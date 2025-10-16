【早期出願奨学金も】グリオン大学・レ・ロッシュ大学、2026年度秋入学 出願受付開始
スイス式ホスピタリティ教育を世界4か国で提供するグリオン大学／レ・ロッシュ大学の日本事務局（所在地：東京都港区、以下グリオン／レ・ロッシュ日本事務局、運営：iaeグローバルジャパン株式会社）は、2026年度秋入学の出願受付を開始いたしました。対象は国内外の高校生、大学生及び社会人で、出願に関するお問合せは事務局サイト内オンラインフォーム（https://www.lhejapan.com/）より受け付けています。
【出願にあたって】
- 対象者：国内外の高校卒業見込み者、IBカリキュラムの学生、既卒者、大学在学者、社会人
- 出願方法：詳細はお問合せ下さい
- 必要書類：成績証明書、推薦状（任意）、志望動機書、英語スコア証明書、パスポートコピーなど
- 学費・奨学金情報：お問合せ下さい。2025年11月31日までの出願で適応される、早期出願奨学金もございます。
- 対象プログラム：以下をご参考下さい。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000331601&id=bodyimage1】
【グリオン大学】
ー学士号プログラム
ホスピタリティ学発祥の地、スイスのラグジュアリーな環境や活気あふれるロンドン近郊で学ぶことができます。
Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Business
Bachelor of Science in Luxury Business
ー修士号プログラム
アントレプレナーシップ、不動産とホテル開発、ラグジュアリー・マネジメントやホスピタリティ・リーダシップなど、今後の拡大が見込まれる分野に特化したプログラムです。
Master of Science in Hospitality, Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Master of Science Real Estate, Finance and Hotel Development
Master of Science in Luxury Management and Guest Experience
Master of Science in Hospitality Business Leadership
ーエグゼクティブプログラム
オンライン、ハイブリッドで学べるプログラムも。
Executive Master's in Luxury Management and Guest Experience
Executive Master of Advanced Studies in Hospitality and Business Leadership
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000331601&id=bodyimage2】
【レ・ロッシュ大学】
ー学士号プログラム
ホスピタリティ・マネジメントの他、スポーツビジネス・マネジメントを学べるプログラムも。
Bachelor of Science in Global Hospitality Management
Bachelor of Science in Sports Business Management
ー修士号プログラム
ホスピタリティ、ラグジュアリー・ツーリズム、スポーツやイベントマネジメントを学ぶことができます。
Master of Science in International Hotel Management
Master of Science in Marketing and Management for Luxury Tourism
Master of Science in Sport Management and Events
Master of Science in International Hospitality Management
ーMBAプログラム
MBA in Global Hospitality Management
ー修了証プログラム
社会人経験のある方向けに、インターンを含む1年間で修了できるコースも開講しています。ホスピタリティの他、ゴルフ・マネジメント、プライベート・ジェット・ビジネス等ニッチかつ成長が見込まれる分野で業界と連携したプログラム開発を行っています。
Diploma of Advanced Studies in International Hospitality Management