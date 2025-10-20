エンタープライズソーシャルソフトウェア市場、2032年までに92.19億米ドルに成長見込み
The enterprise social software （ESS） market has been expanding rapidly in recent years, driven by the increasing need for collaboration, communication, and productivity improvements across businesses. It is expected to reach USD 17.56 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 20.30% from 2024 to 2032, reaching USD 9.219 billion by 2032. The widespread adoption of remote and hybrid work has increased the need for employees to communicate efficiently regardless of location, leading to the increasing integration of cloud-based ESS solutions into corporate workflows. This has led to their adoption across a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. Furthermore, the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of cloud solutions are driving market growth.
Demand for ESS is expected to continue to grow as companies seek to improve employee engagement and create collaborative work environments. Social tools integrated with business software enable employees to collaborate efficiently regardless of location. Furthermore, growing interest in data-driven decision-making and personalized user experiences is also driving the demand for ESS. Advanced collaboration tools and analytics using AI, as well as integration with existing systems such as CRM and ERP, are key elements supporting future growth.
Get a free sample: " https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4055 "
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000332049&id=bodyimage1】
Segment Analysis: By
Company Size,
Large Enterprises will lead the market, accounting for approximately 64% of revenue share in 2023. Large enterprises have ample resources and can invest in advanced social software. Scalability, customization, and integration with existing systems streamline communication and knowledge sharing among distributed teams. Meanwhile, the small and medium-sized enterprise （SME） segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 21.69% from 2024 to 2032. As digital transformation becomes a higher priority, interest in flexible and affordable cloud-based solutions is growing, driving demand for enhanced team collaboration in remote and hybrid work environments. By
Deployment Type:
By 2023, cloud-based solutions will account for 58% of the market and will be the primary revenue driver. Cloud-based solutions reduce the burden of initial investment and infrastructure construction, and allow for quick deployment and easy updates. As companies advance their digital strategies, demand for cloud-based solutions is driven by features such as remote team support, real-time collaboration, and seamless integration. Meanwhile, hybrid systems are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 23.73% from 2024 to 2032. Hybrid systems, which combine the flexibility of the cloud with the security of on-premises systems, are recognized for their ability to securely manage sensitive data, even in highly regulated industries, and are expected to drive future growth. By
Demand for ESS is expected to continue to grow as companies seek to improve employee engagement and create collaborative work environments. Social tools integrated with business software enable employees to collaborate efficiently regardless of location. Furthermore, growing interest in data-driven decision-making and personalized user experiences is also driving the demand for ESS. Advanced collaboration tools and analytics using AI, as well as integration with existing systems such as CRM and ERP, are key elements supporting future growth.
Get a free sample: " https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4055 "
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000332049&id=bodyimage1】
Segment Analysis: By
Company Size,
Large Enterprises will lead the market, accounting for approximately 64% of revenue share in 2023. Large enterprises have ample resources and can invest in advanced social software. Scalability, customization, and integration with existing systems streamline communication and knowledge sharing among distributed teams. Meanwhile, the small and medium-sized enterprise （SME） segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 21.69% from 2024 to 2032. As digital transformation becomes a higher priority, interest in flexible and affordable cloud-based solutions is growing, driving demand for enhanced team collaboration in remote and hybrid work environments. By
Deployment Type:
By 2023, cloud-based solutions will account for 58% of the market and will be the primary revenue driver. Cloud-based solutions reduce the burden of initial investment and infrastructure construction, and allow for quick deployment and easy updates. As companies advance their digital strategies, demand for cloud-based solutions is driven by features such as remote team support, real-time collaboration, and seamless integration. Meanwhile, hybrid systems are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 23.73% from 2024 to 2032. Hybrid systems, which combine the flexibility of the cloud with the security of on-premises systems, are recognized for their ability to securely manage sensitive data, even in highly regulated industries, and are expected to drive future growth. By