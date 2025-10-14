¥ê¥Ü¥ë¥Ê¥Ð¥¤¥ª¥µ¥¤¥¨¥ó¥¹¡¢¥­¥Ã¥»¥¤ÌôÉÊ¤È¤Î¶¦Æ±¸¦µæ¤ÇºÇ½é¤Î¥Þ¥¤¥ë¥¹¥È¥ó¤òÃ£À®¡§Reborna Achieves First Milestone in Collaboration with Kissei

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥ê¥Ü¥ë¥Ê¥Ð¥¤¥ª¥µ¥¤¥¨¥ó¥¹

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥ê¥Ü¥ë¥Ê¥Ð¥¤¥ª¥µ¥¤¥¨¥ó¥¹¡ÊËÜÉô¡§¿ÀÆàÀî¸©Æ£Âô»Ô¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§ÉÙ»Î¹¸»Ì¡¢°Ê²¼¡¢¡Ö¥ê¥Ü¥ë¥Ê¡×¡Ë¤Ï¡¢2025 Ç¯ 9·î 29ÆüÉÕ¤Ç¡¢¥­¥Ã¥»¥¤ÌôÉÊ¹©¶È³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§Ä¹Ìî¸©¾¾ËÜ»Ô¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò²ñÄ¹·óºÇ¹â·Ð±ÄÀÕÇ¤¼Ô¡§¿Àß·Î¦Íº¡¢°Ê²¼¡¢¡Ö¥­¥Ã¥»¥¤ÌôÉÊ¡×¡Ë¤È¤Î´Ö¤ÇÄù·ë¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë´õ¾¯¼À´µÎÎ°è¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÁÏÌô¶¦Æ±¸¦µæ·ÀÌó¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢½é²ó¥Þ¥¤¥ë¥¹¥È¥ó¤òÃ£À®¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ç¡¢¤´Êó¹ð¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£º£²ó¤Î¥Þ¥¤¥ë¥¹¥È¥óÃ£À®

º£²óÃ£À®¤·¤¿¥Þ¥¤¥ë¥¹¥È¥ó¤Ï¡¢2024Ç¯9·î9Æü¤ËÄù·ë¤·¤¿¡Ö¶¦Æ±¸¦µæ·ÀÌó¡×¤Ë´ð¤Å¤¯¤â¤Î¤Ç¡¢³«»Ï¤«¤é1Ç¯¤ÇÀ®²Ì¤Ë·ë¤Ó¤Ä¤±¤ë¤³¤È¤¬½ÐÍè¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

½é²ó¥Þ¥¤¥ë¥¹¥È¥óÃ£À®¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¥ê¥Ü¥ë¥Ê¤Ï¥­¥Ã¥»¥¤ÌôÉÊ¤è¤ê¥Þ¥¤¥ë¥¹¥È¥ó¼ýÆþ¤È¼¡²ó¥¹¥Æー¥¸¤Î¸¦µæÈñÍÑ¤ò¼õÎÎ¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¥ê¥Ü¥ë¥Ê¤Ç¤Ï°ú¤­Â³¤­¡¢¥Ò¥ÈÀ¸ÂÎÆâ¤Ë¼Âºß¤¹¤ëÁ´Ä¹¡¦£³¼¡¸µ¹½Â¤RNA¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿ÆÈ¼«ÁÏÌô´ðÈ×µ»½Ñ¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¡¢¥Ò¥ÈÀ¸ÂÎÆâ¤ÇÍ­¸ú¤Ê¹â¤¤·ë¹ç³èÀ­¤ÈRNAÁªÂòÀ­¼¨¤¹Î×¾²¸õÊäÄãÊ¬»Ò²½¹çÊª¤ÎÆ±Äê¤Ë¸þ¤±¤Æ¡¢Ãå¼Â¤Ë¸¦µæ³«È¯¤ò¿Ê¤á¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£¥­¥Ã¥»¥¤ÌôÉÊ ¼èÄùÌò¸¦µæËÜÉôÄ¹¡§µÜß··É¼£¥³¥á¥ó¥È

