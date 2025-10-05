¡ÚDPC KOBE¡Û¡ÈDIADEM¤ÎÅ¯³Ø¡É¤òÂÎ´¶¤¹¤ë¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ëÌµÎÁ»îÂÇÂÎ¸³¡ÃµÈÅÄ Í´ÂÀÁª¼ê¤¬ÅÐ¾ì¡Î10/25¡¦26³«ºÅ¡Ï

¡Ú¥ê¥êー¥¹³µÍ×¡Ã¡ÈDIADEM¤ÎÅ¯³Ø¡É¤òÂÎ´¶¤¹¤ë¡¢ÆÃÊÌ¤Ê¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë»îÂÇ¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¡Û

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒITC¡ÖPICKLEBALL X CHAMPIONSHIP 2025¡×²¦¼Ô¡¡DIADEM·ÀÌó¥×¥ìー¥äー¡¦µÈÅÄÍ´ÂÀÁª¼ê¤¬ÅÐ¾ì



¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¡¦¥Õ¥í¥ê¥ÀÈ¯¤Î¥é¥±¥Ã¥È¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É DIADEM¤¬¡¢

¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¤Î¡ÈÅ¯³Ø¡É¤È¡È¼ê¤¶¤ï¤ê¡É¤òÂÎ´¶¤Ç¤­¤ëÆÃÊÌ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤ò¡¢DPC KOBE¤Ë¤Æ³«ºÅ¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

³«ºÅ¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯10·î25Æü¡ÊÅÚ¡Ë¡¦26Æü¡ÊÆü¡Ë¤Î2Æü´Ö¡£

À¤³¦¤òÌ¥Î»¤¹¤ëDIADEM¤Î³×¿·µ»½Ñ¡£¤½¤Î¡ÈÂÇµå¤Î¼ê¤¶¤ï¤ê¡É¤ò¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤Î´¶³Ð¤Ç¤¸¤Ã¤¯¤ê³Î¤«¤á¤ë¡¢Àä¹¥¤Îµ¡²ñ¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¡ÖPICKLEBALL X CHAMPIONSHIP 2025¡×¤òÀ©¤·ÃíÌÜ¤ò½¸¤á¤ëDIADEM·ÀÌóÁª¼ê¡¦µÈÅÄÍ´ÂÀÁª¼ê¤âÅÐ¾ì¡£

ÂÎ¸³²ñ¤Ë»²²Ã¤µ¤ì¤ëÊý¤Ø¤Î¥¢¥É¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤ä¡¢¥ì¥Ù¥ëÊÌ¤Î»ØÆ³¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤â¼Â»Ü¤µ¤ì¤ëÍ½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤µ¤é¤Ëº£²ó¤Ï¡¢DIADEMËÜ¼Ò¤è¤êÁÏ¶È¼Ô Evan & AJ¤¬ÍèÆüÍ½Äê¡£

¥×¥í¥À¥¯¥ÈÃÂÀ¸¤ÎÇØ·Ê¤ä¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¤Î¥Ó¥¸¥ç¥ó¤Ê¤É¡¢¤³¤³¤Ç¤·¤«Ê¹¤±¤Ê¤¤ÃíÌÜÀ½ÉÊ¤Ë¤Þ¤Ä¤ï¤ë¡È¥·ー¥¯¥ì¥Ã¥È¾ðÊó¡É¤¬¤½¤Ã¤ÈÌÀ¤«¤µ¤ì¤ë²ÄÇ½À­¤â¡£

¡Ö¤É¤Î¥Ñ¥É¥ë¤òÁª¤Ù¤Ð¤è¤¤¤«ÌÂ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡×

¡ÖËÜÊª¤Î¥×¥ìー¥äー¤ä³«È¯¼Ô¤ÎÀ¼¤òÊ¹¤¤¤Æ¤ß¤¿¤¤¡×

¨¡¨¡¤½¤ó¤Ê¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤ÎÊý¤Ë³«¤«¤ì¤¿¡¢¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¤È¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ëÆÃÊÌ¤Ê»þ´Ö¡£

DIADEM¤ÎÀ¤³¦´Ñ¤ò¸Þ´¶¤ÇÂÎ¸³¤Ç¤­¤ë¡¢2Æü´Ö¸Â¤ê¤Î¥¹¥Ú¥·¥ã¥ë¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ë¤¼¤Ò¤´»²²Ã¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

²¿¤«·Ú¤¤±¿Æ°¤ò»Ï¤á¤¿¤¤Êý¡¢º£²ó¤Ï¸«³Ø¤À¤±¤È¤¤¤¦Êý¤â¡¢²òÊü´¶¤Î¤¢¤ë¥µ¥¦¥ó¥É¤¬¹­¤¬¤ëDPC KOBE¤Î¶õ´Ö¤Ë¡¢¤¼¤Ò¤ªµ¤·Ú¤Ë¤ªÎ©¤Á´ó¤ê¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

Release Overview¡ÃJapan National Team player and rising star, Miyu Hazawa, comes to DPC KOBE!

