建築照明市場規模は2032年までに186億5000万米ドルに達すると予想
Architectural Lighting Market: Growth Driven by the Convergence of Energy Efficiency, Design, and Smart Technology
The architectural lighting market is emerging as a key segment in the global lighting industry, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient, aesthetically pleasing, and technologically advanced lighting solutions in residential, commercial, and public spaces.
The market is expected to be valued at USD 9.39 billion in 2023 and grow at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 7.96% during the forecast period （2024-2032）, reaching USD 18.65 billion by 2032.
This significant growth is driven by the increasing focus on sustainable lighting, the integration of smart lighting technology, and the growing adoption of LEDs and connected lighting systems.
Smart Lighting and Energy-Saving Trends Drive Growth in the Architectural Lighting Market
: Driven by increasing urbanization and modernization of architectural design, the architectural lighting market is expanding rapidly.
Architects and designers are increasingly prioritizing lighting solutions that enhance the aesthetics of spaces, rather than simply providing illumination.
IoT-enabled, sensor-equipped smart lighting systems, in particular, are gaining attention due to their energy-saving features, automation, and customization capabilities.
Product and Technology Insights: LEDs Drive the Market The
architectural lighting market is diversified across product types, including indoor and outdoor lighting, wall and ceiling lighting, accent lighting, and landscape lighting.
Indoor lighting is leading the market, driven by increasing demand from commercial facilities, offices, hotels, and residential homes.
LED lighting, with its long lifespan, energy savings, and design flexibility, is becoming mainstream.
Advances in lighting control technologies, such as dimmers, motion sensors, and automatic control systems, are further driving market adoption, enabling users to achieve both energy optimization and personalized lighting experiences.
Market Dynamics Driven by Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Urbanization
and infrastructure expansion, particularly in emerging countries, are significantly driving the growth of the architectural lighting market.
Lighting, which combines aesthetics and functionality, is an essential element in urban planning. Architectural
lighting contributes to enhancing the appeal and comfort of large commercial buildings, luxury hotels, commercial complexes, and residential developments.
Furthermore, the growing adoption of sustainable building, green architecture, and smart city initiatives is driving the adoption of innovative lighting solutions that meet environmental and energy goals.