º£²ó¤Î½é²ó¥Þ¥¤¥ë¥¹¥È¥ó¤ÎÃ£À®¤Ë¡¢¶¨¶È¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤·¤ÆÂçÊÑ´î¤Ð¤·¤¯¡¢¿´¤è¤ê´¶¼Õ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¸¦µæ³«»Ï¤«¤é¤ï¤º¤«1Ç¯¤È¤¤¤¦Ã»¤¤´ü´Ö¤Ç¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢¥ê¥Ü¥ë¥Ê¤ÎÂî±Û¤·¤¿µ»½ÑÎÏ¤ÈåÌÌ©¤Ê¸¦µæ»ÑÀª¤Î»òÊª¤È´¶¤¸¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£º£²ó¤ÏºÇ½é¤Î°ìÎ¤ÄÍ¤Ç¤¹¤¬¡¢º£¸å¤â¼¡¤Î¥Þ¥¤¥ë¥¹¥È¥ó¤Ë¸þ¤±¤ÆÃå¼Â¤Ë¸¦µæ¤ò¿Ê¤á¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤ë¤³¤È¤ò´üÂÔ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£¥ê¥Ü¥ë¥Ê ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§ÉÙ»Î¹¸»Ì¥³¥á¥ó¥È

¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó¡¢Î¾¼Ò¤ÇÇ¼ÆÀ¤Î¤¤¤¯¥Ò¥Ã¥È²½¹çÊª¤òÁÏ½Ð¤Ç¤­¤¿¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢Åö¼Ò¤ÎÁÏÌô¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤ÎÍ­ÍÑÀ­¤È¾­ÍèÀ­¤ò²þ¤á¤Æ¾ÚÌÀ¤¹¤ëÀ®²Ì¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥Á¥ã¥ì¥ó¥¸¥ó¥°¤Ê¥Æー¥Þ¤Ë¤â¤«¤«¤ï¤é¤º¡¢¸¦µæ·×²èÄÌ¤ê¿ÊÄ½¤ò¿ë¤²¤é¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤Ë¡¢ÂçÊÑ´ò¤·¤¯»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ËÜ¸¦µæ¤Ï¥êー¥É²½¹çÊªÁÏ½Ð¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿¼¡¤Î¥¹¥Æー¥¸¤Ø¤È¿Ê¤ß¤Þ¤¹¡£Åö¼Ò¤Ï´õ¾¯¼À´µ¤Ë¶ì¤·¤à´µ¼ÔÍÍ¤Ë°ìÆü¤Ç¤âÁá¤¯³×¿·Åª¤Ê¼£ÎÅÌô¤òÆÏ¤±¤ë¤Ù¤¯¡¢ÁÏÌôÎÏ¤ò·ë½¸¤·¡¢¼¡¤Ê¤ë¥Þ¥¤¥ë¥¹¥È¥óÃ£À®¤Ë¸þ¤±¤Æ¸¦µæ¤ò²ÃÂ®¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ú¥­¥Ã¥»¥¤ÌôÉÊ¹©¶È³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Û

¥­¥Ã¥»¥¤ÌôÉÊ¹©¶È³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤Ï¡¢¡Ö½ãÎÉ°åÌôÉÊ¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¼Ò²ñ¤Ë¹×¸¥¤¹¤ë¡×¡¢¡Ö²ñ¼Ò¹½À®°÷¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¼Ò²ñ¤ËÊô»Å¤¹¤ë¡×¤È¤Î·Ð±ÄÍýÇ°¤Î¤â¤È¡¢ÁÏÌô¸¦µæ³«È¯·¿´ë¶È¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢À¤³¦¤Î´µ¼Ô¤µ¤ó¤ËÆÈÁÏÅª¤Ê¿·Ìô¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤ËÃíÎÏ¤·¡¢ÈçÇ¢´ï¡¢¿Õ¡¦Æ©ÀÏ ¡¢ÊÂ¤Ó¤Ë ¥¢¥ó¥á¥Ã¥È¥á¥Ç¥£¥«¥ë¥Ëー¥º¤¬¹â¤¤ÎÎ°è¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÀ½ÉÊ¥Ýー¥È¥Õ¥©¥ê¥ª¤Î³È½¼¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥­¥Ã¥»¥¤ÌôÉÊ¹©¶È³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤Î¾ÜºÙ¾ðÊó¤Ï¡¢https://www.kissei.co.jp/ ¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¡Ú³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥ê¥Ü¥ë¥Ê¥Ð¥¤¥ª¥µ¥¤¥¨¥ó¥¹¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Û

Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡¢RNAµ¡Ç½¤ÎÀµ¾ï²½¤Ë¤è¤êº¬ËÜ¼£ÎÅ¸ú²Ì¤ò¼¨¤¹³×¿·Åª¤Ê·Ð¸ý·¿°åÌôÉÊ¤ÎÁÏÌô¸¦µæ¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á¹çÀ®¤ò»Ê¤ëRNA¤òÁÏÌôÉ¸Åª¤È¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¼£ÎÅº¤Æñ¤Ç¤¢¤Ã¤¿¼À´µ¤ËÂÐ¤·¡¢¥²ー¥à¥Á¥§¥ó¥¸¥ãー¤È¤Ê¤ê¤¦¤ë°åÌôÉÊ¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£°äÅÁÀ­´õ¾¯¼À´µ¤Ë¶ì¤·¤à´µ¼Ô¤µ¤ó¤È¤½¤Î¤´²ÈÂ²¤¬¡¢À¸¤Þ¤ìÊÑ¤ï¤Ã¤¿¤È¼Â´¶¤Ç¤­¤ë¿·Ìô¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¼Ò²ñ¹×¸¥¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥ê¥Ü¥ë¥Ê¥Ð¥¤¥ª¥µ¥¤¥¨¥ó¥¹¤Î¾ÜºÙ¾ðÊó¤Ï¡¢http://rebornabiosciences.com/ ¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

ËÜ·ï¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¤Ï¡¢info@rebornabiosciences.com¤Ë¤Æ¾µ¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

Reborna Achieves First Milestone in Research Collaboration with Kissei

Reborna Biosciences, Inc. (¡ÈReborna¡É), a biotech startup pioneering RNA-targeting small molecule therapeutics, today announced that it has achieved the first research milestone under its ongoing collaboration with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (¡ÈKissei¡É). The milestone was reached as part of a joint research agreement signed on September 9, 2024, and focused on discovering novel therapeutics for rare diseases.

Within just one year of initiating the collaboration, the partnership has successfully delivered its first set of research results, triggering the associated milestone payment from Kissei. Reborna will also receive research funding for the next phase of the collaboration.

Building on this achievement, Reborna will continue to advance its research, leveraging its proprietary platform based on full-length, three-dimensional human RNA structures, aiming to identify clinical candidate small molecules with significant outcomes based on high binding affinity and remarkable RNA selectivity.

¢£Comment from Kissei, Board Member, Research Division Director: Keiji Miyazawa

We are pleased with the achievement of this initial milestone as a collaboration partner. Although it has only been one year since the start of our joint research, we believe this success is a direct result of Reborna¡Çs outstanding technological capabilities and dedicated research activities. This marks a significant step forward, and we look forward to seeing continued steady progress toward the next milestone.

¢£Comment from Reborna, Representative Director: Koji Fuji

We are delighted that our collaboration has successfully yielded a promising hit compound, reaffirming both the utility and future potential of our drug discovery platform. Despite the challenging nature of the target, we are pleased that the research progressed as planned. The project now advances to the next stage toward lead compound generation. To deliver innovative therapies to patients suffering from rare diseases as swiftly as possible, we will continue to mobilize our full drug discovery capabilities and accelerate research toward the next milestone.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a drug discovery and research company committed to providing innovative new medicines to patients worldwide, guided by its management philosophy of "contributing to society through high-quality pharmaceuticals" and "serving society through our members." We are working to expand our product portfolio in the fields of urology, nephrology, and dialysis, as well as areas with high unmet medical needs.

For more information about Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., please visit its website at

https://www.kissei.co.jp/e_contents/.

About Reborna Biosciences, Inc.

Reborna is engaged in drug discovery research for oral drugs that show disease modifying effects through normalizing RNA function by using small molecule drugs with high affinity for RNA. By targeting RNA that governs protein synthesis, we strive to develop game-changing drugs for diseases that have long been considered difficult to treat.¡¡We will contribute to society by providing new drugs that enable patients suffering from rare genetic diseases and their families to feel that they have been reborn.

For more information, please visit http://rebornabiosciences.com/en/.

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact us at info@rebornabiosciences.com.