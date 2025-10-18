スポーツ医科学ジム「OneSelF」、米国 Springfield College と連携

合同会社OneSelF

合同会社OneSelF（東京都三鷹市／代表：佐藤祐輔）は、このたび米国マサチューセッツ州の Springfield College（スプリングフィールド・カレッジ）と提携し、同大学 Master of Science in Athletic Training（MSAT）プログラムの学生に向けたアスレティックトレーナー現場実習の受け入れを実施いたしました。

【実習の目的と特色】

本提携の狙いは、未来のスポーツ医科学分野を支えるアスレティックトレーナーの育成および、実践的スキルの習得促進にあります。OneSelFはスポーツ医科学に基づいたトレーニングやリハビリテーションを展開し、個人の身体的特徴や目的に合わせたプログラム提供に定評があります。学生はOneSelFの現場での実習を通じ、カウンセリング、科学的根拠に基づく評価・運動処方、傷害予防、パフォーマンス向上、復帰支援（Return to Play）に必要な実践的知識や技術を体系的に学ぶことが可能となります。

【OneSelFについて】

スポーツ医科学ジム OneSelF は、「最高の自分史を刻む場を創る」をコンセプトに、理学療法士、BOC認定アスレティックトレーナー（ATC）、日本スポーツ協会公認アスレティックトレーナー（JSPO-AT）、柔道整復師などの専門資格を持つスタッフが在籍する施設です。利用者一人ひとりが自身の身体と向き合い、可能性を最大限に引き出すことを支援しています。また、近年では企業や地域団体とも積極的に連携し、地域の健康増進やスポーツ文化の発展にも貢献しています。

【Springfield College（米国）について】

Springfield College は、健康科学・運動学分野に強みを持つ米国の高等教育機関で、アスレティックトレーニング教育にも長い歴史を有します。実践的な臨地教育を重視し、学生の専門的成長を支える教育環境が整備されています。バスケットボール発祥の地としても広く知られています。

【今後の展望】

現在、OneSelF では国内外の複数の養成機関と連携を進めております。今回の Springfield College との受け入れを契機に、今後さらに多くの大学や専門学校との連携を深め、学生に質の高い実践的教育環境を提供し、スポーツ医科学およびヘルスケア分野の人材育成を一層強化していく予定です。加えて、本実習で得られた経験と知見を活用し、国際的な視点を取り入れた新たな人材開発プログラムの策定にも取り組んでまいります。OneSelF は今後も、スポーツ医科学分野の人材育成を通じて、地域および社会全体の「ライフパフォーマンス」の向上に貢献してまいります。

Springfield college実習生とOneSelFスタッフ

- English follows -

OneSelF Partners with Springfield College (USA)

Clinical Placement for MSAT Students Successfully Hosted

OneSelF LLC (Mitaka, Tokyo; Representative: Yusuke Sato) has partnered with Springfield College (Massachusetts, USA) and successfully hosted a supervised clinical placement for students in the Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) program.

Purpose and Highlights

This collaboration is intended to develop the next generation of professionals in sports science and to promote the acquisition of practical, evidence-based skills. Through the placement at OneSelF, students gained structured experience across the full continuum-client counseling, scientific assessment and exercise prescription, injury prevention, performance enhancement, and return-to-play support.

About OneSelF

OneSelF is a sports-science-based training and rehabilitation facility with a mission to “create a place where everyone can craft their best personal history.” Our multidisciplinary team includes BOC-Certified Athletic Trainers (ATC), JSPO-certified Athletic Trainers, physical therapists, and judo therapists. We deliver individualized programs grounded in scientific assessment and actively collaborate with companies and community groups to contribute to public health and the growth of sport culture.

About Springfield College (USA)

Springfield College is a U.S. higher-education institution renowned for strengths in health sciences and movement studies and has a long tradition in athletic training education with a strong emphasis on clinical, practice-oriented learning. It is also widely recognized as the birthplace of basketball.

Looking Ahead

OneSelF is advancing collaborations with multiple training institutions in Japan and abroad. Building on this placement with Springfield College, we will deepen partnerships with additional universities and vocational schools to provide high-quality, practice-oriented learning environments and further strengthen workforce development in sports science and healthcare. Moreover, we will leverage insights from this placement to design and implement new, internationally informed talent-development programs. Through these efforts, OneSelF will continue to contribute to the improvement of “life performance” across our communities and society at large.

