FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION Announces the Debut of its Third EN Generation of Male VTubers, ″Lamentus″

VTuber agency FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN, operated by REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama, wholly-owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc.) announced the debut of its Third English-speaker-oriented male VTuber group “Lamentus”.

Debut Stream Start

October 26th (Sun) 9:00 AM JST

October 25th (Sat) 5:00 PM PDT

REALITY Studios株式会社（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長：杉山 綱祐、グリーホールディングス株式会社100％子会社）が運営するVTuber事務所「FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN」から、日本時間（JST）10月26日（日）9時、太平洋時間（PDT）10月25日（土）17時に英語圏を主要な活動地域とする5名の新グローバルタレントグループ「Lamentus（ラメンタス）」がデビューします。

プロモーション動画

[動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4i7G4mn5qk ]

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN currently boasts 10 uniquely talented EN members, and with the support of its fans. Following the footsteps of "Avallum" and “Ravanis,” male talent groups primarily active in English-speaking countries, a new male talent group, "Lamentus," has launched its X (formerly Twitter) account and YouTube channel to provide the ultimate entertainment experience to people all over the world.

The relay-style debut streams will begin on October 26th (Sun) 9:00 AM JST, and October 25th (Sat) 5:00 PM PDT, showcasing their charisma, goals, and personalities. Afterward, their first original song will be released.

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN shows no signs of slowing down either, with auditions set to start around next year to take onboard new talents for the next EN wave.

VTuber事務所「FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN」は英語圏現在10名の個性溢れるタレントが所属し、多くのファンの方にご応援をいただいております。この度、世界中の方々に極上のエンターテインメント体験を提供するため、英語圏を主要な活動地域とする男性タレントグループ「Avallum（アバラム）」、「Ravanis（ラバニス）」に続き、新規男性タレントグループ「Lamentus（ラメンタス）」がX（旧Twitter）アカウントおよびYouTubeチャンネルを公開し、順次活動を開始いたしました。

日本時間（JST）10月26日（日）9時、太平洋時間（PDT）10月25日（土）17時より、各タレントがそれぞれの個性を発揮しながらDebut Streamを行い、デビューオリジナル楽曲も発表いたします。ぜひご期待ください。

「FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN」では、今後も才能あるタレントを発掘するために、今冬に次期所属タレントオーディションを開催する予定です。

Talents:

Ashkariel（アシュカリエル）

Art & Design: 神慶 ( https://x.com/jinkei_bunny )

Debut Stream: October 26th (Sun) 9:00 AM JST, October 25th (Sat) 5:00 PM PDT

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Ashkariel_FSP

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Ashkariel_FSP

Shiki Katagami（片紙シキ)

Art & Design: REO ( https://x.com/SRiokorr )

Debut Stream: October 26th (Sun) 9:30 AM JST, October 25th (Sat) 5:30 PM PDT

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Shiki_Katagami

X (Twitter):https://x.com/ShikiKatagami

Liron Lockheart（リーロン・ロックハート）

Art & Design: bikku ( https://x.com/bikku__2 )

Debut Stream: October 26th (Sun) 10:00 AM JST, October 25th (Sat) 6:00 PM PDT

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Liron_Lockheart

X (Twitter):https://x.com/LironLockheart

Caelen Strayfe（ケイレン・ストレイフ）

Design: 鶏にく ( https://x.com/Toriniku_twst )

Debut Stream: October 26th (Sun) 10:30 AM JST, October 25th (Sat) 6:30 PM PDT

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Caelen_Strayfe

X (Twitter): https://x.com/CaelenStrayfe

Elias Delborne（エライアス・デルボーン）

Art & Design: マノ ( https://x.com/mano_mo0 )

Debut Stream: October 26th (Sun) 11:00 AM JST, October 25th (Sat) 7:00 PM PDT

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Elias_Delborne

X (Twitter): https://x.com/EliasDelborne

REALITY Studios will continue developing and supporting its expanding roster of talents to provide exciting and entertaining content in 2024 and beyond.

What is FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION?

We are a growing VTuber agency that houses individuals passionate about making new and engaging content.

https://firststage-pro.com/en/

About REALITY Studios, Inc.

We oversee multiple VTuber agencies responsible for handling and producing amazing and diverse talents.

https://reality-studios.inc/en/

REALITY Studiosは、今後もタレントのプロデュースを通じて、多くのお客さまに長くお楽しみいただけるサービスを今後も展開していきます。



FIRST STAGE PRODUCTIONとは

魅力的な個性と才能を持つタレントが集まるVTuber事務所です。

https://firststage-pro.com

REALITY Studios株式会社について

多彩なタレントをマネジメント、プロデュースするVTuber事務所の運営を行っています。

https://reality-studios.inc/