Native Camp Japanese has surpassed 5,000 Japanese instructors!【外国人向けオンライン日本語会話】 日本人講師数が5000人を突破！

We are pleased to announce that Native Camp Japanese, an online Japanese conversation service provided by Native Camp Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO: Kunihiro Tanigawa), has recently surpassed 5,000 Japanese instructors.

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：谷川国洋）が提供するオンライン日本語会話サービス『Native Camp Japanese』は、このたび、日本人講師の数が5000人を突破したことをお知らせいたします。

Native Camp Japanese is an online Japanese learning platform that allows students to take unlimited lessons with Japanese instructors anytime, anywhere, as often as they like.

Unlike traditional Japanese learning platforms with pricing based on the number of lessons taken, Native Camp Japanese offers a subscription-based system, allowing learners to take lessons 24/7 without the need for reservations. This flexible and cost-effective model has gained strong support from Japanese learners worldwide due to its high convenience and affordability.

Recently, the number of Japanese instructors has surpassed 5,000. As the number of members continues to grow, we are enhancing the quality of lessons by expanding multilingual support for teaching materials and focusing on hiring experienced instructors. Notably, many of our instructors are fluent in English, Chinese, and Korean, enabling us to meet global needs. Additionally, instructors appreciate the flexible work environment, with the ability to work anytime they like, which is highly praised. This online platform provides a unique, flexible working style, attracting talented instructors with diverse backgrounds from both Japan and abroad, further contributing to the improvement of lesson quality.

[A Diverse Team of Skilled and Experienced Instructors]

Native Camp Japanese is proud to have a wide range of instructors who cater to the individual needs of each learner. Our diverse team includes:

・Professional instructors with Japanese language teaching certifications

・Instructors with experience teaching overseas

・Instructors who can teach in learners' native languages, such as English, Chinese, and Korean

・Instructors who have their own experience learning foreign languages and can offer support from the learner's perspective

Each instructor leverages their expertise and individuality to provide enjoyable one-on-one lessons that help learners make the most of their studies.

Limited-Time Offer! Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial + USD 20 Worth of Coins!

Native Camp Japanese aims to provide an easy and accessible way for anyone to learn Japanese. To allow more people to experience unlimited lessons with native Japanese instructors, we are currently running a 7-Day Free Trial Campaign.

And that’s not all-you’ll also get USD 20 worth of coins as a special bonus during your free trial!

Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to enjoy unlimited Japanese lessons with native speakers.

Campaign Period: October 1, 2025 (Wed) 00:00 - October 31, 2025 (Fri) 23:59 (JST)

Sign Up Here: https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

Features of Native Camp Japanese

Professional Instructors

Our native Japanese instructors provide lessons tailored to each learner’s goals and needs. Many of our teachers are bilingual and can speak English, making the platform a safe and accessible choice even for complete beginners.

Unlimited Lessons

With our unlimited lesson system, you can immerse yourself in Japanese as much as you like. Whether you feel that a single 25-minute lesson isn't enough or want to take multiple sessions when you have free time, you can do so without worrying about additional fees.

No Reservations Needed

Our “Take a Lesson Now” feature allows you to start a Japanese conversation lesson anytime, 24/7, 365 days a year (*). Even if you have a busy schedule, you can make use of short breaks to take lessons whenever it suits you.

*Excluding scheduled maintenance.

About Our Corporate Japanese Language Training Service

Native Camp Japanese offers a dedicated Japanese language training service for corporate clients.

Benefits for Japanese Language Learners

Learners can take lessons anytime, as often as they like, selecting their preferred instructors and lesson materials for each session. This flexible structure accommodates learners of various proficiency levels, allowing them to study content tailored to their specific goals.

Benefits for Corporate Training Coordinators

Our platform offers a management interface that allows companies to set learning goals, track progress, and automatically encourage lesson participation based on achievement status. From raising the overall Japanese proficiency of employees to preparing them for business-level communication, our service can be effectively utilized in line with your company’s specific training objectives.

For inquiries about our corporate Japanese language training service: https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

About Native Camp Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English conversation platforms in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, corporations, and educational institutions.

With operational bases around the world, we continue to expand rapidly across Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to English conversation services, we launched new businesses in 2024 including online Japanese conversation services, study abroad agency services, and online American Sign Language (ASL) lessons.

