非熱低温殺菌市場は、食品および飲料の基準が変化する中で前例のない成長を遂げています
The non-thermal pasteurization market is on a remarkable upward trajectory driven by the increasing demand for minimally processed and safe fresh foods. Valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 11.99 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 20.61% from 2024 to 2032. This robust growth highlights the increasing adoption of innovative pasteurization technologies that prioritize safety and nutritional preservation while minimizing heat exposure. As
consumer preferences shift toward healthier and fresher foods and beverages, non-thermal pasteurization techniques offer an attractive alternative to traditional thermal methods. Beyond the food sector, these methods are increasingly finding application in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, further fueling market expansion.
The diverse technologies driving the expansion of the non-thermal pasteurization market
are segmented by technology, including pulsed electric field （PEF）, high-pressure processing （HPP）, medium-voltage heating （MVH）, irradiation, ultrasound, and other emerging technologies.
High-pressure processing （HPP） remains the dominant technology due to its effectiveness in removing microbial contaminants while preserving the flavor and nutrients of beverages and prepared foods. Meanwhile, PEF is gaining traction in liquid foods such as juice and dairy products, shortening processing time and improving safety.
Newer methods such as ultrasonic pasteurization and MVH are expected to be gradually adopted, especially in niche applications where product quality and minimal processing are key selling points. Irradiation technology continues to serve specialized applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, further highlighting the versatility of non-thermal technologies across industries.
Form-based segmentation highlights the market's versatility across solid and liquid products
. By form, the market is broadly divided into solid and liquid products. Liquid foods such as juice, milk, and beverages dominate market consumption due to the ease of integrating non-thermal technologies such as HPP and PEF into liquid processing lines. Conversely, solid products, especially prepared and packaged foods, are increasingly being processed using HPP technology due to consumer demand for safe, fresh, and extended shelf life.
Non-thermal pasteurization's adaptability for both solids and liquids is emerging as a key driver of market expansion. Companies are leveraging this versatility to diversify their product offerings while adhering to strict food safety standards.
Expanding applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are spurring market adoption .
The food and beverage sector accounts for the largest application segment, primarily driven by growing consumer awareness of natural, preservative-free products. Non-thermal pasteurization allows brands to maintain product quality, nutritional value, and taste while extending shelf life to meet evolving consumer demands.
