グローバル・ケイパビリティ・センター（GCC）におけるR&D市場、2032年までにUSD 493.8億規模に拡大見通し
The Global Capability Center （GCC） market for R&D （research and development） is expected to be valued at USD 11.17 billion in 2023 and reach USD 49.38 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 16.34% from 2024 to 2032.
GCC regions are rapidly evolving as key hubs for multinational companies to leverage global talent and expertise, integrating diverse functions such as R&D, IT, engineering solutions, and business process outsourcing. These centers are essential for reducing costs and improving operational efficiency, maintaining global competitiveness.
In particular, in the R&D field, GCCs are playing a central role in promoting innovation, supporting the creation of new products and services through collaborations with local startups and research institutions. This trend not only enhances companies' competitive advantage but also drives technological innovation across industries.
Segmentation
Analysis: By Industry:
Information technology （IT） and software development accounted for the largest share of the market, accounting for approximately 50.36% of the total market in 2023.
Rapid digitalization is driving increased investments in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software development, as companies seek greater operational efficiency and improved customer experience.
Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period （2024-2032）. Advances in biopharmaceuticals, increased focus on personalized medicine, and increased demand for new drug development since COVID-19 are driving this sector's rapid growth.
Technology Analysis
: Artificial intelligence （AI） and machine learning （ML） led the market, accounting for approximately 52.3% of the market share in 2023.
These technologies are used for diagnostic support, predictive analysis, and personalized medicine, improving operational efficiency and accuracy, particularly in the healthcare and manufacturing industries. The adoption of AI, in particular, is accelerating product development and accelerating decision-making.
Furthermore, cloud computing is expected to be the technology segment with the highest growth potential going forward. The spread of electronic medical records and telemedicine is driving rapid demand for scalable, secure cloud infrastructure, helping companies share and manage data more efficiently.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific region will account for approximately 60% of the market in 2023, establishing itself as the center of the GCC region. India, in particular, is emerging as the "global GCC hub" thanks to its abundant technical talent and cost competitiveness. The government's establishment of special economic zones （SEZs） and tax incentives have encouraged GCC investment, creating more than 50,000 new jobs in Tamil Nadu over the past three years.
