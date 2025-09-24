スペシャルティコーヒー協会と日本スペシャルティコーヒー協会がコーヒー価値評価に関する教育推進のための覚書を締結

一般社団法人日本スペシャルティコーヒー協会

一般社団法人日本スペシャルティコーヒー協会 (所在地：東京都港区、会長：加藤 慶人、以下SCAJ)とスペシャルティコーヒー協会 (所在地：米国カリフォルニア州、以下SCA)は、東京ビッグサイトで開催中の「SCAJ ワールド スペシャルティコーヒー カンファレンス アンド エキシビション2025」において、覚書を締結しました。これは、スペシャルティコーヒー教育に関する世界的な連携における重要な第一歩となります。

今回の合意は、日本における「コーヒー価値評価 (以下、CVA)」に関する教育と専門能力開発を推進し、より強固で透明性が高く、グローバルに連携したスペシャルティコーヒー業界を支援するという共通のコミットメントを確立するものです。 このパートナーシップを通じて、SCAJは日本のコーヒー専門家がCVAとQ認証プログラムに関する教育を受けられる機会を拡大するとともに、国内の慣行を国際標準に適合させていきます。

この連携は、CVAプログラムのインストラクターの育成、日本の関係者の参加と理解の向上、そしてバリューチェーン全体にわたるコーヒー専門家向けのトレーニング機会を共同で創出することに重点を置きます。

「SCAとSCAJの長年にわたる友好関係のもと、本日、この覚書を締結できることを大変嬉しく思います。両協会の協力を通じて、スペシャルティコーヒーへの理解を深め、その価値に対する認識を高め、その発展をさらに促進することを目指します。この合意が世界のコーヒーコミュニティを豊かにし、共に歩む道のりをさらに強固なものにすることを心から願っています」と、日本スペシャルティコーヒー協会の加藤 慶人会長はコメントしました。

SCAが開発した「コーヒー価値評価 (CVA)」は、物理的、記述的、情緒的、そして外的要因という4つの側面からコーヒーの品質を評価するための包括的なツールです。

主要生産国で既に採用されているCVAは、生産者、バイヤー、そして教育者が品質と価値を新たな方法で伝えるための共通言語を提供します。「SCAJとの協力は、スペシャルティコーヒーの未来に対する共通のビジョンを反映しています」と、スペシャルティコーヒー協会のCEOであるヤニス・アポストロプロス氏は述べています。「教育と職業機会を拡大することで、コーヒーの未来を担う人々に投資し、共にコーヒーをより良くすることに貢献していきます。」

今回の合意は、教育、イノベーション、そして協働を通じてスペシャルティコーヒーの発展を目指す相互のコミットメントを強調するものであり、日本のコーヒー専門家が品質と専門知識において引き続きリーダーシップを発揮し、世界のコーヒーコミュニティに貢献していくことを約束するものです。「コーヒー価値評価」と日本での教育機会の詳細については、sca.coffee および scaj.org をご覧ください。

■スペシャルティコーヒー協会とは

スペシャルティコーヒー協会 (SCA)は、世界最大のコーヒー業界団体です。世界的なコーヒーコミュニティを育成し、スペシャルティコーヒーのバリューチェーン全体を発展させ、公平で持続可能な事業にするための活動を支援することで、コーヒーのより良い未来を築くことに尽力しています。SCAは、協力と先進的なアプローチを通じて、研究、業界標準、教育、イベントなどを通して業界を支援しています。世界中で活動するSCAは、世界的な業界標準の向上に努め、成長するグローバルコミュニティに価値と繋がりを提供しています。

・ 名称：スペシャルティコーヒー協会 (SCA)

