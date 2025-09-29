株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所（Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc.）

株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所 （URL:https://haradatakeo.com）は 27日（土）に開催された一般社団法人人工知能学会・経営課題にAIを! ビジネス・インフォマティクス研究会（SIG-BI）第27回において、「AI社会デザイン官僚（AI-Driven Technocrats for Social Design）」コンセプトを初めて公に提唱致しました。これは弊研究所代表・原田武夫が論文及び研究「AI社会デザイン官僚とその育成の実践」を発表する形で行ったものです。なお、同論文は一般に対しても公開されており、J-Stageサイト(https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/jsaisigtwo/2025/BI-027/2025_04/_pdf/-char/ja）から無料でダウンロード・閲覧することが可能です。（＊ENGLISH TEXT FOLLOWS.）

●今、なぜ「AI社会デザイン官僚（AI-Driven Technocrats for Social Design）」なのか？

「失われた30年」と語られつつも、抜本的な問題状況が改善されない我が国においては、ここに来て内政上のリーダーシップも失われ始めています。こうした中で我が国において従前よりまして大きな役割を果たすものと考えられるのが、不安定性を増す政治的リーダーシップに対し、身分保障をされ、それだけ安定性を保っている中央省庁の官僚制です。その一つが「証拠に基づく政策形成（evidence-based policy making, EBPM）であるものの、これは現実政治上、余り重視されなくなりつつあることも事実です。こうした状況を踏まえ、人工知能科学（AI）の知見・素養に基づきつつ、データに基づき、客観的な形で説明責任を果たしつつ、社会課題の設定とその解決に向けての政策形成・運営に邁進する全く新しいタイプの官僚像が今こそ必要であるという観点から、この度、「AI社会デザイン官僚」という新しいコンセプトを提唱した次第です。

●中央省庁における新しいタイプの官僚を育成するためにIISIAは如何なる貢献をしてきたのか？

現在、中央省庁の担い手である国家公務員を志望する学生たちの数が低減していきていることは、様々に報じられてきているとおり、事実です。弊研究所代表・原田武夫はこの様な観点に基づき、今年度（2025年度）夏学期に東京大学教養学部学生自治会の公認自主ゼミとして、同大学に通う1・2年生を対象に、「アントレプレナーシップ・AI・グローバルリーダーシップを学ぶ」を開催し、理論・概念だけではなく、さらなる実践に向け踏み出した次第です。

●今後、IISIAは「AI社会デザイン官僚」の更なる育成のために何をして行く考えなのか？

弊研究所のヴィジョンは「Pax Japonica」であり、その実現のためにはこうした「Ai社会デザイン官僚」たちが多く誕生し、国内外に対し、人工知能科学に基づきながら、積極的な課題設定とその解決のための持続可能な施策の立ち上げ・実施、さらにはそのグローバルな展開へと突き進むことが必須です。弊研究所と致しましては国内外の大学等における講義・ゼミの展開の際、あるいは弊研究所に在勤している学生インターンに対する基礎教育の一環として、「AI社会デザイン官僚」への道が如何に歴史的に見ても有意義なものであるのかを若い学生たちに対して積極的に説き続け、その輪の拡大に向け、更に日々尽力して参る所存です。

（English Translation）

The Institute for International Strategy and Information, Inc. (Hereafter “IISIA”. URL: https://haradatakeo.com) publicly proposed for the first time the concept of “AI-Driven Technocrats for Social Design” at the 27th meeting of the Japanese Society for Artificial Intelligence’s special-interest group AI for Management Challenges! Business Informatics (SIG-BI), held on Saturday the 27th. This was done in the form of a paper and research presentation by our institute’s representative, Takeo Harada, entitled “AI社会デザイン官僚とその育成の実践” (“AI-Driven Technocrats for Social Design and the Practice of Their Training”). The paper is open to the public and can be downloaded and viewed free of charge from the J-STAGE website (https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/jsaisigtwo/2025/BI-027/2025_04/_pdf/-char/ja).

● Why “AI-Driven Technocrats for Social Design” - and why now?

Japan’s so-called lost three decades persist; foundational problems remain unsolved and domestic political leadership is visibly fraying. In this vacuum, the national bureaucracy-shielded by tenure and institutional memory-has become one of the few anchors of stability. Instruments such as evidence-based policymaking (EBPM) were meant to moor decisions in demonstrable facts, but in practice have lost political traction.

We propose a new cadre: AI-Driven Technocrats for Social Design. These are civil servants trained in AI science and data literacy who can define social problems rigorously, design and test policy with transparent, auditable analytics, and discharge accountability through reproducible, contestable evidence. The aim is not to supplant elected leaders but to stabilize governance and restore public trust-by making state decisions intelligible and verifiable. Now is the moment to design, train and empower them.