Experience the spirit and precision of DIADEM-America¡Çs premier racket sports brand-at a special two-day showcase, October 25-26, 2025, at DPC KOBE.

Get hands-on with DIADEM¡Çs latest high-performance paddles and explore the signature feel that¡Çs winning over players worldwide.

Making his DPC KOBE debut is Yuta Yoshida, champion of the PICKLEBALL X CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 and one of DIADEM¡Çs most exciting talents. He¡Çll be offering tailored sessions and personal guidance across both days.

From Florida HQ, founders Evan and AJ will also be on site-sharing the brand¡Çs vision, product secrets, and behind-the-scenes insights available nowhere else.

Whether you¡Çre looking to upgrade your gear, meet elite players and developers, or simply explore what makes DIADEM different, this immersive event is open to all levels.

Play, learn, connect-or just drop in and feel the energy of the court.

EVENT PROGRAM¡Ã¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¾ÜºÙ

¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¡¦¥Õ¥í¥ê¥ÀÈ¯¤Î¥é¥±¥Ã¥È¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É DIADEM

¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È³µÍ×¡Ã

À¤³¦¤ËÄÌÍÑ¤¹¤ë¥È¥Ã¥×¥×¥ìー¥äー°éÀ®¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¡ÖPICKLEBALL X CHAMPIONSHIP 2025¡×¤òÀ©¤·¡¢¤¤¤ÞºÇ¤âÃíÌÜ¤ò½¸¤á¤ëDIADEM·ÀÌó¥È¥Ã¥×¥×¥ìー¥äー¡¦µÈÅÄ Í´ÂÀÁª¼ê¤¬¡¢DPC KOBE¤Ë½éÅÐ¾ì¡£

DIADEMÞÕ¿È¤Î¥Ñ¥É¥ë»îÂÇ¤Ë²Ã¤¨¡¢ÂÐ¾Ý¥ì¥Ù¥ëÊÌ¤Î¼ÂÁ©·¿¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¤â³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

½é¿´¼Ô¤«¤é¶¥µ»»Ö¸þ¤ÎÃæ¾åµé¼Ô¤Þ¤Ç¡¢¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤Ë±þ¤¸¤¿2¥³ー¥¹¡£

¡È»î¤¹¡¦³Ø¤Ö¡¦ÊÑ¤ï¤ë¡ÉÂÎ¸³¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¥×¥ìー¤ÎÊÑ²½¤ò¼Â´¶¤·¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

»²²Ã¤ÏÀèÃå½ç¡£¤¼¤Ò¤ªÁá¤á¤Ë¤ª¿½¤·¹þ¤ß¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£



¡Ú³«ºÅ³µÍ×¡Û

ÆüÄø¡Ã 2025Ç¯10·î25Æü¡ÊÅÚ¡Ë¡¦26Æü¡ÊÆü¡Ë

²ñ¾ì¡Ã DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

¡ÚµÈÅÄÍ´ÂÀÁª¼ê ÆÃÊÌ¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¡Û

µÞÀ®Ä¹¡¦DIADEM¥×¥ìー¥äーµÈÅÄ Í´ÂÀÁª¼ê¤Î¥ì¥Ù¥ëÊÌ»ØÆ³¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¡£

¡Ö½éµé¼Ô¡×¡ÖÃæµé°Ê¾å¼Ô¡×¥³ー¥¹¡Ê³Æ80Ê¬¡Ë¤Ç¥×¥ìー¤ÎÇº¤ß¤ËÄ¾ÀÜ±þ¤¨¤Þ¤¹¡£

»²²ÃÈñ¡Ã ³Æ2,500±ß¡ÊÀÇ¹þ¡Ë

Äê°÷¡Ã 25Æü¡§³Æ16Ì¾¡Ê2ÌÌ¡Ë¡¿26Æü¡§³Æ8Ì¾¡Ê1ÌÌ¡Ë

¡ÚDIADEM ¥Ñ¥É¥ë»îÂÇ²ñ¡Û

DIADEM¼«¿®ºî¥Ñ¥É¥ë¤ò¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤Ë»î¤»¤ëÌµÎÁ¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ê80Ê¬¡ß2²ó¡Ë¡£

¥é¥±¥Ã¥ÈÁª¤Ó¤ËÇº¤àÊý¤Ë¤âºÇÅ¬¤ÊÂÎ¸³·¿¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£

