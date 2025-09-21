『新テニスの王子様 U-17 WORLD CUP(アンダーセブンティーンワールドカップ) 決勝メンバー決定戦』制作決定＆作品ロゴが解禁！！

株式会社ADKエモーションズ

2001年10月よりテレビ東京系列にて放送が開始されたアニメ『テニスの王子様』。2012年からは『ジャンプSQ.』(集英社)で大人気連載中の『新テニスの王子様』がテレビアニメ化され、物語は関東大会から全国大会、そして世界大会へと舞台を広げてきました。そして昨年2024年には、シリーズ最新作『新テニスの王子様 U-17 WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL』が放送され、日本代表とドイツ代表による熱戦が描かれました。

この度、『新テニスの王子様 U-17 WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL』の続編となる『新テニスの王子様 U-17 WORLD CUP 決勝メンバー決定戦』の制作が決定しました！本作では、U-17 WORLD CUP決勝戦となるスペイン代表との試合に向けて、出場メンバーを決める日本代表内での熱い戦いが描かれます。

さらに作品ロゴも解禁！今後の展開にご期待ください。

Sequel to “The Prince of Tennis II U-17 WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL” Announced!

“The Prince of Tennis II U-17 WORLD CUP: Final Member Selection Match”

Production Confirmed & Official Logo Revealed!

Since its first broadcast on TV Tokyo in October 2001, the Prince of Tennis anime series has captivated audiences with its thrilling matches and unforgettable characters.



In 2012, the sequel series The Prince of Tennis II, based on the popular manga currently serialized in Jump SQ. (Shueisha), made its television debut, taking the story from the Kanto Tournament to the National Tournament-and ultimately, to the global stage.

In 2024, the latest installment, The Prince of Tennis II U-17 WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL, aired, depicting the heated battle between the Japan and Germany teams.

Today, we are thrilled to announce the production of its direct sequel, The Prince of Tennis II U-17 WORLD CUP: Final Member Selection Match!



This new series will focus on the intense matches within Team Japan as they determine the final lineup to face Spain in the ultimate U-17 WORLD CUP final.

Alongside this announcement, the official logo has also been revealed. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as the story continues to unfold!

