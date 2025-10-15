TESLAオートパイロット機能配信開始10周年記念

株式会社クリンテックサービス

開催日：2026年1月15日（木） 0:00～24:00（日本時間）

TESLAの自動運転支援機能「オートパイロット」の日本国内での配信開始から10周年を迎える2026年1月15日。

これを記念し、全国のTESLAオーナー1,000人が協力して地球一周分の距離＝40,075kmを1日で走破するユーザー参加型イベント「TESLA地球一周パレードラン」を開催いたします。

1人あたり平均約40.1kmを自身のTESLA車で走行し、つながる「地球一周」。

TESLAとともに歩んだ10年への感謝、そして未来への期待を込めた特別な1日です。

🧭 イベント概要

イベント名：TESLAオートパイロット配信10周年記念「地球一周パレードラン」

開催日程：2026年1月15日（木） 0:00～24:00

主催：TESLA SUPPER SUMMIT（テスラオーナー有志プロジェクトチーム）

メイン協賛：POLISHGARAGE（ポリッシュガレージ）

協賛：Charge & Stamp（チャージ＆スタンプ）

運営：TESLA SUPER SUMMIT (テスラオーナー有志プロジェクトチーム)

🏁 参加方法（簡単3ステップ）

1.「Charge & Stamp」アプリをダウンロード

2. アプリ内の「参加ボタン」をクリック （11月中旬に対応したアップデート配信予定）

3. 当日、TESLAで40.1km以上走行 → 記念スタンプ獲得！

アプリは”charge &stamp”で検索か下記リンクからダウンロードできます。

▶ Apple App Store：ダウンロードリンク↓

https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/charge-stamp-%E5%85%85%E9%9B%BB%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3%83%B3%E3%83%97%E3%83%A9%E3%83%AA%E3%83%BC/id6740042468



▶ Google Play：ダウンロードリンク↓

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.chargestamp

▶テスラスーパーサミットLINEオープンチャット

https://line.me/ti/g2/Hh-qZZLvNhYnPo9PoBals7d9GH9ZaKnyoqW4mg?utm_source=invitation&utm_medium=link_copy&utm_campaign=default(https://line.me/ti/g2/Hh-qZZLvNhYnPo9PoBals7d9GH9ZaKnyoqW4mg?utm_source=invitation&utm_medium=link_copy&utm_campaign=default)

▶ボランティア応募フォーム

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1x0O2qquDG4w2nD_vgP-I1z5v81RDYYkCgF6IvOrDUO8/viewform?pli=1&pli=1&edit_requested=true#settings(https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1x0O2qquDG4w2nD_vgP-I1z5v81RDYYkCgF6IvOrDUO8/viewform?pli=1&pli=1&edit_requested=true#settings)

