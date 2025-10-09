日本ゼトック、カザフスタンの国際展示会に出展 / Nippon Zettoc, Exhibiting at Central Asia Dental Expo

日本ゼトック株式会社

歯磨きのODM（相手先ブランドによる製造）におけるリーディングカンパニーである日本ゼトック株式会社（東京都新宿区 代表取締役社長：森山 正孝）は、中央アジア地域における歯科分野の市場開拓を目的として、2025年10月9日（木）から3日間にわたり、カザフスタン・アルマトイで開催される国際展示会「Central Asia Dental Expo（会場：Atakent Expo）」に出展します。

Nippon Zettoc Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shinjuku, Tokyo; President: Masataka Moriyama), a leading ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) company of toothpaste products, will participate in the international exhibition Central Asia Dental Expo held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from Thursday, October 9, 2025, for three days. The Company aims to explore new opportunities in the dental care market across Central Asia.

展示ブース／Exhibition booth

■日本ゼトックは、長年にわたり製薬メーカーや歯科関連企業向けに高機能な歯磨き製品を提供してきました。これらの製品は、日本国内で培われた口腔ケアに対する高い意識と、精緻な技術力を背景に開発されたものであり、知覚過敏ケア、口腔内バランスの維持、美白効果など、科学的根拠に基づいた機能性を備えています。

For many years, the Company has provided high-performance toothpaste products to pharmaceutical companies and dental care businesses. These products are developed based on Japan’s high standards of oral care awareness and advanced technological capabilities. They offer scientifically backed functionalities such as sensitivity relief, oral microbial balance, and whitening effects.

■展示ブースでは、歯科医師や歯科業界関係者に向けて、製品の特長や開発思想を紹介するとともに、日本で培った研究開発力や品質管理体制についても情報発信を行います。さらに、現地企業とのOEM・ODMパートナーシップ構築に向けた対話の場を設け、中央アジア市場における新たな協業の可能性を探ります。

At the exhibition booth, the Company will present the unique features and development philosophy behind its products to dental professionals and industry stakeholders. It will also share insights into its research and development capabilities and rigorous quality control systems cultivated in Japan. In addition, the Company will engage in discussions with local companies to explore potential OEM and ODM partnerships, aiming to establish new collaborations in the Central Asian market.

■日本ゼトックは今後も、日本の技術と口腔ケア文化を活かした製品づくりを通じて、世界の人々の口腔健康に貢献してまいります。そして、「私たちは、人々の幸せと健やかなる未来を創造し、世界中に笑顔を届けてまいります。」という企業ミッションのもと、グローバルな視点で価値ある製品と情報を発信し続けます。

Nippon Zettoc remains committed to contributing to global oral health through products that reflect Japan’s technological excellence and oral care culture. Guided by its corporate mission-“We create happiness and a healthy future for people, delivering smiles around the world”-the Company will continue to share valuable products and information from a global perspective.

