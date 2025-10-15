電子設計自動化市場規模は2032年までに327億5000万米ドルに達すると予測
Electronic Design Automation （EDA） Market: Rapid Growth Driven by Semiconductor Innovation and AI
The electronic design automation （EDA） market continues to expand strongly, driven by accelerating semiconductor innovation, AI-driven chip design, and increasing automation in electronics manufacturing.
This market is expected to be valued at USD 14.66 billion in 2023 and reach USD 32.75 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 9.35% from 2024 to 2032.
As integrated circuits evolve and chip architectures become increasingly complex, the demand for advanced design automation tools is rapidly increasing across industries.
As the semiconductor ecosystem evolves, the adoption of EDA tools at the design, verification, and test stages is essential to maintaining production efficiency, reducing errors, and speeding product launches. As electronic systems become smaller, faster, and more intelligent, EDA solutions play a key role in supporting the efficient design of next-generation chips and devices.

Technological Innovation Drives the Expansion of the Electronic Design Automation Market
. The EDA market is driven by advances in semiconductor manufacturing technology, the Internet of Things （IoT）, artificial intelligence （AI）, and 5G communications.
Design complexity is increasing as both consumer and industrial applications demand higher performance and lower power consumption in chips. EDA tools with AI and machine learning （ML） capabilities are helping engineers optimize performance, detect design defects early, and reduce time to market. Furthermore
, the increasing integration of system-on-chip （SoC） architectures is driving demand for simulation and verification solutions. Companies are leveraging cloud-based EDA platforms to enable global collaboration and streamline workflows.
Leading companies, including Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, Siemens EDA, and Ansys, are increasing their investments in AI-driven automation, cloud-enabled EDA frameworks, and advanced verification technologies to address modern chip design challenges.
Semiconductor Innovation Drives the EDA Market
. The EDA market is closely linked to the semiconductor industry's technological innovation cycle.
The rise of cutting-edge technologies such as 3D ICs, quantum computing, autonomous vehicles, and edge AI is driving the need for advanced EDA tools. As transistor density increases and geometries shrink, manual design methods are no longer practical. EDA platforms automate layout, synthesis, and verification processes, ensuring accuracy and scalability in chip development.
Semiconductor manufacturers use EDA software to manage design data in an integrated manner, incorporate third-party intellectual property （IP）, and simulate real-world operating environments. The introduction of machine learning into design automation enables predictive modeling and error detection, contributing to increased productivity and cost reduction.
