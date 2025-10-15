Arc Japan、AccountAbility認定検証機関に認定

株式会社Arc Japan

このたび不動産向けサステナビリティ・スコアリングのリーディングプラットフォーム「Arc」を日本で運営する株式会社Arc Japan（HP:https://arcjapan.jp/、以下「Arc Japan」）は、不動産サステナビリティ評価の業界を牽引する企業として、国際的なサステナビリティ保証基準であるAccountAbilityのAA1000 Assurance Standard (以下、「AA1000AS」)に基づく検証機関として正式に認定されました。今回の認定に伴い、信頼性の高い検証サービスに対する需要が高まる日本の不動産市場において、検証ニーズに応える体制を構築することが可能となりました。Arcプラットフォームでは、建物やポートフォリオを対象に「エネルギー」「CO２排出」「水」「廃棄物」「交通」「居住・利用者体験」の6分野でのパフォーマンスを一元管理することが可能です。第三者による確かな検証を通じて、GRESBリアルエステイト評価へ参加する企業を含むステークホルダーに対し、透明性向上と信頼性確保に寄与してまいります。

GRESBリアルエステイト評価参加者の支援

GRESBリアルエステイト評価へ参加する企業（不動産ファンド、REIT、PM会社など）にとって、Arc Japanの第三者検証サービスには以下のようなメリットがあります。GRESB参加企業が高スコアを獲得し、資金調達力の向上とサステナビリティ分野でのリーダーシップを示すためには、正確に検証されたデータは欠かせません。Arc Japanは物件レベルでのデータ検証に秀でており、厳しいGRESBリアルエステイト評価要件を満たすことに貢献いたします。

日本のサステナビリティ課題への対応

- GRESBスコアアップ＆信頼性向上エネルギー／CO２排出／水／廃棄物／室内環境品質の各データを第三者視点で検証。Arc Japanが提供する検証済みデータは、GRESBの重要指標であるMR1～MR4等の精度を高めることでスコア向上を後押ししつつ、「サステナビリティ先進企業」としての評価の獲得に寄与します。- 投資資本の呼び込み年間1兆円超の海外マネーが流入する東京・大阪などのマーケットにおいて、検証済みデータは、ESGパフォーマンスを重視する機関投資家に対して投資判断を後押しする材料となります。- 規制対応Arc Japanの検証サービスを利用することで、日本のESG開示要件やUSGBCのLEEDなどの認証基準を満たしつつ、国内の法令やガイドラインに準拠した形でGRESB申請資料のエビデンスを補強することができます。- 運用効率の改善データの抜けや重複の洗い出しを通じて、エネルギーや水などの無駄が特定され、コスト削減やパフォーマンス最適化につながります。- 他社との差別化第三者検証付きの信頼性あるサステナビリティスコアを用いることで、特にサステナビリティが重要な差別化要因となるプレミアム物件において競争力を強化できます。

日本の不動産市場は特有の課題を抱えております。2050年までのカーボンニュートラル実現や2030年までに再生可能エネルギー比率36～38％を目指す政府方針を背景に、エネルギー効率の高い建物が求められています。Arc Japanの検証サービスは、不動産環境認証取得や「東京都のキャップ&トレード制度」への対応、未活用物件の活用などを支えるデータの検証を通して、こうした課題に応えます。

「AccountAbility認定検証機関としての承認を得たことにより、業界のニーズに応える体制を構築しました。エネルギーやCO2排出、水、廃棄物、室内環境品質といったデータを確実に検証することで、特にGRESBリアルエステイト評価参加企業を含むステークホルダーの皆さまが、透明性の向上と、持続的な成長を実現できるよう支援してまいります。」

- Arc Japan CEO 平松 宏城

今後の展望

Arc Japanは、イノベーションと戦略的パートナーシップを通じて、サステナビリティ検証をさらに進化させることに尽力していきます。たとえば、スマートビルサービスを提供する企業との連携により、より精緻なデータ分析を通じた検証機能を強化していく予定です。国内外のさまざまな組織との協業により、日本の不動産サステナビリティ分野で最先端の検証サービスを提供してまいります。

Arc Japan について

株式会社 Arc Japan（HP:https://arcjapan.jp/）は株式会社ヴォンエルフ、株式会社日本政策投資銀行、Green Business Certification, Inc.の共同事業であり、その建物環境性能評価プラットフォームは、エネルギー、CO2 排出、水、廃棄物、交通、居住・利用者体験など、多様な実運用データを一元管理・分析し、スコアリングや可視化を行っております。GRESB リアルエステイト評価参加企業に対しては、大規模な物件ポートフォリオの管理の効率化と各種不動産環境認証の取得支援に加え、初めての方に対しても、CO2 排出量やエネルギーといった単一指標の可視化を起点とし、徐々に取り組みを広げていく段階的なサポートを行っております。

AccountAbility’s AA1000 Assurance Standard について

AA1000AS v3 は、次世代のサステナビリティ検証基準として、以下の特徴を備えています。

- 4つの原則に基づくガイダンス2018年版「AA1000アカウンタビリティ原則」の4つの原則「包摂性」、「重要性」、「対応力」、「インパクト」を土台に、企業の責任あるサステナビリティ活動を後押しします。- 広い視野と統合的・先見的アプローチ企業の全体的なサステナビリティマネジメント、実績、レポーティングを網羅的に捉え、将来を見据えた判断を促します。

