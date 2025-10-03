世界半導体市場、2024年6658.4億米ドルから2032年には1兆8807.9億米ドル規模へ成長予測
The global semiconductor market is expected to grow from $665.84 billion in 2024 to $1,880.79 billion in 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 13.86% from 2025 to 2032. This growth is driven by the proliferation of artificial intelligence （AI）, the Internet of Things （IoT）, electric vehicles, data centers, and 5G communications infrastructure. In particular, the transition to advanced nodes （5nm and 3nm processes） is simultaneously improving performance and power efficiency, further enhancing market competitiveness.
In addition, the need for optimized supply chain efficiency, strategic procurement management, and inventory control is rapidly increasing the need for sustainable, high-performance semiconductor designs. Design metrics that achieve low power consumption and efficient thermal management will become increasingly important and will determine the direction of the entire semiconductor industry.
Segmentation Analysis:
By Application:
In 2024, the networking and communications sector was the largest application segment, accounting for 28.8% of the market. Accelerating 5G deployment, expanding demand for data centers, and increasing internet penetration are driving this growth. High-speed data access and advances in wireless communication technologies will continue to support market expansion in this sector. The
automotive sector is expected to show the highest growth rate from 2025 to 2032. The spread of electric vehicles （EVs）, advanced driver assistance systems （ADAS）, and autonomous driving technologies are driving rapid growth in demand for power management chips and sensors.
By Component:
In 2024, memory devices held the largest market share, accounting for 33.4% of the total market. Rapid growth is expected to continue due to the expansion of high-performance computing （HPC）, cloud storage, and AI applications. In particular, advances in NAND and DRAM, as well as the practical application of next-generation memory technologies such as MRAM and ReRAM, are expected to further accelerate market expansion.
Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific:
The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share, accounting for 38.2% of the total market in 2024. China, South Korea, and Taiwan are key bases, with major companies such as TSMC, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix leading the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. In Japan, Sony plays a key role in image sensors, while Renesas plays a key role in automotive semiconductors.
North America:
North America is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. Companies such as Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm are driving the market in areas such as AI, cloud computing, graphics processing, and 5G. Growth is driven by policy support for expanding domestic production, such as the U.S. government's CHIPS Act, and the adoption of advanced semiconductors by automakers such as Tesla is also driving market demand.
