¡ÚDPC KOBE¡Û½éµé¼ÔÂÐ¾Ý¡Ø¥×¥ì¥ß¥¢¥àÈÇ¥ªー¥×¥ó¥×¥ìー¡Ù²ÃÆ£µ¨²¹ ¸µ¥×¥í¥Æ¥Ë¥¹Áª¼ê¤¬»²²Ã·èÄê 11/9(Æü)

¹ñÆâºÇ¹âÊö¡ÖÁ´ÆüËÜ¥Æ¥Ë¥¹Áª¼ê¸¢¡×¤Ç¿ô¡¹¤ÎÇ®Àï¤ò·«¤ê¹­¤²¤¿¸µ¥×¥í¥Æ¥Ë¥¹¥×¥ìー¥äー¡¦²ÃÆ£ µ¨²¹»á¤¬¡¢DPC KOBE 11·î9Æü14»þ¤«¤é¤Î¥ªー¥×¥ó¥×¥ìー¤Ë»²²Ã·èÄê¡¢½éµé¼ÔÂÐ¾Ý¤Î¡Ø¥×¥ì¥ß¥¢¥àÈÇ¥ªー¥×¥ó¥×¥ìー¡Ù¤ò³«ºÅ¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¸½ºß¤Ï¡¢»ØÆ³¼Ô¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¤äYouTube¤Ê¤ÉÂ¿ÊýÌÌ¤Ç³èÆ°¤òÅ¸³«¤¹¤ë²ÃÆ£»á¡£Ä¹Ç¯¤Î¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¤«¤éÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¤ë¡È¥Æ¥Ë¥¹ ¡ß ¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¡É¤ÎÍ»¹ç¥¹¥¿¥¤¥ë¤Ï¡¢¤Þ¤µ¤ËÍ£°ìÌµÆó¤Î¥×¥ìーÂÎ¸³¤Ç¤¹¡£¤¼¤Ò²ÃÆ£»á¤ÈÆ±¤¸¶õ´Ö¤Ç¥é¥êー¤ò¸ò¤ï¤·¡¢»×¤¤¤Ã¤­¤ê¥²ー¥à¤ò³Ú¤·¤ó¤Ç¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£



DPC KOBE¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Ã¯¤Ç¤âµ¤·Ú¤Ë»²²Ã¤Ç¤­¤ë¡Ö¥ªー¥×¥ó¥×¥ìー¡×¤òÄê´ü³«ºÅÃæ¡£ºÇÂç3»þ´Ö¤Î³«ºÅ»þ´ÖÆâ¤Ç¤¢¤ì¤Ð¡¢¤¤¤ÄÍè¤Æ¤â¡¢¤¤¤Äµ¢¤Ã¤Æ¤âOK¡£Ê¿Æü¤ÎÌë¤äµÙÆü¤Î¹ç´Ö¤Ë¡¢¤´¼«¿È¤Î¥Úー¥¹¤Ç¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¤ò³Ú¤·¤á¤Þ¤¹¡£

Í½ÌóÉÔÍ×¡¦¥Ú¥¢ÉÔÍ×¤Ç¤Ò¤È¤ê»²²Ã¤âÂç´¿·Þ¡£½¸¤Þ¤Ã¤¿»²²Ã¼ÔÆ±»Î¤Ç¤½¤Î¾ì¤Ç¥Ú¥¢¤òÁÈ¤ß¡¢¸òÂØ¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é»î¹ç·Á¼°¤Ç¥×¥ìー¤¬¿Ê¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤¯--¤½¤ó¤Ê¼«Á³¤Ê¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ê¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¤ë¤Î¤â¡¢¥ªー¥×¥ó¥×¥ìー¤Ê¤é¤Ç¤Ï¤ÎÌ¥ÎÏ¤Ç¤¹¡£

DPC KOBE¤Î¥ªー¥×¥ó¥×¥ìー¤Ï¡¢¤³¤ó¤ÊÊý¤Ë¤ª¤¹¤¹¤á¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡¦·è¤Þ¤Ã¤¿»þ´Ö¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤Å¤é¤¤Êý

