アドテック市場は2032年までに1兆9,584億ドルに達すると予想されている
The advertising technology market is rapidly evolving. It is expected to reach USD 583.54 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 14.4% from 2024 to 2032, reaching USD 1,958.4 billion by 2032. This change from the previous year is driven by connected television （CTV）, hyper-personalization, geotargeting, AR/VR, integrated consumer journeys, and efforts to reflect local language and culture. Programmatic advertising leverages data and algorithms to optimize advertising, resulting in more and successful campaigns. Advertising spending is also expanding, with annual ad spending expected to reach approximately USD 1,077 billion by 2024, with TV and digital advertising combined reaching efficient USD 337 billion in the same year.
Get a sample copy of this report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4357
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000331349&id=bodyimage1】
The segmentation services segment, based on segmentation analysis
, will account for over 32% of the total market in 2023. This growth is largely due to the increasing demand for data-driven marketing, campaign management, ad optimization, and analytics services
.
, programmatic advertising will lead the competition, accounting for approximately 80% of the market share in 2023. This method, which uses to automate ad buying and placement, benefits both advertisers and publishers by reducing manual negotiations and improving cost-effectiveness. The expansion of mobile advertising and the increasing importance of data-driven targeting are further driving the growth of this type algorithms. In
terms of ad formats,
the text ad segment led the market, accounting for approximately 30% of revenue share in 2023. Based on search engine marketing （SEM）, this format will remain important as long as users rely on search engines. Furthermore, with the spread of voice search, text ads are being forced to adapt to the changing landscape, where people are increasingly searching using spoken language. Contextual keyword placement and optimization for spoken queries are key. By
platform,
mobile will be the most dominant platform, accounting for approximately 53% of the total market in 2023. Various formats, including display, in-app, and video ads, are being deployed on mobile, and targeting based on user location information is also becoming more prevalent. The high penetration rate of mobile devices and a mobile-first mindset are driving this expansion. By
company size,
large companies lead the advertising technology market, accounting for around 65% of the market share. Companies with large marketing budgets, diverse advertising channels, and global reach have an advantage in negotiating advertising asset purchases and accessing premium ad inventory. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized enterprises account for around 23-24% of the market, increasing their influence due to the widespread adoption of easy-to-use platforms and cost-efficiency.
Get a sample copy of this report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4357
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000331349&id=bodyimage1】
The segmentation services segment, based on segmentation analysis
, will account for over 32% of the total market in 2023. This growth is largely due to the increasing demand for data-driven marketing, campaign management, ad optimization, and analytics services
.
, programmatic advertising will lead the competition, accounting for approximately 80% of the market share in 2023. This method, which uses to automate ad buying and placement, benefits both advertisers and publishers by reducing manual negotiations and improving cost-effectiveness. The expansion of mobile advertising and the increasing importance of data-driven targeting are further driving the growth of this type algorithms. In
terms of ad formats,
the text ad segment led the market, accounting for approximately 30% of revenue share in 2023. Based on search engine marketing （SEM）, this format will remain important as long as users rely on search engines. Furthermore, with the spread of voice search, text ads are being forced to adapt to the changing landscape, where people are increasingly searching using spoken language. Contextual keyword placement and optimization for spoken queries are key. By
platform,
mobile will be the most dominant platform, accounting for approximately 53% of the total market in 2023. Various formats, including display, in-app, and video ads, are being deployed on mobile, and targeting based on user location information is also becoming more prevalent. The high penetration rate of mobile devices and a mobile-first mindset are driving this expansion. By
company size,
large companies lead the advertising technology market, accounting for around 65% of the market share. Companies with large marketing budgets, diverse advertising channels, and global reach have an advantage in negotiating advertising asset purchases and accessing premium ad inventory. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized enterprises account for around 23-24% of the market, increasing their influence due to the widespread adoption of easy-to-use platforms and cost-efficiency.