあるドレスアップステッカーを使い切った時、制作は終わりを迎える。

Born in 1978. Born in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture. Lives in Kyoto. He is fascinated by various aspects of the dress-up stickers that were produced to decorate the Mini 4WD cars, such as their vivid colors and unique shapes. He makes collage works using the stickers without otherwise processing or altering them. The stickers are no longer in production, so when all the Mini 4WD stickers in the world are used up, his production of this work will end.

Instagram @ fxdul(http://instagraminstagram.com/fxdul/)