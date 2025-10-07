株式会社Neuspective

*English follows

[2025.10.7]

AIで放射線科読影DXを進める株式会社Neuspective（本社：東京都中央区、代表取締役CEO 武田康宏、以下「Neuspective」）は、The HiDEP Global Programに採択されました。

https://www.hidepglobal.com/

https://mebky.kuhp.kyoto-u.ac.jp/hrd/hidep-global/





本プログラム「HiDEP Global」は、京都大学医療機器開発支援拠点（MeBKY）と、豪州メルボルンに拠点を持つスタートアップ支援組織 MedTech Actuator（MTAC）が連携し、医療機器開発の初期段階から海外市場を視野に入れた事業戦略の構築を支援するものです。今回の採択を受け、Neuspectiveはグローバル市場も視野に入れ、放射線科読影DXから、CNSの強みを活かしながら、創薬・治験への貢献を進めてまいります。

【本件に関するお問合せ】

株式会社Neuspective：https://neuspective.com/

担当者名：代表取締役CEO 武田 康宏

お問合せ先： https://forms.gle/grJgEtefqCR3TN3W9





Neuspective Selected for The HiDEP Global Program

Neuspective (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yasuhiro Takeda), a company advancing the digital transformation (DX) of radiology reading with AI, has been selected for The HiDEP Global Program.

https://www.hidepglobal.com/



This program, “HiDEP Global,” is a collaboration between the Medical Device Development Support Hub of Kyoto University (MeBKY) and MedTech Actuator (MTAC), a startup support organization based in Melbourne, Australia. It is designed to support the building of business strategies that consider overseas markets from the early stages of medical device development.

Following this selection, with a view toward the global market, Neuspective will leverage its strengths in CNS, building upon its radiology reading DX, to contribute to drug discovery and clinical trials.



[Inquiries Regarding This Matter]

Neuspective Inc: https://neuspective.com/

Contact Person: Yasuhiro Takeda, CEO

Inquiry Form: https://forms.gle/grJgEtefqCR3TN3W9