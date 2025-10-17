リチウムイオン電池リサイクル市場は2032年までに420億9000万米ドルに達すると予測
リチウムイオン電池リサイクル市場：持続可能なエネルギー移行を牽引する成長分野
リチウムイオン電池リサイクル市場は、電気自動車（EV）の急速な普及、再生可能エネルギー貯蔵ソリューションの拡大、そして持続可能な廃棄物管理に対する関心の高まりにより、かつてない成長を遂げています。最新の業界分析によると、リチウムイオン電池リサイクル市場の規模は2023年に91億7,000万米ドルと評価され、2024年から2032年の予測期間中に年平均成長率（CAGR）18.5％で成長し、2032年には420億9,000万米ドルに達すると見込まれています。この大幅な成長は、エネルギー分野における環境配慮型の取り組み、効率的な資源回収、および循環型経済モデルへの世界的なシフトを反映しています。
電気自動車需要の増加が市場を牽引
リチウムイオン電池リサイクル市場を推進する主な要因の一つは、電気自動車の生産および採用の急増です。各国政府および自動車メーカーは、二酸化炭素排出量の削減と化石燃料依存の低減を目的として、EV製造に多額の投資を行っています。しかし、このEV利用の拡大により、使用済みバッテリーのリサイクルおよび適正処理の必要性が急増しています。リサイクル施設では現在、使用済み電池からリチウム、コバルト、ニッケル、マンガンなどの貴重な素材を回収することに注力しており、新たな原料採掘の必要性を最小限に抑えています。このプロセスは環境負荷を軽減するだけでなく、持続可能なモビリティソリューションに対する需要の高まりの中で、バッテリー製造のサプライチェーンを支えています。
Technological innovations are playing a key role in improving the efficiency
of the lithium-ion battery recycling market. Modern technologies, such as hydrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, and direct recycling processes, are increasing the recovery efficiency of key metals while reducing waste and energy consumption. Industry players are leveraging automation, artificial intelligence （AI）, and robotics to streamline operations and achieve higher purity of recovered materials. The emergence of closed-loop recycling systems, which directly reuse recovered materials in the production of new batteries, is also a game changer. These technological advances are positioning recycling as a more economical and sustainable solution.
Sustainability and circular economy goals are driving market growth .
The lithium-ion battery recycling market is becoming a core component of global sustainability and circular economy initiatives. As governments and industries seek to minimize environmental impact, recycling is becoming a critical component in accommodating the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, home appliances, renewable energy storage systems, and more. Reusing critical raw materials reduces carbon dioxide emissions associated with new battery production and reduces dependency on limited natural resources. Furthermore, preventing hazardous waste from being disposed of in landfills contributes to safe waste management. Companies are forming strategic alliances to build closed-loop ecosystems aligned with ESG （Environmental, Social, and Governance） frameworks. Supportive
