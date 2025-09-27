【DPC KOBE】ピックルボール 羽澤 未宥 DPC KOBEに登場！10/26(日)｜国内トップ選手の特別セッション

【リリース概要｜日本女子を引率する注目プレーヤー、特別セッション開催】

株式会社ITC日本のピックルボール界を牽引 - 羽澤未宥がDPC KOBEに登場



ピックルボールを始めたい方にも、さらなる上達を目指す方にも絶好のチャンス。

日本代表として国際大会で活躍してきた 羽澤 未宥選手 による特別セッションを、DPC KOBEで開催します。

華麗な技術と多彩な戦術、丁寧な指導、そして一番の明るい笑顔。

競技としての奥深さと、ピックルボールの無限の楽しさを一緒に体感してください。

話題沸騰のピックルボール。

「始める機会がなかったけど、面白そう」 という方は初心者コース、

「トップ選手のプレーを学んでさらに上を目指したい」という方は、中級、上級コースが最適です。

ピックルボールに興味があれば、どなたでも参加できるイベントです。

何か軽い運動を始めたい方、今回は見学だけという方も、開放的でノリの良い音楽が流れるDPC KOBEの空間に、ぜひお気軽にお立ち寄りください。

Release Overview｜Japan National Team player and rising star, Miyu Hazawa, comes to DPC KOBE!

Whether you’re new to pickleball or aiming to take your skills to the next level, this is a chance you won’t want to miss.

Experience a special session led by Miyu Hazawa, a standout player who has represented Japan on the international stage.

Elegant technique, versatile strategy, careful instruction-and her bright, welcoming smile.

Discover both the depth of pickleball as a sport and the limitless fun it has to offer.

Pickleball is booming in popularity.

If you’ve thought, “I’ve never had the chance to try, but it looks fun,” the Beginner Class is perfect for you.

If you want to learn from a top player and push your game further, the Intermediate and Advanced Classes are the best fit.

This event is open to anyone with an interest in pickleball.

Whether you’re looking for light exercise or just want to drop by and watch, join us at DPC KOBE, where open courts, lively energy, and upbeat music create the perfect atmosphere.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

日本のピックルボール界を牽引 - 羽澤未宥がDPC KOBEに登場

イベント概要｜

アメリカ、オーストラリア、ハワイなど海外大会での優勝経験を持つトッププレーヤー 羽澤 未宥選手から、直接プレーと指導を受けられる貴重な機会が、ここDPC KOBEで実現します。

初心者から大会入賞を目指す上級者まで、レベルに応じた3クラスを設置。

世界を経験した選手の視点から学べるスキルや戦術を、ぜひ体感してください。

会場｜DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

日程｜2025年10月26日（日）

■１. 初心者～初級コース

スケジュール｜ 10:30～12:00

対象｜

まったく初めての方、何回か経験がある方

参加費｜（お一人当たり 税込）

3,300円

■２. 中級コース

スケジュール｜ 13:00～15:00

対象｜

試合に出ていて、さらにレベルアップをしたい方

参加費（お一人当たり 税込）

4,400円

■３. 上級コース

スケジュール｜ 15:30～17:30

対象｜

大会入賞をめざしている方

参加費（お一人当たり 税込）

4,400円

定員｜

各クラス先着 18名（コート3面使用）

※お一人様につき最大2クラスまで参加可能



申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い(https://peatix.com/event/4596452)

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

Event Overview｜

This is a rare opportunity to learn directly from Miyu Hazawa, a top Japanese player with championship titles at international tournaments in Australia and Hawaii.

Hosted at DPC KOBE, the event offers three classes tailored to different levels-from beginners to advanced players aiming for tournament success.

Gain valuable skills and strategies from the perspective of a player with true international experience.

Venue｜DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

Date｜Sunday, October 26, 2025

■１. Beginner-Novice Class

Schedule｜10:30-12:00

Level｜First-timers or those who have only played a few times

Entry Fee｜\3,300 (tax included)

■２. Intermediate Class

Schedule｜13:00-15:00

Level｜Players already competing in matches who want to further improve

Entry Fee｜\4,400 (tax included)

■３. Advanced Class

Schedule｜15:30-17:30

Level｜Players aiming to place in tournaments

Entry Fee｜\4,400 (tax included)

Capacity｜

18 participants per class (3 courts in use)

※ Maximum of 2 classes per person

Registration｜

Advance payment required via Peatix(https://peatix.com/event/4596452)

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

羽澤 未宥（はざわ みゆう）

小学3年生から硬式テニスを始め、高校・大学では体育会テニス部で活動。大学卒業後は社会人として勤務する傍らテニスを続けるが、ピックルボールとの出会いを機に競技転向。初出場の国内大会で優勝を果たし、その後も国内外の大会で数々のタイトルを獲得。

2024年には日本代表（女子2名のうちの1人）に選出され国際大会に出場。翌2025年からは選手活動に専念し、日本のピックルボール界を牽引する存在として活躍中。

主な戦績：

・PPA Tour Australia Gold Coast

19+ Women’s Singles 4.0+ 優勝

19+ Women’s Doubles 4.0+ 優勝

・2025 Hawaii Amateur Pickleball Championships

Women’s Singles 優勝／Mixed Doubles 優勝

・UTR Pickleball Japan Tour powered by PJF

Women’s Doubles 準優勝／Mixed Doubles 準優勝

・JPA TOP TOUR 2024 TOCHIGI MIX Doubles 19+ 優勝

・JPA TOP TOUR 2024 HAMANAKO 女子オープンプレミアム 優勝

・JPA KINTO CUP 2024 FUKUOKA 女子ダブルスオープン 優勝

＠miyu_pickleball_hazawa

Miyu Hazawa

Miyu started playing tennis in the 3rd grade of elementary school and competed through high school and university as part of athletic tennis teams. After graduating and beginning her career in the corporate world, she continued playing tennis recreationally until discovering pickleball-a sport she immediately fell in love with.

In her very first domestic pickleball tournament, she captured the championship, and has since gone on to win multiple titles both in Japan and abroad. In 2024, she was selected as one of only two women to represent Japan at the international level. From 2025, she has committed fully to her athletic career, becoming a leading figure in Japanese pickleball.

Major Achievements:

PPA Tour Australia Gold Coast

19+ Women’s Singles 4.0+ Champion

19+ Women’s Doubles 4.0+ Champion

2025 Hawaii Amateur Pickleball Championships

Women’s Singles Champion ／ Mixed Doubles Champion

UTR Pickleball Japan Tour powered by PJF

Women’s Doubles Runner-up ／ Mixed Doubles Runner-up

JPA TOP TOUR 2024 TOCHIGI

Mixed Doubles 19+ Champion

JPA TOP TOUR 2024 HAMANAKO

Women’s Open Premium Champion

JPA KINTO CUP 2024 FUKUOKA

Women’s Doubles Open Champion

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We didn’t create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of “PLAY.”

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan’s first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。