温室効果ガス排出量の検証要件に対応するため、AccountAbilityは 「AA1000AS v3 による GHG 排出量検証ガイダンス」を発行しました。

このガイダンスは、ISAE 3000、ISAE 3410、ISSA 5000、および ISO 14064-3 と併用することが可能です。

Arc Japan Becomes an AccountAbility Licensed Assurance Provider, Bolstering Sustainability Assurance for Japan’s Real Estate Sector and GRESB Participants

Arc Japan (https://arcjapan.jp/), a leader in real estate sustainability scoring, is excited to announce its designation as an AccountAbility Licensed Assurance Provider using AccountAbility’s AA1000 Assurance Standard. This positions Arc Japan to address the escalating demand for credible sustainability assurance in Japan’s real estate market, focusing on sustainability scoring of buildings. The Arc platform helps any space, building, or portfolio measure performance across six areas: energy, emissions, water, waste, transportation and human experience. By delivering robust, third-party verification, Arc Japan enhances transparency and trust for stakeholders, including participants in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment, in Japan’s vibrant real estate sector.

Empowering GRESB Real Estate Assessment Participants

For participants in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment, the global benchmark for ESG performance in real estate portfolios, Arc Japan’s assurance services provide significant advantages. GRESB participants, including real estate funds, REITs, and property companies, rely on verified data to achieve high scores, attract capital, and demonstrate sustainability leadership. Arc Japan’s expertise in verifying asset-level data directly supports GRESB’s stringent requirements, offering the following benefits:

Meeting Japan’s Sustainability Challenges

- Improved GRESB Scores and Credibility: Arc Japan’s third-party assurance validates data on energy, water, waste, emissions, and indoor environmental quality, reducing errors and enhancing the reliability of GRESB submissions, especially for monitoring and review indicators MR1-MR4. This can lead to higher scores, positioning participants as sustainability leaders.- Attracting Investor Capital: With foreign capital inflows exceeding JPY 1.5 trillion (≈＄10 billion) in peak years, Arc Japan’s verified sustainability metrics help GRESB participants appeal to institutional investors prioritizing ESG performance, particularly in high-demand markets like Tokyo and Osaka.- Regulatory Alignment: Arc Japan’s assurance ensures compliance with Japan’s ESG disclosure requirements and green building certifications like USGBC’s LEED, strengthening GRESB submissions while meeting local regulations.- Operational Enhancements: By identifying data gaps, Arc Japan’s assurance process enables GRESB participants to optimize sustainability performance, driving cost savings and performance improvements.- Competitive Differentiation: Verified sustainability scores, supported by Arc Japan’s assurance, allow GRESB participants to stand out in Japan’s competitive real estate market, particularly for premium properties where sustainability is a key differentiator.

Japan’s real estate sector faces unique dynamics. The government’s push for carbon neutrality by 2050 and a 36-38% renewable power contribution by 2030 underscores the need for energy-efficient buildings. Arc Japan’s assurance services address these challenges by verifying data that supports green certifications, compliance with regulations like the Tokyo Cap-and-Trade Program, and the repurposing of underutilized assets.

“Arc Japan’s designation as an AccountAbility Licensed Assurance Provider is a game-changer for Japan’s real estate sector,” said Hiroki Hiramatsu, CEO of Arc Japan. “Our focus on verifying energy, water, waste, emissions, and indoor environmental quality data empowers stakeholders, particularly GRESB participants, to achieve transparency, enhance tenant engagement, and drive sustainable growth.”

Looking Ahead

Arc Japan is committed to advancing sustainability assurance through innovation and strategic partnerships. By partnering with local and global organizations, Arc Japan will promote best practices in sustainability, driving transparency and value in the real estate sector.

About Arc Japan

Arc Japan is a joint initiative between Woonerf Inc., Development Bank of Japan Inc., and Green Business Certification Inc., and its performance platform empowers users to track, understand and improve building and portfolio performance.

The platform provides opportunities for everyone to engage. New users can start with a single issue - greenhouse gas emissions, energy, waste, human experience, or transportation - and work toward higher levels of sustainability over time. Experienced users can streamline their green building activities and manage large numbers of spaces, buildings, places and even entire portfolios. For example, GRESB participants can directly upload asset data to identify potential certifications and improve their GRESB scores.

About AccountAbility’s AA1000 Assurance Standard

The AA1000AS v3 is a next-generation standard for sustainability assurance that

- Offers Principles-based Guidance rooted in the AA1000 Accountability Principles (2018) of Inclusivity, Materiality, Responsiveness, and Impact- Incorporates a Wide-angle, Integrated, and Forward-looking view of a company’s overall sustainability management, performance, and reporting practices

To address specific requirements regarding the verification of GHG emissions, AccountAbility has published Guidance on Assuring GHG Emissions with AA1000AS v3. It can be used in conjunction with ISAE3000, ISAE 3410, ISSA 5000 and ISO 14064-3.