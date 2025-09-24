NEC、世界的に著名なESG格付け「MSCI ESG レーティング」において最上位評価の「AAA」を獲得

日本電気株式会社

(Followed by English translation)

NECは、世界中の投資家に不可欠な支援ツールとサービスを提供している金融サービス企業のMSCI から、コーポレート・ガバナンスや人材開発などを中心にESGへの取り組みが高く評価され、2025年のレーティングアクションにおいて最上位評価の「AAA」を獲得しました。

「MSCI ESG レーティング」は、ESGリスクに対する企業のエクスポージャーと、当該リスクを低減するためのマネジメントシステムおよびガバナンス構造の質を考慮し、業種別に比較して「AAA」から「CCC」の7段階で評価するものです。

NECは、2005年に人権、労働、環境、腐敗防止を原則とする「国連グローバル・コンパクト」に署名し、NECの事業活動が社会に与える負の影響の最小化に努めると同時に、SDGs達成に貢献すべく、事業活動を通した社会価値創造に取り組んでいます。「2025中期経営計画」においても、サステナブルな成長に向けESG視点での経営優先テーマ「マテリアリティ」に取り組み、主要なESGインデックスに継続して組み入れられることを目指しています。NECの最新の取り組みは、NEC ESGデータブック2025で報告しています。

NECグループの価値観と行動の原点であるNEC Wayのもと、NECは今後も安全・安心・公平・効率という社会価値の創造に努め、誰もが人間性を十分に発揮できる持続可能な社会の実現と、SDGsの掲げる目標の達成に貢献していきます。

THE USE BY NEC Corporation OFANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES (“MSCI”) DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF NEC Corporation BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED ‘AS-IS’ AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

関連リンク

NEC ESGデータブック2025(https://jpn.nec.com/sustainability/ja/index.html)

NECの取り組みに対する社外からの評価(https://jpn.nec.com/sustainability/ja/guidelines/evaluation.html)

MSCI ESG Ratings(https://www.msci.com/data-and-analytics/sustainability-solutions/esg-ratings)

NEC receives highest rating of "AAA" in the globally renowned "MSCI ESG Ratings"

Tokyo - September 24, 2025 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has received the highest rating of “AAA” in the 2025 "MSCI ESG Ratings” for the company’s outstanding ESG initiatives, particularly in areas such as “Corporate Governance” and “Human Capital Development.” MSCI is a financial services firm that provides essential support tools and services to investors worldwide.

The MSCI ESG Ratings are evaluated on a 7-point scale from "AAA" to "CCC" across industry sectors, considering both a company's exposure to ESG risks and the quality of its management systems and governance structures to mitigate potential ESG risks.

NEC became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact in 2005, which was founded on the basic principles of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and seeks to minimize the burdens that business activities may have on society. NEC aims to contribute to the creation of value for society through its business, and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) launched by the United Nations. Over the course of NEC's Mid-term Management Plan 2025, in order to promote sustainable growth, the company endeavors to achieve continuous inclusion in ESG indexes by advancing initiatives for materiality, which are priority management themes from an ESG perspective. NEC’s latest ESG initiatives are reported in the NEC ESG Databook 2025.

NEC also aims to create the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. Based on the NEC Way, a common set of values that form the basis for how the entire NEC Group conducts itself, NEC contributes to achieving the SDGs.

Related Links

NEC ESG Databook 2025(https://www.nec.com/en/global/sustainability/index.html)

External Ratings and Evaluations toward NEC(https://www.nec.com/en/global/sustainability/guidelines/evaluation.html)

MSCI ESG Ratings(https://www.msci.com/data-and-analytics/sustainability-solutions/esg-ratings)