・ オフィス：505 Technology Drive Suite 340 Irvine California 92618 United States

・ プレス連絡先：Anna Abatzoglou マーケティングディレクター

・ メールアドレス: press@sca.coffee

■日本スペシャルティコーヒー協会とは

日本スペシャルティコーヒー協会は、「スペシャルティコーヒー」に対する日本の消費者および世界のコーヒー生産者の認識を高め理解を深めることを目的とした協会です。コーヒーの栽培からカップのコーヒーに至るまでの体系的知識や技術の普及、啓蒙を図り、消費増大を目指します。また、これにより日本の「コーヒー文化」のさらなる醸成、世界のスペシャルティコーヒー運動への貢献、およびコーヒー生産国の自然環境や生活レベルの向上を図っていくことを活動の基本構想としています。

名称：一般社団法人 日本スペシャルティコーヒー協会

会長：加藤 慶人

住所：東京都港区赤坂8-5-26住友不動産青山ビル西館7階

URL：https://scaj.org/

設立：2003年

■本件に関する報道関係者様からの問い合わせ先

SCAJ展示会事務局 広報担当：熊野

E-mail：kumano@scajconference.jp

TEL：080-1053-9722

Specialty Coffee Association and Specialty Coffee Association of Japan Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Coffee Value Assessment Education

Tokyo, Japan | September 24, 2025 - The Specialty Coffee Association of Japan (SCAJ) and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the SCAJ Conference in Tokyo Big Sight, marking a milestone in global collaboration for specialty coffee education.

The agreement establishes a shared commitment to promote education and professional development around the Coffee Value Assessment (CVA) in Japan, supporting a stronger, more transparent, and globally connected specialty coffee sector.

Through this partnership, SCAJ will expand access to CVA and Q Program education for Japanese coffee professionals while aligning national practices with international standards. The collaboration will focus on building a base of instructors for CVA programs, improving accessibility and comprehension for Japanese stakeholders, and jointly promoting training opportunities for coffee professionals across the value chain.

“It is my great pleasure that, within the long-standing friendship between SCA and SCAJ, we are able to conclude this MOU today. Through the cooperation of our two associations, we aim to deepen the understanding of specialty coffee, raise awareness of its value and further promote its development. We sincerely hope this agreement will enrich the global coffee community and strengthen our shared journey together,” said Yoshihito Kato, President of the Specialty Coffee Association of Japan.

The Coffee Value Assessment, developed by the SCA, is a comprehensive tool designed to evaluate coffee quality across four dimensions: physical, descriptive, affective, and extrinsic. Already embraced in leading producing countries, the CVA provides a shared language for producers, buyers, and educators to communicate quality and value in new ways.

“Our collaboration with SCAJ reflects a shared vision for the future of specialty coffee,” said Yannis Apostolopoulos, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association. “By expanding education and professional opportunities, we are investing in the people who shape coffee’s future and helping to make coffee better, together.”

The agreement underscores a mutual commitment to advancing specialty coffee through education, innovation, and collaboration, ensuring that Japan’s coffee professionals continue to lead in quality and expertise while contributing to the global coffee community.

To learn more about the Coffee Value Assessment and education opportunities in Japan, visit sca.coffee and scaj.org.

Press Contact

Anna Abatzoglou

Marketing Director

Email: press@sca.coffee

About the Specialty Coffee Association

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the largest global coffee trade association dedicated to making coffee better by fostering a global coffee community and supporting activities to make specialty coffee a thriving, equitable, and sustainable endeavour for the entire value chain. Through collaboration and progressive approaches, it supports the industry through research, standards, education, and events. Working around the world, the SCA elevates worldwide standards, providing value and connectivity to the growing global community.

About Specialty Coffee Association of Japan

The Specialty Coffee Association of Japan (SCAJ) is an organization dedicated to enhancing consumer recognition and deepening global understanding of specialty coffee. Its mission is to promote systematic knowledge and skills spanning from coffee cultivation to the final cup, to expand consumption, and to foster the development of Japan’s unique coffee culture. Through these activities, SCAJ contributes to the worldwide specialty coffee movement while supporting environmental sustainability and the improvement of living standards in producing countries.

- Name: Specialty Coffee Association of Japan (SCAJ)- President: Yoshi Kato- Address: 7F Sumitomo Fudosan Aoyama Building (West), 8-5-26 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan- URL: https://scaj.org/- Established: 2003