Company Information:

Native Camp Inc. https://nativecamp.co.jp/

Native Camp Japaneseは、いつでもどこでも何度でも日本人講師とのオンライン日本語レッスンが回数無制限で受講できる日本語学習プラットフォームです。

従来の受講回数に応じたレッスン料金体系の日本語学習プラットフォームとは異なり、Native Camp Japaneseは定額制で、24時間365日、予約不要で1日に何度でも受講できるため、そのコストパフォーマンスと利便性の高さで世界中の日本語学習者から支持を得ています。

このたび、日本語講師の数が5000人を突破しました。会員数の増加に伴い、より質の高いレッスンを提供するため、教材の多言語対応を進めるとともに、経験豊富な講師の採用にも力を入れています。特に、英語や中国語、韓国語を話せる講師が多数活躍しており、グローバルなニーズにも対応できる体制を整えています。また、講師からは「好きな時間に働ける柔軟な環境が魅力」と好評をいただいており、オンラインならではの自由な働き方が可能です。このため、国内外問わず、多様なバックグラウンドを持つ優秀な講師が集まり、レッスンの質向上に貢献しています。

【採用キャンペーン実施中】

Native Camp Japaneseでは、増加するユーザーのニーズに対応するため、講師採用を強化しています。その一環として、現在、以下のキャンペーンを実施中です。

・講師友達紹介キャンペーン

・講師新規登録 1万円プレゼントキャンペーン

▶ キャンペーン詳細はこちら

https://ja.nativecamp.net/tutors/promos

【幅広いスキルと経験を持つ講師陣】

Native Camp Japaneseには、学習者一人ひとりのニーズに応えるため、以下のような多彩な講師陣が在籍しています。

・日本語教師資格を持つプロフェッショナル講師

・海外での指導経験を持つ講師

・英語・中国語・韓国語など、学習者の母語で指導が可能な講師

・自身も外国語学習の経験があり、学習者の視点に立ったサポートができる講師

講師一人ひとりが持つ専門性と個性を活かし、楽しみながら学べるマンツーマンレッスンを提供しています。

期間限定！「7-Day Free Trial 」キャンペーンについて

ネイティブキャンプは、日本語を学びたい方が「もっと手軽に日本語を学習できるサービス」の提供を目指しています。この度、多くの皆さまに日本語ネイティブスピーカーによる回数無制限のレッスンを体験していただきたく、「7-Day Free Trial」キャンペーンを開催いたします。

キャンペーン期間中に新規登録された方全員が、7日間無料で Native Camp Japanese をお試しいただけます。期間限定のお得な機会にぜひ、Native Camp Japaneseのレッスンをお楽しみください。

7-Day Free Trial キャンペーンへのお申し込みはこちら

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

※日本語を母語とされる方のご入会はお断りします。

Native Camp Japanese の特長

1. プロフェッショナルな講師陣

日本人講師がそれぞれの目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供いたします。英語を話せるバイリンガル講師も在籍しているため、日本語学習が初めての方でも安心してご受講いただけます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、日本語に多く触れることができます。「25分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間がある時にはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方も料金を気にすることなく、何度でもレッスンを受講することができます。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24時間365日(*3)レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでも日本語会話レッスンが可能です。日頃忙しくまとまった時間を取ることが難しい方でも、スキマ時間を使って好きな時に受講できます。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについて

Native Camp Japanese では、法人向け日本語研修サービスを提供しています。

日本語学習者のメリット

何度でも好きなタイミングでレッスンを受講でき、レッスン毎にお好きな講師とお好きな教材を選択していただけます。様々な日本語レベルの方が、自身の目的にあった内容で学習いただけます。

日本語研修ご担当者様のメリット

管理画面上で企業が設定する受講目標に基づいた学習管理や受講目標達成度に応じた自動レッスン受講促進など、社内日本語研修管理を効率よく運用いただけます。従業員の皆さまの日本語力の底上げからビジネスシーンでの日本語利用まで、企業の目的にあわせて効果的に運用いただけます。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについてのお問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインレッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。

2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業、オンラインアメリカ手話サービス事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンライン日本語会話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

