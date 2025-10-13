ノジマＴリーグ 2025-2026シーズン 公式戦 10月13日開催 京都カグヤライズ vs 九州カリーナ 対戦オーダー発表
一般社団法人Ｔリーグ
→https://tleague.sponity.jp/matches/team_match_up.php?home=10&away=9(https://tleague.sponity.jp/matches/team_match_up.php?home=10&away=9)
ノジマＴリーグ 2025-2026シーズン 公式戦 10月13日開催 「京都カグヤライズ vs 九州カリーナ」の対戦オーダーを発表いたします。
★YouTube生配信はこちら
→https://www.youtube.com/live/qRxfLroqjdQ?si=Qs_WcoCY10Os78R8
★速報はこちら
→https://tleague.jp/schedule/detail.php?id=1179
★チーム・個人対戦データはこちら
→https://tleague.sponity.jp/matches/team_match_up.php?home=10&away=9(https://tleague.sponity.jp/matches/team_match_up.php?home=10&away=9)