»²²ÃÈñ¡Ã ÌµÎÁ

Äê°÷¡Ã ³Æ²ó10Ì¾¡Ê1ÌÌ¡Ë



¿½¹þ¡Ã

¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¹ØÆþ¥µ¥¤¥ÈPeatix¤Ç»öÁ°¤Î¤ª»ÙÊ§¤¤¡Ò25Æü(https://peatix.com/event/4607691)¡¦26Æü(https://peatix.com/event/4607769)¡Ó

¡¦Æ±ÆüÆâ¤Î»²²Ã¤Ï2ÏÈ¤Þ¤Ç¡£

¡¦¤¿¤À¤·¡¢Æ±»þ¹ï¤Î¥¯¥ê¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¤È»îÂÇ²ñ¤ÎÆ±»þ¿½¹þ¤ß¤ÏÉÔ²Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£

¾ÜºÙ¤ÏPeatix¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¥Úー¥¸¤ò¤´³ÎÇ§¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£





¡ÚEvent Overview¡Û

Date¡Ã October 25 (Sat) & 26 (Sun), 2025

Venue¡Ã DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

¡ÚSpecial Sessions with Yuta Yoshida¡Û

DIADEM¡Çs elite player and PX Champion Yuta Yoshida will lead two levels of 80-minute clinics: Beginner and Intermediate+.

Get direct coaching tailored to your skills.

Fee¡Ã \2,500 per session (tax included)

Capacity¡Ã Oct 25: 16 per course (2 courts) / Oct 26: 8 per course (1 court)

¡ÚDIADEM Paddle Demo Sessions¡Û

Try DIADEM¡Çs paddles in free 80-minute demo sessions (2 per day).

Ideal for players exploring gear options.

Fee¡Ã Free of charge

Capacity¡Ã 10 per session (1 court)



Registration¡Ã

Advance payment via ticketing site Peatix¡Ò10/25(https://peatix.com/event/4607691)¡¦10/26(https://peatix.com/event/4607769)¡Ó

Up to two sessions per day per person.

You may not register for sessions that overlap in time (e.g., a clinic and a demo in the same slot).

For full details, visit the Peatix ticket page.

COACH PROFILE¡Ã»ØÆ³¼Ô¥×¥í¥Õ¥£ー¥ë

¡÷yuta_yoshida_pickleball

µÈÅÄ Í´ÂÀ¡Ê¤è¤·¤À ¤æ¤¦¤¿¡Ë

¥È¥Ã¥×¥×¥í°éÀ®¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¡ÖPickleball X¡×Âè1´üÁªÈ´¥á¥ó¥Ðー¡£

¹ñÆâ³°¤Î¼çÍ×Âç²ñ¤ÇÍ¥¾¡Â¿¿ô¡£Âî±Û¤·¤¿¥Õ¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤È¥Í¥Ã¥È¥×¥ìー¤ËÄêÉ¾¤¬¤¢¤ê¡¢PJF¼çºÅ¡¦JPA¸øÇ§¡¦PPA ASIA TOUR¤Ê¤É¤Ç¹âÀ®ÀÓ¤ò¤ª¤µ¤á¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

¥¢¥¸¥¢¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¥²ー¥à¥¹2024 ¥Áー¥à¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥óÁªÈ´¡£¼¡À¤Âå¤ÎÆüËÜÂåÉ½¤È¤·¤Æ³èÌö¤¬´üÂÔ¤µ¤ì¤ë¼ã¼ê¥È¥Ã¥×¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー¡£

¼ç¤ÊÀïÀÓ¡§

¡¦PICKLEBALL X CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 MEN'S¡§Í¥¾¡

¡¦PPA TOUR ASIA FUKUOKA OPEN¡ÊMix Doubles 3.5+¡Ë¡§Í¥¾¡

¡¦PB LEAGUE FUKUOKA OPEN¡§¥Áー¥àSansan Passions Í¥¾¡

¡¦PJF JAPAN LEAGUE BURGER KING(R) CUP¡§¥×¥íÃÄÂÎÀï Í¥¾¡

¡¦UTR Japan Tour powered by PJF¡ÊMen's Doubles ¾åµé¡Ë¡§Í¥¾¡

¡¦JPA KINTO JAPAN CUP 2025¡ÊÃË»Ò¥À¥Ö¥ë¥¹ 19+ A¥¯¥é¥¹¡Ë¡§Í¥¾¡

¡¦WPC KOREA OPEN 2025¡ÊMen¡Çs 4.5¡§Í¥¾¡¡ÃMix 4.5¡§3°Ì¡Ë

¡¦PJF Ariake 2024¡ÊMen's 5.0¡Ë¡§½àÍ¥¾¡

¡¦¥¢¥¸¥¢¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¥²ー¥à¥¹2024¡§¥Áー¥à¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥óÁªÈ´

Yuta Yoshida

Yuta Yoshida is a standout member of the first cohort of Pickleball X, Japan¡Çs premier professional development program.