¡¦½é¤á¤Æ¤Ç¤âµ¤·Ú¤Ë»î¹ç´¶³Ð¤òÌ£¤ï¤¤¤¿¤¤Êý

¡¦¿·¤·¤¤Ãç´Ö¤Å¤¯¤ê¤ä·Ú¤¤±¿Æ°¤ò³Ú¤·¤ß¤¿¤¤Êý

¤Þ¤¿¡¢»²²Ã¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤Ë±þ¤¸¤Æ¡Ö½éµé¡×¡ÖÃæ¾åµé¡×¤Ê¤É¤Î¥³ー¥¹Ê¬¤±¤â¼Â»Ü¡£½é¿´¼Ô¤ÎÊý¤Ï¥ëー¥ë¤ò³Ð¤¨¤Æ±¿Æ°´¶³Ð¤Ç¥²ー¥à¤ò³Ú¤·¤à¤È¤³¤í¤«¤é¡¢Ãæ¾åµé¼Ô¤ÎÊý¤ÏÂç²ñ½Ð¾ì¤ò¸«¿ø¤¨¤¿¼ÂÀïÄ´À°¤Þ¤Ç¡¢¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤ÎÌÜÅª¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤¿»²²Ã¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£

DPC KOBE¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¤¿¤À¶¥¤¤¹ç¤¦¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¡¢¾¡ÇÔ¤òÄ¶¤¨¤Æ¡Ö¥×¥ìー¤¹¤ë³Ú¤·¤µ¡×¡ÖÃç´Ö¤È¶¦Í­¤¹¤ë»þ´Ö¡×¤òÂçÀÚ¤Ë¤¹¤ëÊ¸²½¤ò°é¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¿·¤·¤¤¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¤È¤Î½Ð²ñ¤¤¤ò¡¢¤¼¤Ò¤³¤Î¼«Í³¤Ê¶õ´Ö¤ÇÂÎ¸³¤·¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

Press Release Overview | Toshiharu Kato to Join Special Beginner Open Play at DPC KOBE

Toshiharu Kato, a former professional tennis player renowned for his appearances at the All Japan Tennis Championships, will join DPC KOBE for a special Premium Open Play session for beginners on Saturday, November 9th at 2:00 PM.

Now active as a coach, entrepreneur, and YouTuber, Kato brings a wealth of experience to the court, blending tennis and pickleball into a dynamic, cross-sport style. This unique opportunity allows players to rally and share the game with him in a friendly, open environment.

At DPC KOBE, Open Play offers a casual, drop-in format with no reservations or partners required. During the three-hour window, participants are free to arrive and leave at their convenience. Simply team up with fellow players on the spot and enjoy match-style play in a social and relaxed setting.

Sessions are divided by skill level-Beginner and Intermediate/Advanced-so that everyone can find their pace and comfort zone. Whether you¡Çre new to the game or looking to improve in a low-pressure environment, Open Play is about more than competition. It¡Çs about connection, movement, and the simple joy of sharing the court.

Join us on November 9th and experience the excitement of pickleball-alongside one of Japan¡Çs most inspiring athletes.

EVENT PROGRAM¡Ã¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¾ÜºÙ

¡ÚSession¡Ã¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¡¦¥ªー¥×¥ó¥×¥ìー¡Û

¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¤¬¤ä¤ê¤¿¤¯¤Æ»ÅÊý¤¬¤Ê¤¤¡£

¤Ç¤â¥°¥ëー¥×¿Í¿ô¤¬¤½¤í¤ï¤Ê¤¤¡£

¤½¤ó¤Ê¤È¤­¤Ë¤Ô¤Ã¤¿¤ê¤Ê¤Î¤¬¡¢DPC KOBE ¤Î¡É¥ªー¥×¥ó¥×¥ìー¡É¤Ç¤¹¡£¤ª¹¥¤­¤Ê»þ´ÖÏÈ¤ò¤¨¤é¤ó¤Ç¡¢¤ª°ì¿Í¤«¤éµ¤·Ú¤Ë»²²Ã¤Ç¤­¤ë¥×¥ìー¡¦¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤½¤Î¾ì¤Ë½¸¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¥×¥ì¥¤¥äーÆ±»Î¤Ç¡¢¥Ú¥¢¤òÊÑ¤¨¤Ê¤¬¤é¥²ー¥à¤ò³Ú¤·¤à¡¢¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¤Ê¤é¤Ç¤Ï¤ÎÌ¥ÎÏ¤¬µÍ¤Þ¤Ã¤¿»²²Ã·¿¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥³ー¥È¤Ï¶¦Í­À©¤Ç¡¢»²²Ã¼ÔÁ´°÷¤Ç½çÈÖ¤Ë¸òÂå¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¥×¥ìー¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥é¥êー¤ò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤»þ´Ö¤â¡¢´ÑÀï¤ä²ñÏÃ¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¸òÎ®¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¡¢¥×¥ìー¤½¤Î¤â¤Î°Ê¾å¤Ë¡È¶õ´Ö¤ò³Ú¤·¤à¤³¤È¡É¤òÌÜÅª¤È¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤ª¤Ò¤È¤ê»²²Ã¤ÎÊý¤âÂç´¿·Þ¡£

Â¿¤¯¤ÎÊý¤¬¸Ä¿Í¤Ç¥¨¥ó¥È¥êー¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¼«Á³¤ÈÎØ¤¬¹­¤¬¤ëÊ·°Ïµ¤¤ò¤ª³Ú¤·¤ß¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£





ÆüÄø¡Ã11·î9Æü¡ÊÆü¡Ë14:00～17:00

»þ´ÖÆâ¤Ï ÅÓÃæ»²²Ã¡¦ÅÓÃæÂà½ÐOK¡£

¤´¼«¿È¤Î¥Úー¥¹¤äÍ½Äê¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤Æ¼«Í³¤Ë¤´»²²Ã¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

Äê°÷¡Ã ÀèÃå24Ì¾¡Ê¥³ー¥È3ÌÌ»ÈÍÑ¡Ë

ÂÐ¾Ý¡Ã

½éµé¡§»î¹ç¤Ë½Ð¤Ï¤¸¤á¤¿Êý¡¢¤Ê¤«¤Ê¤«¾¡¤Æ¤Ê¤¤Êý

»î¹ç¤Ë½Ð¤Æ¤ß¤è¤¦¤«ÌÂ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ëÊý¤â´¿·Þ¤·¤Þ¤¹

¿½¹þ¡Ã

¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¹ØÆþ¥µ¥¤¥ÈPeatix¤Ç»öÁ°¤Î¤ª»ÙÊ§¤¤(https://peatix.com/event/4627562)

»²²ÃÈñ¡Ã¾åµ­ ÀÇ¹þ²Á³Ê

³«ºÅ¾ò·ï¡Ã

³«ºÅÆüÁ°Æü16:00»þÅÀ¤Ç»²²Ã¼Ô¤¬0Ì¾¤Î¾ì¹ç¤ÏÃæ»ß¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

¡ÚSession¡ÃPickleball Open Play¡Û

You can¡Çt wait to get on the court for pickleball-

but your group just can¡Çt get the numbers together.

That¡Çs exactly when DPC KOBE¡Çs Open Play is perfect. Choose your preferred time slot and join this casual, drop-in style program, starting from just one player.

Players who gather on the spot form rotating pairs, enjoying games with different partners-a unique charm of pickleball packed into a participatory session. Courts are shared, with everyone taking turns in rotation.

Even when you¡Çre not rallying, there¡Çs plenty of connection through watching games and casual conversation, making the goal as much about enjoying the space itself as about playing.

Solo participants are more than welcome. In fact, many people join individually, creating a naturally welcoming atmosphere where the circle of players easily grows.ence.



Schedule¡ÃSunday, November 9 14:00-17:00

You¡Çre free to join or leave at any time during the session -

participate at your own pace and on your own schedule.

Capacity¡Ã Limited to the first 24participants (using 3courts)

Eligibility¡Ã

Beginner: Players who have just started participating in matches

Registration¡Ã

Advance payment via Peatix ticketing site(https://peatix.com/event/4627562)

Participation Fee¡Ã Tax-included prices as listed above

Event Conditions¡Ã

If there are no registrations by 4:00 p.m. on the day before the event, the event will be canceled.

