X1Studioが「KDDI Smart Space Design」のパートナーとして参画 ― 空間×通信×AIで未来のビル環境に貢献

X1Studio株式会社

X1Studio株式会社（本社：東京都港区、ファウンダー 兼 代表取締役社長：ウィリアム・アチュリ）は、この度、KDDI株式会社が推進する「KDDI Smart Space Design」のパートナーとして参画することを発表いたします。

KDDI株式会社は2025年8月19日から、日本および東南アジアを中心とした国内外において、通信・ロボット・AIなどのテクノロジーを起点に働く空間づくり（オフィス、倉庫、工場など）・訪れる空間づくり（商業施設、店舗、スタジアムなど）を支援する「KDDI Smart Space Design 」の提供を開始いたしました。

「KDDI Smart Space Design 」の詳細はこちら

https://newsroom.kddi.com/news/detail/kddi_nr-700_4076.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

X1Studioは、本プロジェクトにおいて、パートナーとして参画いたします。弊社は、空間環境制御の構築・施工を支援し、KDDI様およびパートナーの皆様と共に革新的なスマート空間の提供に貢献いたします。

X1Studioの次世代ビル・エネルギー管理ソリューション

弊社が独自開発した「Building IoT」 は、空調・照明・セキュリティなど多様なビル管理システムをシームレスに統合し、スマートビルおよび空間環境の構築を支援します。人は視覚、聴覚、触覚、嗅覚、味覚という五感によって、安らぎ、居心地、癒し、幸福感あるいは業務への集中など、情緒的価値を感じます。このヒューマンセントリックな価値提供の視点に基づき、快適性・安全性・効率性をすべて兼ね備えたビル空間を創出するソリューションを目指しています。複数拠点のクラウド統合監視やリモート運用、エネルギー消費の可視化によるコスト削減と環境負荷の低減を推進し、空間をより快適に、業務効率を向上し、かつ省エネ・省力化を実現します。

今後もX1StudioはKDDI様およびパートナー様と共に、新たな価値の創造と持続可能な社会の実現に努め、人々の働き方や暮らしをより豊かにする未来の空間の実現を推進してまいります。

X1Studio Building IoT Webサイトはこちら

https://x1studio.co.jp/building-iot-2/

X1Studioについて

会社名：X1Studio株式会社

所在地：東京都港区赤坂2-5-4 赤坂室町ビル6階

代表者：ファウンダー兼代表取締役社長 ウィリアム・アチュリ

設立：2020年9月

事業概要：

X1Studioはヒューマンセントリック（ヒト中心）のアプローチを掲げるIoTテクノロジーコンサルティング企業で、ホスピタリティ分野（GRMS、ERMS）およびデータセンター分野（BMS、EPMS、DCIM）向けの統合ソリューションを専門としている。同社は、独自のクラウドプラットフォームBuilding IoT、Data Center OS、hotelOSを提供し、ビル、ハイパースケール・データセンター、ホテルの運用の最適化を支援している。

公式 Webサイト

https://www.x1studio.co.jp/

Building IoT Webサイト

https://x1studio.co.jp/building-iot-2/

Data Center OS Webサイト

https://x1studio.co.jp/datacenter-os/



hotelOS Webサイト

https://hotel-os.jp/

■本リリースに関するお問い合わせ

X1Studio株式会社 マーケティング

E-mail：press@x1studio.co.jp

X1Studio joins as a partner in “KDDI Smart Space Design”

― Contributing to the Future of Building Environments through

Space × Telecommunication × AI

X1Studio Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Founder and President: William Achury) announce that we will be participating as a partner in “KDDI Smart Space Design” promoted by KDDI Corporation.

KDDI Corporation launched its “KDDI Smart Space Design” on August 19, 2025. Centered on technologies such as telecommunications, robotics, and AI, the initiative supports the design and development of working spaces (offices, warehouses, factories) as well as visitor spaces (shopping malls, retail stores, stadiums) both in Japan and across Southeast Asia.

Learn more about “KDDI Smart Space Design”

https://newsroom.kddi.com/news/detail/kddi_nr-700_4076.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

X1Studio joins this project as a partner. We will contribute by supporting the building and construction of spatial environment control, collaborating with KDDI and fellow partners to build innovative smart spaces.

X1Studio’s Next-Generation Building Energy Management Solution

X1Studio’s proprietary “Building IoT” enables the seamless integration of diverse building management systems such as HVAC, lighting, and security to realize smart buildings and intelligent spaces. Human beings perceive emotional values such as comfort, relaxation, healing, happiness, or concentration at work through the five senses: sight, hearing, touch, smell, and taste. Based on this human-centric perspective, we aim to deliver solutions that create building spaces combining comfort, safety, and efficiency. “Building IoT” provide cloud-based integrated monitoring across multiple locations, remote operations, and energy consumption visualization, we promote cost reduction and lower environmental impact, while enhancing comfort, improving work efficiency, and achieving both energy and labor savings.

X1Studio will continue collaborating with KDDI and fellow partners to bring new values, contribute to the realization of a sustainable society, and promote the creation of future spaces that enrich how people work and live.

Lear more about X1Studio’s Building IoT

https://x1studio.co.jp/en/building-iot-en/ (https://x1studio.co.jp/en/building-iot-en/)

About X1Studio

Company Name: X1Studio Co., Ltd.

Address: 6F Akasaka Muromachi Building, 2-5-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Founder & President: William Achury

Founded: September 2020

Business Overview:

X1Studio is a human-centric IoT technology consulting firm specializing in integrated solutions for hospitality (GRMS, ERMS) and data centers (BMS, EPMS, DCIM), featuring its proprietary Building IoT, Data Center OS, hotelOS cloud platforms to enhance operations in buildings, data centers and hotels.



Website:

https://x1studio.co.jp/en/

Building IoT Website

https://x1studio.co.jp/en/building-iot-en/

Data Center OS Website:

https://x1studio.co.jp/en/datacenter-os-en/



hotelOS Website:

https://hotel-os.jp/en/



Media Inquiries

X1Studio Marketing

Email: press@x1studio.co.jp