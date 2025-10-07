遠隔患者モニタリング市場は、慢性疾患の増加と技術革新により、2032年までに919億米ドルを超える見込み
The global remote patient monitoring market was valued at US$35.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 12.69% from 2025 to 2032, reaching US$91.95 billion by 2032. The U.S. RPM market was valued at US$12.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$32.17 billion by 2032, a CAGR of 12.30% over the same period.
This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, as well as rising healthcare costs worldwide. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly favoring home-based care. Technological advancements in wearables, IoT, AI, and cloud platforms have enabled real-time data collection, faster anomaly detection, and scalable remote monitoring systems. Policy changes and reimbursement updates in key markets are also driving RPM adoption.
However, challenges remain, with concerns over data security and privacy （HIPAA, GDPR）, varying reimbursement policies across regions, and unequal access to quality connectivity and devices holding back some markets.
Segmentation Analysis
By Component:
Devices and software dominated the market in 2024, accounting for approximately 56.14% of the total market share. Devices such as blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, pulse oximeters, and electrocardiogram trackers are widely adopted, and software platforms are central to data integration and remote diagnostics. The services segment, including device deployment, remote monitoring services, patient onboarding, and technical support, is expected to grow fastest throughout the forecast period as healthcare providers seek turnkey RPM solutions.
By Application:
The cardiovascular disease application accounted for the largest share （36.52%） in 2024 due to the high global burden of hypertension, arrhythmia, and heart failure. These conditions require frequent vital sign monitoring, which RPM efficiently addresses. Diabetes management is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment, driven by the increasing patient population, rising demand for continuous glucose monitoring and connected insulin management, and the growth of mobile health/digital therapeutics in this area.
By End User:
Hospitals will be the largest end-user segment in 2024, accounting for approximately 47.5% of the market share. Robust clinical infrastructure and the need to reduce readmissions make RPM attractive. Home healthcare settings are expected to grow fastest during the forecast period, as more patients, especially elderly and chronically ill patients, prefer home monitoring. Improvements in wearable design, connectivity, and even subscription models are also contributing to this shift.
Regional Analysis
: North America:
