【新サービス発表】京都・嵐山で「サムライ・バトルムービー撮影体験」開始！

株式会社ショーグン

京都・嵐山で本格的なサムライ甲冑体験サービスを展開する株式会社ショーグンは、2025年10月より新たに「ロケーション撮影付きサムライ体験プラン」をスタートします。参加者は本物の甲冑を身にまとい、嵐山の観光スポットでの記念撮影に加え、山奥のロケ地で刀・槍・弓を用いたサムライ・バトルムービー撮影を体験できます。

サムライスタイルで嵐山を満喫！

スタジオで甲冑に着替えたら、専用バンに乗り込み「サムライ撮影ツアー」がスタート。まずは嵐山にある3つの観光スポットの中から、好きなロケーションを1カ所選び、サムライ姿で記念撮影を行います。

選べるスポット

１. 渡月橋

２. 竹林の道

３. お茶屋（抹茶付き）

嵐山らしい美しい風景とともに、特別な一枚を残せます。

渡月橋竹林の小径400年続く京都のお茶屋

戦場ロケ地で迫力のバトルシーン撮影！

記念撮影のあとは、山奥にある「バトルフィールド」へ移動。ここでは刀や槍、弓などの武具や、ドローンを使い、映画さながらのムービー撮影を行います。撮影前には、スタッフが刀の扱い方や動き方を丁寧に指導するため、初心者でも安心して参加可能です。仲間と敵味方に分かれて撮影するもよし、一人で挑むもよし。スタッフが敵役となって“斬られる演出”を行うなど、臨場感あふれる撮影が楽しめます。

撮影には、刀・槍・弓などの武具を使います。

■ 撮影データ・内容

撮影時間：約1時間

使用武器：刀・槍・弓 など

写真：20枚（記念撮影を含む）

ショートムービー：約２～３分程度（1グループ1本）

最大人数：6名まで同時体験可能

※6名以上応相談

■ 世界に一つだけのサムライ体験を京都で

本格的な甲冑を着用し、サムライムービーを撮影できるのは、日本で唯一「SHOGUN STUDIO JAPAN」だけ。ご家族や友人、カップルで一生の思い出を作る特別な体験をお楽しみください。

Become a Samurai - Live the Legend in Kyoto!

【サービス概要】

サービス名：サムライ・バトルムービー撮影体験

提供開始日：2025年10月

所要時間：約120分（記念撮影＋バトルムービー撮影）

対応人数：最大6名まで ※6名以上応相談

場所：京都府京都市右京区（嵐山エリア）

料金：体験内容により異なります（詳細はお問い合わせください）

納品形式：写真データ20枚＋ショートムービー（約2分）

予約方法：公式サイトまたはInstagram DMにて受付

【会社概要】

株式会社ショーグン

所在地：京都府京都市右京区嵯峨天龍寺今堀町4-1 2F

事業内容：体験施設運営・撮影サービス・甲冑レンタル

運営サイト：https://www.shogunstudiojapan.com

お問い合わせ：info@shogun-inc.jp

【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

SHOGUN STUDIO JAPAN

Tel : 075-366-6665

E-mail：info@shogunstudiojapan.com

Instagram：@shogunstudiojapan

【New Service Launch】“Samurai Battle Movie Experience” Begins in Arashiyama, Kyoto!

- Step into the world of the Samurai, clad in authentic armor -

Kyoto-based SHOGUN STUDIO JAPAN, known for its authentic samurai armor experience in Arashiyama, is launching a brand-new service this October 2025: the “Samurai Battle Movie Experience”.

Participants can wear genuine samurai armor and enjoy both a commemorative photo shoot at iconic Arashiyama spots and an immersive battle movie filming deep in the mountains, using swords, spears, and bows.

Experience Arashiyama in Full Samurai Style

After changing into armor at the studio, guests will board a private van and begin their “Samurai Shooting Tour.”



Choose one of Arashiyama’s scenic locations for a commemorative photoshoot in full samurai attire:

・Togetsukyo Bridge

・Bamboo Forest Path

・Traditional Teahouse (includes a matcha experience)

Capture an unforgettable photo surrounded by Kyoto’s breathtaking landscapes.

Togetsukyo BridgeBamboo ForestTea houseAction-Packed Battle Filming in a Hidden Mountain Location

Following the photoshoot, guests will head to a secluded “battlefield” location in the mountains.Here, participants can film cinematic samurai battle scenes using real weapons such as swords, spears, and bows-complete with drone footage for dynamic movie shots.Before filming, staff provide detailed instruction on safe sword handling and movements, making it accessible even for beginners.Guests can team up or face off against staff members who perform dramatic “enemy” roles-creating movie-quality, realistic combat scenes.

■ Shooting Details

Filming time: Approx. 1 hour

Weapons used: Sword, spear, bow, etc.

Photos: 20 (including commemorative shots)

Short movie: 2-3 minutes (per group)

Capacity: Up to 6 participants

*For groups of 6 or more, please contact us

■ A Once-in-a-Lifetime Samurai Experience in Kyoto

SHOGUN STUDIO JAPAN offers the only experience in Japan where participants can wear authentic samurai armor and create their very own battle movie.Whether with family, friends, or a partner, it’s a unique opportunity to live out your own samurai legend in the heart of Kyoto.

Become a Samurai - Live the Legend in Kyoto!

【Service Overview】

Service Name: Samurai Battle Movie Experience

Start Date: October 2025

Duration: Approx. 120 minutes (photo session + battle movie filming)

Group Size: Up to 6 participants *For groups of 6 or more, please contact us

Location: Arashiyama, Ukyo-ku, Kyoto

Price: Varies by plan (inquiry required)

Deliverables: 20 photo data files + 2-min short movie

Reservations: Via official website or Instagram DM

【Company Overview】

SHOGUN STUDIO JAPAN

Address: 4-1 Imahoricho, Saga Tenryuji, Ukyo-ku, Kyoto, 2F

Business: Experience-based facilities, photography & video services, samurai armor rentals

Website: https://www.shogunstudiojapan.com

Email: info@shogun-inc.jp

【Media Contact】

SHOGUN STUDIO JAPAN

Tel: 075-366-6665

E-mail: info@shogun-inc.jp

Instagram: @shogunstudiojapan