イベントの目的

このイベントは、単なる走行イベントではありません。

TESLAが描く未来と、その進化を支えるすべての人々への感謝を表す日です。

持続可能な社会をリードするTESLAへの賛同

技術進化を支えるソフトウェアエンジニアへのリスペクト

地域コミュニティの可視化と連携

世界に向けた、日本発の“共創”のメッセージ

「祝う」「伝える」「つながる」をテーマに、1000人のオーナーが

行動で感謝を表現する一日をつくります。

アプリ連動「記念スタンプ」配布！

当日、専用アプリで40.1km以上の走行を記録すると、特別記念スタンプを取得できます。

記録はデジタル上に残り、未来への証として保管できます。

🤝 参加者・協力者 募集！ 協賛企業様 募集中！

持続可能な社会づくりやモビリティ革新に取り組む企業様

TESLAの理念に共感いただける企業様

貴社のブランディング・CSR活動と親和性のある本イベントへぜひご参画ください。

🏁 地域リーダー募集！

各地のTESLA拠点（例：スーパーチャージャー）を起点に、地域代表として参加・発信いただける方

地元のTESLA仲間をまとめ、地域を代表するパレードを牽引しませんか？

🛠️ ボランティアスタッフも歓迎！

イベント運営やSNS発信サポートなど

当日だけでなく準備段階からの参加も可能です

打ち合わせはすべてZoom等の遠隔形式で実施予定（全国どこからでも参加OK）

💬 最後に

これは、TESLAオーナーによる、日本初の大規模パレードランです。

未来を変えるのは、今の私たちの一歩かもしれません。

あなたの40.1kmが、地球一周の1ピースになる。

ぜひ、この記念すべき一日に、あなたの想いをTESLAに乗せて走らせてください。

📩 お問い合わせ・ご応募先

TESLA地球一周パレードラン 実行チーム

Email：teslasupersummit@gmail.com

Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of TESLA’s Autopilot Feature Launch“Around-the-World” Parade Run Confirmed! 1,000 TESLA Owners Join Forces to Cover 40,075 km in One Day

Clintec Service Co., Ltd.

October 15, 2025, 19:30 (JST)

Date of Event: January 15, 2026 (Thursday), 0:00-24:00 (Japan Time)

On January 15, 2026, it will mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of TESLA’s driver-assistance feature “Autopilot” in Japan.

To celebrate this milestone, we are holding a user participation event, the “TESLA Around-the-World Parade Run,” in which 1,000 TESLA owners nationwide will collaborate to drive a total distance of 40,075 km in a single day.

Each participant will drive approximately 40.1 km in their TESLA vehicle, contributing to the “around-the-world” total.

This special day is intended to convey gratitude for the past decade with TESLA and hope for the future.

Event Overview

Event Title: TESLA Autopilot 10th Anniversary “Around-the-World Parade Run”

Date & Time: January 15, 2026 (Thursday), 0:00-24:00 (Japan Time)

Organizer: TESLA SUPER SUMMIT (a volunteer project team of TESLA owners)

Main Sponsor: POLISHGARAGE

Sponsor: Charge & Stamp

Management: TESLA SUPER SUMMIT

How to Participate (3 Easy Steps)

- Download the “Charge & Stamp” app

2. Tap the “Participate” button within the app (an update enabling this will be distributed in mid-November)

3. On the day, drive 40.1 km or more in your TESLA → receive a commemorative stamp!

The dedicated app “Charge & Stamp” will be available on the App Store and Google Play.

▶ Apple App Store：download↓

https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/charge-stamp-%E5%85%85%E9%9B%BB%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3%83%B3%E3%83%97%E3%83%A9%E3%83%AA%E3%83%BC/id6740042468



▶ Google Play：download↓

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.chargestamp

Purpose of the Event

This event is more than just a driving activity.

It is a day to express gratitude to everyone supporting TESLA’s vision and evolution.

・Support for TESLA’s leadership in sustainable society

・Respect for software engineers driving technological progress

・Visualization and collaboration within regional communities

・A message of “co-creation” from Japan to the world

Under the themes “Celebrate,” “Share,” and “Connect,” 1,000 owners will express their gratitude through action on this special day.

App-Linked Commemorative “Stamp”

On the day, driving 40.1 km or more recorded via the dedicated app will earn participants a special commemorative stamp.

The record will be stored digitally as evidence of this momentous day.

Recruiting Participants, Partners & Sponsors

・Companies engaged in building sustainable societies or mobility innovation

・Corporations that resonate with TESLA’s philosophy

・Organizations whose branding or CSR initiatives align with this event

We encourage you to get involved.

Regional Leaders Wanted

We are seeking individuals to act as regional representatives, starting from local TESLA hubs (e.g., Supercharger stations).

Gather TESLA owners in your area and lead a regional parade.

Volunteers Welcome

We welcome volunteers for event operations, social media support, and more - including before the event day.

All coordination meetings will be conducted remotely via Zoom, so participation is possible from anywhere in Japan.

In Closing

This will be Japan’s first large-scale parade run by TESLA owners.

The next leap forward may begin with our steps today.

Your 40.1 km contributes a piece to the around-the-world journey.

Please mount your hopes on your TESLA and join us in this memorable drive.

Contact & Application

TESLA Around-the-World Parade Run Executive Team

Email: teslasupersummit@gmail.com

This press release is intended for members of the press. If you are considering publication or coverage, kindly contact us at the above address.

🟧 本プレスリリースは報道関係者向けの情報です。

掲載・取材などをご検討の方は、上記連絡先までご一報いただけますと幸いです。