COACH PROFILE¡Ã»ØÆ³¼Ô¥×¥í¥Õ¥£ー¥ë

²ÃÆ£ µ¨²¹¡Ê¤«¤È¤¦ ¤È¤·¤Ï¤ë¡Ë

Ê¼¸Ë¸©¿À¸Í»Ô½Ð¿È¡£9ºÐ¤Ç¥Æ¥Ë¥¹¤ò»Ï¤á¡¢Ì¾Ìç¡¦ÌøÀî¹â¹»¡¢¶áµ¦Âç³Ø¤ò·Ð¤Æ¥×¥í¤ØÅ¾¸þ¡£

¡ÖÁ´ÆüËÜÂç³ØÁª¼ê¸¢3Ï¢ÇÆ¡×¡Ö¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥Ï¥¤½àÍ¥¾¡¡×¡Ö¹ñÂÎÍ¥¾¡¡×¤Ê¤Éµ±¤«¤·¤¤ÀïÀÓ¤ò»ý¤Á¡¢ ÆüËÜ¥Æ¥Ë¥¹³¦¤ÎÄºÅÀ¡ÖÁ´ÆüËÜ¥Æ¥Ë¥¹Áª¼ê¸¢¡×¤Ç¤ÏÃË½÷º®¹çÉôÌç¤ÇÍ¥¾¡¤ò²Ì¤¿¤·¤¿¥È¥Ã¥×¥×¥ìー¥äー¡£

¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¤Ë¤âÁá¤¯¤«¤éÃíÌÜ¤·¡¢ÂÎ¸³²ñ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤äYouTube¥Á¥ã¥ó¥Í¥ë¡Ö¥íー¥É to ¥¼¥ó¥Ë¥Û¥ó¡×¤Ê¤É¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¤ÎÌ¥ÎÏ¤ò¹­¤¯È¯¿Ê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë

¼ç¤ÊÀïÀÓ¡§

¡¦Á´ÆüËÜ¥Æ¥Ë¥¹Áª¼ê¸¢ º®¹ç¡¡Í¥¾¡¡Ê2007Ç¯¡Ë

¡¦¹ñÂÎ¡¡Í¥¾¡¡Ê2002Ç¯¡Ë

¡¦Á´ÆüËÜÂç³Ø¥Æ¥Ë¥¹Áª¼ê¸¢¡¡3Ï¢ÇÆ

¡¦Á´¹ñ¹â¹»ÁíÂÎ ¥¤¥ó¥¿ー¥Ï¥¤¡Ê1999Ç¯¡Ë ½àÍ¥¾¡

¡¦¥æ¥Ë¥Ðー¥·¥¢ー¥ÉÆüËÜÂåÉ½¡Ê2000Ç¯¡Ë

Toshiharu Kato

Born in Kobe, Japan.

Kato began playing tennis at the age of nine and went on to compete at elite institutions-Yanagawa High School and Kinki University-before turning professional.

A distinguished player with an impressive record, he achieved three consecutive All Japan University Championships titles, National High School Championship Runner-up, and National Sports Festival championship.

At the pinnacle of Japanese tennis, he captured the Mixed Doubles title at the All Japan Tennis Championships (2007), establishing himself as one of Japan¡Çs leading players.



Early on, Kato also recognized the potential of pickleball, actively promoting its appeal through clinics, events, and his popular YouTube channel ¡ÈRoad to Zennippon,¡É where he shares the joy and depth of the sport with a wide audience.

Major Achievements

¡¦All Japan Tennis Championships (Mixed Doubles) - Champion (2007)

¡¦National Sports Festival - Champion (2002)

¡¦All Japan University Tennis Championships - 3-time Consecutive Champion

¡¦National High School Championships - Inter-High (1999) - Runner-up

¡¦Japan Representative, Universiade (2000)



³Ú¤·¤µ¤Èµ»½Ñ¤ò¾ðÇ®Åª¤Ë ÆüËÜ¥È¥Ã¥×¥ì¥Ù¥ë ¸½ÌòÁª¼ê¥³ー¥Á¤Ë¤è¤ë¥³ー¥Á¥ó¥°ÂÎÀ©¡ÊÂÎ¸³²ñ¡¦Îý½¬²ñ¡Ë