He has captured numerous championships in both domestic and international competitions, earning recognition for his exceptional footwork and sharp net play.

Yoshida has delivered strong performances in events hosted by PJF, JPA, and the PPA Asia Tour, and was selected to represent Team Japan at the 2024 Asia Pickleball Games.

He is widely regarded as one of Japan¡Çs brightest young talents and a leading candidate for future national representation.

Major Achievements:

PICKLEBALL X CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 MEN¡ÇS - Champion

PPA TOUR ASIA FUKUOKA OPEN (Mixed Doubles 3.5+) - Champion

PB LEAGUE FUKUOKA OPEN - Champion (Team Sansan Passions)

PJF JAPAN LEAGUE BURGER KING(R) CUP - Champion (Pro Team Event)

UTR Japan Tour powered by PJF (Men¡Çs Doubles Advanced) - Champion

JPA KINTO JAPAN CUP 2025 (Men¡Çs Doubles 19+ A Class) - Champion

WPC KOREA OPEN 2025

¡¡- Men¡Çs Doubles 4.5: Champion

¡¡- Mixed Doubles 4.5: 3rd Place

PJF Ariake 2024 (Men¡Çs Doubles 5.0) - Runner-Up

Asia Pickleball Games 2024 - Team Japan Selection

DPC KOBE¡Ã¡ÈPLAY¡É¤ò¶¦¤ËÁÏ¤ê½Ð¤¹¾ì½ê

»ä¤¿¤Á¤¬¤³¤Î¾ì½ê¤ËÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¤¿¤Î¤Ï¡¢¤¿¤À¥×¥ìー¤Î¾ì¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

DPC KOBE¤Ï¡¢¿Í¤È¿Í¤¬½Ð²ñ¤¤¡¢¸ì¤ê¹ç¤¤¡¢Æ°¤­½Ð¤¹¡¢¡È¶¦ÁÏ¡É¤Î¥Õ¥£ー¥ë¥É¤Ç¤¹¡£

2025Ç¯7·î¡¢¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¡¦¥Õ¥í¥ê¥À¤ÇÃÂÀ¸¤·¤¿ËÜ³Ê¥¤¥ó¥É¥¢¡¦¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë»ÜÀß¡ÖDIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)¡×¤¬¡¢ÆüËÜ½é¾åÎ¦¡£

¿·±Ô¥é¥±¥Ã¥È¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¡ÖDIADEM¡Ê¥À¥¤¥¢¥Ç¥à¡Ë¡×¤È¡¢¥Æ¥Ë¥¹Ê¸²½¤òÃÏ°è¤Ëº¬¤Å¤«¤»¤Æ¤­¤¿¡ÖITC¡×¤¬¡¢ÆÈÀê¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤òÄù·ë¤·¡¢¶¦Æ±¤Ç¼Â¸½¤·¤¿¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£

¿ÈÂÎ¤òÆ°¤«¤¹¤³¤È¡¢¸ì¤ê¹ç¤¦¤³¤È¡¢Ä©Àï¤¹¤ë¤³¤È――¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤¬¡ÈPLAY¡É¤Î°ìÉô¡£»ä¤¿¤Á¤Ï¥×¥ì¥¤¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤ËÀ¸¤­¤ë¡£DIADEM¤Î·Ç¤²¤ë¾ðÇ® ¡ÈLIVE TO PLAY¡É ¤ò¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Ç½é¤á¤ÆËÜ³ÊÆ³Æþ¤¹¤ë¥¤¥ó¥É¥¢¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ëÀìÍÑ¶õ´Ö¨¡¨¡¤½¤ì¤¬¡ÖDPC KOBE¡×¤Ç¤¹¡£

¶¥µ»¼Ô¤«¤éÌ¤·Ð¸³¼Ô¤Þ¤Ç¡¢Ã¯¤â¤¬¼çÌò¤Ë¤Ê¤ì¤ë¡¢¥¦¥§¥ë¥Í¥¹¤È¶¦ÁÏ¤Î¥Ï¥Ö¡£

DPC KOBE¤Ï¡¢¿À¸Í¤«¤é¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¤È¥é¥¤¥Õ¥¹¥¿¥¤¥ë¤Î¿·¤·¤¤É÷¤òÆÏ¤±¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create ¡ÈPLAY¡É



We didn¡Çt create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of ¡ÈPLAY.¡É

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan¡Çs first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE¡Ãdpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

¢©653-0038 Ê¼¸Ë¸©¿À¸Í»ÔÄ¹ÅÄ¶è¼ã¾¾Ä®2-1-16

TEL¡§078-642-1850



³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒITC¡Ã[±¿±Ä]

¢©653-0038 Ê¼¸Ë¸©¿À¸Í»ÔÄ¹ÅÄ¶è¼ã¾¾Ä®2-1-3

