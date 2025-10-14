フィリピン「カジノ」に関する求人数の最新調査　2025年9月は726件に

株式会社MOCHI

デジタルマーケティング企業の株式会社MOCHI(以下、当社）は、フィリピンにおけるカジノ関連求人数の最新調査（2025年9月時点）をまとめましたので、結果を発表いたします。

■2025年9月のフィリピンの「カジノ」に関する求人数は722件

※フィリピンの「カジノ」に関する2025年9月の求人数

出典元：September 2025 - Latest Survey of Job Openings for “Casinos” in the Philippines Released - 726 Jobs Posted

https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202509/

2025年9月末日時点で、「カジノ」や「iGaming」に関する求人数は726件となりました。

主要4サイト別の掲載数としては、「jobstreet」が549件、「Indeed」が88件、「jooble」が89件となり、複数の求人サイトで726件の求人募集となりました。

■フィリピンカジノ求人情報の調査背景

フィリピンは米国ラスベガスやマカオ、シンガポールと並び市場規模で世界でも上位に入るカジノ大国です。フィリピン政府管轄下で、急速に市場拡大しており店舗開発も進んでいます。そんなフィリピン国内でのカジノ産業における求人を調査し、定点観測いたします。カジノ・IR関連の求人案件数調査については今後も毎月実施・公表し、最新情報の発信が企業や団体の採用活動の一助となるよう努めて参ります。

■2025年9月の最新「カジノ」「iGmamig」関連の登録求人案件数と動向

求人内容を見てみると、ラッキーキングス（旧：ラッキースターズ）やプレイタイムのカスタマーサポートやVIPホスト・サービススタッフの募集が行われています。こうした動向について引き続き定点観測してまいります。

------------------------------------------

【調査概要】

調査期間：2025年9月1日～2025年9月30日

調査対象サイト：jobstreet、Indeed、jooble

調査方法：調査期間内に上記対象サイトにアクセスしKW検索による調査

調査協力： DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

出典元：September 2025 - Latest Survey of Job Openings for “Casinos” in the Philippines Released - 726 Jobs Posted

https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202509/

------------------------------------------

(English below)

(MOCHI), a digital marketing company, is pleased to announce the results of its latest survey on the number of casino-related jobs in the Philippines (as of September 2025).



In September 2025, there were approximately 726 jobs related to casinos in the Philippines.

*Number of jobs related to “Casinos” in the Philippines in September 2025.



Source : September 2025 - Latest Survey of Job Openings for “Casinos” in the Philippines Released - 726 Jobs Posted

https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202509/

As of the end of September 30, 2025, the number of job openings for “Casinos” and "iGaming" totaled 726.

As for the number of job postings by the four major websites, “jobstreet” had 549, ‘Indeed’ had 88, and “jooble” had 89, indicating that several job sites have job openings that maintain a trend of 726.

■Background of the survey on casino jobs in the Philippines

The Philippines is one of the world's leading casino countries in terms of market size along with Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore in the United States. Under the jurisdiction of the Philippine government, the market is rapidly expanding and the development of casinos is progressing. We have conducted a survey of job openings in the casino industry in the Philippines, and will continue to monitor the industry on a regular basis. We will continue to conduct and publish a monthly survey on the number of casino- and IR-related job openings in the future, and will strive to help companies and organizations in their recruitment activities by providing the latest information.

■The latest “Casino” and "iGaming" related registered job openings and trends for September 2025

Looking at the job listings, Lucky Kings (formerly Luckystarz) and Playtime are recruiting for customer support and VIP host/service staff.

We will continue to monitor these developments closely.



------------------------------------------

[Survey Summary]

Survey period: September 1, 2025 - September 30, 2025

Target sites: jobstreet, Indeed, jooble

Survey method: Access the above target sites during the survey period Survey method: KW search by accessing the above sites during the survey period

Survey supported by: DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

Source: September 2025 - Latest Survey of Job Openings for "Casinos " in the Philippines Released - 726 Jobs Posted

URL：https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202509/

Luckystarz.ph Casino App Review 2025: Legit Online Casino with VIP Benefits

URL：https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/luckystarz-review/

Playtime PH Casino Review 2025 | Legit Online Casino or Scam? Check App, Register and Login

URL：https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/playtimeph-casino-review/

------------------------------------------



＜関連記事＞

・[July 2025] Latest survey on the number of job openings related to casinos in the Philippines! There were 720 job openings posted, with jobstreet accounting for 70%(https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202507/)



・[June 2025] Latest survey on the number of job openings related to casinos in the Philippines. There were 961 job openings posted, with jobstreet accounting for 50%(https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202506/)

・March 2025 - Latest Survey of “Casino” Jobs in the Philippines Released - Over 1,500 Jobs Posted(https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202503/)



【株式会社MOCHI 会社概要】

商号：株式会社MOCHI

代表者：代表取締役社長 染谷祐吏

所在地：東京都新宿区四谷三栄町2-14

URL：https://www.mochi-inc.jp/

事業内容：デジタルマーケティング事業

メディア＆コンテンツ事業

採用支援サービス事業