● How is IISIA helping to cultivate this new cadre inside Japan’s central ministries?

Applications to the national civil service are falling-a well-documented trend. During the summer semester in 2025, IISIA’s founder Takeo Harada launched an accredited, student-governed seminar at the University of Tokyo (College of Arts and Sciences), titled Entrepreneurship, AI, and Global Leadership, targeting first- and second-year undergraduates. The programme moves beyond concepts to hands-on practice-framing social-problem definition, data-driven policy design, and accountable implementation-so that students can envision themselves not only as candidates for the central ministries but as the AI-literate technocrats Japan now needs.

● What does IISIA intend to do going forward to further cultivate “AI-Driven Technocrats for Social Design”?

Our institute’s vision is Pax Japonica. To realize this, it is essential that many such “AI-Driven Technocrats for Social Design” emerge and, both domestically and internationally, on the basis of the science of artificial intelligence, proactively engage in setting social challenges, launching and implementing sustainable measures to resolve them, and furthermore advancing their global deployment. As for our institute, when offering lectures and seminars at universities in Japan and overseas, and also as part of the fundamental education provided to student interns working at IISIA, we will continue to actively explain to young students how meaningful-also from a historical perspective-the path toward becoming an “AI-Driven Technocrat for Social Design” is, and we will devote ourselves each day to expanding this circle.

株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所

●原田武夫（略歴）

1971年、香川県高松生まれ。1993年に東京大学法学部を中退し、外務省入省（外務公務員I種）。G8 沖縄サミット（2000年）や秋篠宮同妃両殿下によるドイツ御訪問（1999年）に際し、ドイツ語通訳官を務める一方、対欧州外交、さらには対北朝鮮外交の最前線で活躍する。2005年3月に同省を自主退職し、任意団体として弊研究所を設立し、代表に就任する（2007年4月に株式会社として設立登記）。爾来、独立系シンクタンクである弊研究所の経営リーダーシップをとりつつ、国内外の大学生に対する情報リテラシー（information literacy）教育に社会貢献事業として取り組んできている。国内外の有名メディアにおける出演経歴が多数ある他、日独英で書籍を出版している（“Pax Japonica. Resurrection of Japan” Lid Publishing, 2017等）。東京大学大学院及び学習院女子大学にて非常勤講師、広島大学大学院にて客員教授を務める。修士（人工知能科学、京都学、並びに学術）。



●株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所とは？

マーケットとそれを取り巻く国内外情勢に関する分析とそれに基づく未来シナリオの提示をする中で、ヴィジョンに掲げる「Pax Japonica」（※）の実現のための活動を展開する独立系シンクタンク。

ファウンダーとして原田武夫（代表取締役会長CEO）が2007年に設立登記。主に全国の中小事業主をメンバーとする会員制サーヴィス（会員数約1100名（2025年4月現在））を軸に、創業以来急成長を続けている。日々発信する調査分析レポートは、2015年7月よりトムソン・ロイターでも配信されている。



※直訳は「日本による平和」。現状は「課題先進国」である我が国が今後、多様な社会問題の包括的かつ斬新な解決を図らざるを得なくなることで、同様の問題を続々と抱え始める諸外国のモデルへと昇華し、もって新世界秩序が構築されることになるというコンセプト。



商号：株式会社 原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所

英語表記：Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc.（略称：IISIA）

代表取締役会長（CEO）：原田 武夫

代表取締役社長（COO）：長野修

設立登記：2007年4月2日

事業内容：国内外情勢に関する調査研究および教育活動、経営コンサルティング業

資本金：3,000,000円

本社所在地：東京都千代田区丸の内二丁目3番2号 郵船ビルディング 3F

Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc.

● What Is the Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc.?

Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc. (IISIA) is an independent think tank committed to analyzing market trends and domestic and international affairs, while developing future scenarios aligned with its vision of realizing Pax Japonica.

Founded by Takeo Harada in 2007, the institute has grown rapidly, primarily through its membership service targeted at small and mid-sized business owners across Japan. As of April 2025, the membership stands at approximately 1,100.

The institute’s daily intelligence and analysis reports have been distributed via Thomson Reuters since July 2015.



※ Pax Japonica (literally “Peace by Japan”) is a concept that envisions Japan-currently facing some of the world's most advanced social challenges-evolving into a global model for comprehensive and innovative problem-solving. In doing so, Japan is expected to play a leading role in shaping a new world order.



Company Name: Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc.

Abbreviation: IISIA

Founder/CEO & Chairman: Takeo Harada

President and COO: Osamu Nagano