µÈ¸¶ Å¯Ê¿¡ÃPlaymaking Directorº´Æ£ ¾¢ÍÎÂ¼Àî °ôÉ§³á»³ ÃÒµª¸åÆ£ Í³´õÊ¡°æ ¹¨¸÷¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤ÎºÇ¿·¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È°ìÍ÷¡Ã

DPC KOBE¤Ç¤Ï¡¢ÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤ò¿ï»þ³«ºÅ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¸¡º÷¥µ¥¤¥È¡ÖPeatix¡×¤Þ¤¿¤Ï¥Æ¥Ë¥¹¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¸¡º÷¡Ö¥Æ¥Ë¥¹¥Ù¥¢¡×¤«¤é¤´³ÎÇ§¡¦¤ª¿½¹þ¤ß¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

Peatix ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È°ìÍ÷¡§

https://dpckobe.peatix.com/events

¥Æ¥Ë¥¹¥Ù¥¢ ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È°ìÍ÷¡§

https://www.tennisbear.net/user/890321/organized-event

DPC KOBE¡Ã¡ÈPLAY¡É¤ò¶¦¤ËÁÏ¤ê½Ð¤¹¾ì½ê

»ä¤¿¤Á¤¬¤³¤Î¾ì½ê¤ËÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¤¿¤Î¤Ï¡¢¤¿¤À¥×¥ìー¤Î¾ì¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

DPC KOBE¤Ï¡¢¿Í¤È¿Í¤¬½Ð²ñ¤¤¡¢¸ì¤ê¹ç¤¤¡¢Æ°¤­½Ð¤¹¡¢¡È¶¦ÁÏ¡É¤Î¥Õ¥£ー¥ë¥É¤Ç¤¹¡£

2025Ç¯7·î¡¢¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¡¦¥Õ¥í¥ê¥À¤ÇÃÂÀ¸¤·¤¿ËÜ³Ê¥¤¥ó¥É¥¢¡¦¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë»ÜÀß¡ÖDIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)¡×¤¬¡¢ÆüËÜ½é¾åÎ¦¡£

¿·±Ô¥é¥±¥Ã¥È¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¡ÖDIADEM¡Ê¥À¥¤¥¢¥Ç¥à¡Ë¡×¤È¡¢¥Æ¥Ë¥¹Ê¸²½¤òÃÏ°è¤Ëº¬¤Å¤«¤»¤Æ¤­¤¿¡ÖITC¡×¤¬¡¢ÆÈÀê¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤òÄù·ë¤·¡¢¶¦Æ±¤Ç¼Â¸½¤·¤¿¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£

¿ÈÂÎ¤òÆ°¤«¤¹¤³¤È¡¢¸ì¤ê¹ç¤¦¤³¤È¡¢Ä©Àï¤¹¤ë¤³¤È――¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤¬¡ÈPLAY¡É¤Î°ìÉô¡£»ä¤¿¤Á¤Ï¥×¥ì¥¤¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤ËÀ¸¤­¤ë¡£DIADEM¤Î·Ç¤²¤ë¾ðÇ® ¡ÈLIVE TO PLAY¡É ¤ò¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Ç½é¤á¤ÆËÜ³ÊÆ³Æþ¤¹¤ë¥¤¥ó¥É¥¢¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ëÀìÍÑ¶õ´Ö¨¡¨¡¤½¤ì¤¬¡ÖDPC KOBE¡×¤Ç¤¹¡£

¶¥µ»¼Ô¤«¤éÌ¤·Ð¸³¼Ô¤Þ¤Ç¡¢Ã¯¤â¤¬¼çÌò¤Ë¤Ê¤ì¤ë¡¢¥¦¥§¥ë¥Í¥¹¤È¶¦ÁÏ¤Î¥Ï¥Ö¡£

DPC KOBE¤Ï¡¢¿À¸Í¤«¤é¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¤È¥é¥¤¥Õ¥¹¥¿¥¤¥ë¤Î¿·¤·¤¤É÷¤òÆÏ¤±¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create ¡ÈPLAY¡É



We didn¡Çt create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of ¡ÈPLAY.¡É

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan¡Çs first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE¡Ãdpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe)¡¡🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

¢©653-0038 Ê¼¸Ë¸©¿À¸Í»ÔÄ¹ÅÄ¶è¼ã¾¾Ä®2-1-16

TEL¡§078-642-1850



