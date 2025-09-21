【DPC KOBE】吉原哲平選手指導 ピックルボール｜初心者体験・初級＆中級練習会 9月追加開催

【リリース概要｜体験会・初級・中級 練習会プログラム 始動】

株式会社ITC



話題沸騰、ますます大きな盛り上がりを見せ始めるピックルボール。

DPC KOBEでは、

- まだやったことがない人、もっと多くの人に楽しさを体感してもらうこと（初心者・初級者向け）- さらに上達し、競技の奥深さを味わってもらうこと（中級者以上向け）

これらを目標に、プログラムを常に磨き続けています。

いよいよ9月からは、プレーメイキング・ディレクターとしてDPC KOBEを率いる吉原 哲平選手。35+ワールドランキングの実績を持ち、国内外で活躍を重ねてきたプレーヤーが、経験を生かして各レベルに合わせた指導を行います。

プログラムは三部構成。

- 初心者対象 体験会：「面白そうだけど、まったく初めて」「まだ数回しかやったことがなく、もっと基本を学びたい」という方に向け、ルールや動作を基礎から体感できる時間。- 初級者 練習会：「何度かやったことはあるけれど、まだ試合には出たことがない」「試合に出てもなかなか勝てない…」という方に、基礎定着とラリーを楽しむ時間。- 中級者 特別練習会：「試合に出て勝つことができる」「さらにレベルアップをしたい！」という方に、実戦形式で戦術と感覚を高める場。



少人数制ならではの丁寧なサポートに加え、ノリのいい大音量の音楽が響くDPC KOBEの空間が、汗をかき、声を交わし、仲間と挑むひとときをいっそう熱く盛り上げます。

Release Overview | Introductory, Beginner & Intermediate Training Program Launch

Pickleball is growing rapidly, attracting new players and fresh energy every day.

At DPC KOBE, we aim to:

Welcome beginners to discover the joy of playing.

- Support competitive players in sharpening their skills and strategy.

Starting this September, Teppei Yoshihara-Playmaking Director at DPC KOBE and ranked in the 35+ World Rankings-will lead tailored coaching for every level.

The program offers three sessions:

- Introductory: For first-timers or anyone wanting to learn the basics.

- Beginner Training: For recreational players or early competitors building strong fundamentals.

- Intermediate Special Training: For active competitors seeking tactical growth and match experience.

With small-group coaching and DPC KOBE’s upbeat, music-filled atmosphere, players connect, sweat, and take on new challenges together.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【Session 1-3｜初心者から競技者まで選べる3つのプログラム】

「これから始めたい」「もっと強くなりたい」――。

プレーする目的は違っても、同じコートで汗を流し、仲間と笑顔を交わせるのがピックルボールの魅力です。

DPC KOBEならではの音楽と臨場感あふれる空間で行う、各プログラムの開催スケジュールは以下の通りです。詳細・お申込みはリンク先をご確認ください。

日程｜9月開催追加

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/309_1_8cbd5041cc0ad2822662afb3af0a1886.jpg?v=202509210326 ]

定員｜

初心者体験：先着 8名 限定（コート1面使用）

初級以上練習会：先着 12名 限定（コート2面使用）

対象｜

初心者：まったく初めての方、何回か経験がある方

初級者：経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない

中級者：試合にも出て勝つことができる、さらにレベルアップをしたい！

申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い（上記各リンク）

参加費｜上記 税込価格

いずれも追加で1時間のフリープレーが利用可能です

・フリープレーは希望者のみ、本クリニック参加者が対象です

・フリープレーのみのお申し込みはできません

・フリープレーは当日現金(550円)でのお支払いとさせていただきます

開催条件｜

開催日前日16:00時点で参加者が0名の場合は中止となります

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

吉原 哲平｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋村川 允彦梶山 智紀後藤 由希福井 宏光



EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details



Session 1-3｜Three Programs for Every Level, from First-Timers to Competitors

For those who want to start playing pickleball or build a solid foundation from the basics.

With detailed instruction from Teppei Yoshihara, even complete beginners can start with confidence.

“Want to give it a try?” “Want to get stronger?” -

Whatever your goal, the true charm of pickleball is sharing the same court, working up a sweat, and exchanging smiles with friends.

At DPC KOBE, each program unfolds in a lively, music-filled atmosphere.

See the schedule and details below, and use the provided links to register.

Schedule｜ September Additional Event

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/309_2_4906b33e5c5286965a7dd3c1c379f937.jpg?v=202509210326 ]

Capacity｜

Introductory Session: Limited to 8 participants (1 court)

Beginner & Intermediate Sessions: Limited to 12 participants (2 courts)

Target Levels｜

Introductory: Absolute beginners, or those with only a few sessions of experience.

Beginner: Have played before but not yet entered tournaments, or have competed but struggled to win consistently.

Intermediate: Already compete and win, aiming to level up further.

Registration｜ Advance payment via Peatix (see links above)

Fee｜ As listed (tax included)

An additional one-hour free play session is available for all programs.

Free play is optional and limited to participants of this clinic.

Applications for free play only are not accepted.

Payment for free play (550 JPY) is to be made in cash on the day.

Cancellation Policy｜

If no registrations are received by 4:00 p.m. on the day before the event, it will be canceled.

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

吉原 哲平（よしはら・てっぺい）

1987年生れ、香川県出身。現役選手および指導者として、国内外の大会で好戦績を残す実力派プレーヤー。JPA公認【コーディネーター】【スタートコーチ】、BEYOND THE BASICS（PART1修了）の指導資格を合わせ持つ。

＜PICKLEBALL WORLD RANKING＞ 35+MENS SINGLES 6位（2025年4月時点）

2025年9月 DPC KOBE プレーメイキング・ディレクター 着任

主な戦績：

・JPA公認2024PPT浜名湖 男子ダブルス全年齢チャレンジャー 準優勝

・2025つくばマウンテンカップ ミックスダブルス全年齢オープン 優勝

・JPA公認2025PPT岡山県津山市 ミックスダブルス全年齢チャレンジャー 準優勝

・SKECHERS PWR MASTER 700 JAPAN トーナメント 男子シングルス35+ 準優勝

Teppei Yoshihara

Born in 1987 in Kagawa, Japan

Teppei Yoshihara is an accomplished pickleball player and coach with an impressive track record in both domestic and international competitions.

He holds official JPA certifications as a Coordinator and Start Coach, and has completed “Beyond the Basics: Part 1.”

As of April 2025, he is ranked 6th in the world in 35+ Men’s Singles.

September 2025 Appointed as Playmaking Director of DPC KOBE.

Major Achievements:

Runner-up, JPA Sanctioned 2024 PPT Hamamako - Men’s Doubles All-Age Challenger

Champion, 2025 Tsukuba Mountain Cup - Mixed Doubles All-Age Open

Runner-up, JPA Sanctioned 2025 PPT Okayama Tsuyamashi - Mixed Doubles All-Age Challenger

Runner-up, SKECHERS PWR MASTER 700 JAPAN Tournament - Men’s Singles 35+

With extensive experience as both a competitor and coach, Yoshihara provides expert guidance for athletes of all levels, inspiring both new and seasoned players to reach their potential.

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。