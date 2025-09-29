Nature Architects、ドイツのFEVと欧州における協業活動を開始

Nature Architects株式会社

革新的なコンピューテーショナルデザイン技術を展開するスタートアップ企業、Nature Architects株式会社（本社：東京都中央区、代表取締役：須藤海、以下「Nature Architects」）はこのたび、ドイツを拠点とするグローバルなエンジニアリング企業、FEV GmbH（以下「FEV」）とMoUを締結し、欧州における協業活動を開始したことを発表いたします。

本提携により、Nature Architectsが独自に開発する設計プラットフォーム「NA Design Platform」を活用した革新的な構造設計を、FEVの自動車産業における知見とネットワークを通じて、欧州を中心とした市場に実装してまいります。

Nature Architectsは、メタマテリアル・折紙工学に着想を得た独自の形状生成手法によって、軽量・高強度な構造を生成する次世代の設計技術を有しており、これまでにも自動車業界だけでなく、建築、重工業、空調、半導体、素材、アパレル など多様な産業への応用を進めてまいりました。本パートナーシップを通じて、自動車分野において求められる、次世代車両の軽量化、構造最適化、持続可能性といった課題に対する新たなソリューション提供を加速してまいります。

FEVは長年にわたり、自動車のパワートレイン、車体構造、電子制御、ソフトウェア領域において世界有数の技術力を培っており、欧州、北米、アジアなど世界40拠点以上のグローバルネットワークを展開しています。FEVとの協業により、Nature Architectsの次世代テクノロジーは、実車開発の現場において実用レベルでの検証と導入が可能となり、より実効性の高い形で産業実装が進む見込みです。

本提携を通じて、Nature Architectsは独自の設計技術を活用した自動車開発を一層加速し、持続可能なモビリティ社会の実現に貢献してまいります。

Nature Architects株式会社について

Nature Architectsは、独自開発の形状生成手法を活用したコンピューテーショナルデザインによって、次世代のものづくりを支える設計ソリューションを提供するスタートアップ企業です。

詳細は https://nature-architects.com/ をご覧ください。

FEV GmbHについて

FEVは、パワートレイン開発、車両設計、エレクトロニクス、ソフトウェア、コネクティビティなど幅広い分野において、エンジニアリングサービスと技術ソリューションを提供する世界的な開発企業です。詳細はhttps://www.fev.com/をご覧ください。

本件に関するお問い合わせ先

Nature Architects株式会社

Email：pr@nature-architects.com

Nature Architects launches new collaboration with FEV to expand its business in Europe.

- Drive new design innovations in the automotive industry by leveraging computational design technology. -



Nature Architects Inc., a startup specializing in cutting-edge computational design technologies, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FEV GmbH, a global engineering company headquartered in Germany, to begin collaborative activities in the European market.

Through this partnership, Nature Architects will leverage its proprietary design platform - NA Design Platform - to deliver innovative structural designs for the European market, utilizing FEV’s extensive expertise and network in the automotive industry.

Nature Architects has developed a next-generation design technology based on unique shape generation method inspired by metamaterials - artificial structures not found in nature - that generate lightweight and high-strength geometries. These technologies have already been applied across various industries including automotive, architecture, manufacturing, and materials.

The partnership aims to accelerate the development of new solutions for key challenges in the automotive industry, such as vehicle lightweighting, structural optimization, and sustainability.

FEV brings decades of experience in powertrains, body structures, electronics, and software, with a global footprint spanning over 40 locations across Europe, North America, and Asia. This collaboration enables Nature Architects' technologies to be tested and implemented at a practical level in real-world vehicle development, paving the way for industrial adoption with high impact.

Through this collaboration, Nature Architects will further accelerate the development of vehicles powered by its proprietary design technologies, contributing to the realization of a more sustainable mobility society.

Nature Architects Inc.

Nature Architects is a startup that provides next-generation computational design solutions powered by unique shape generation method.

For more information, please visit https://nature-architects.com/en/.

FEV GmbH

FEV is a global engineering company that provides comprehensive development services and technical solutions across a wide range of fields, including powertrain development, vehicle design, electronics, software, and connectivity.

For more information, please visit https://www.fev.com/.

Contact

Nature Architects Inc.

Email: pr@nature-architects.com