【DPC KOBE】梶山 智紀 アジア大会日本代表選手 初級＆中級 練習会 9月開催

【リリース概要｜体験会・初級・中級 練習会プログラム 始動】

株式会社ITC梶山 智紀 アジア大会日本代表選手



話題沸騰、ますます大きな盛り上がりを見せ始めるピックルボール。

DPC KOBEでは、

- まだやったことがない人、もっと多くの人に楽しさを体感してもらうこと（初心者・初級者向け）- さらに上達し、競技の奥深さを味わってもらうこと（中級者以上向け）

これらを目標にプログラムを充実させ、国内外で実績を重ねてきたプレーヤーが、経験を生かして各レベルに合わせた指導を行います。

プログラムは三部構成。

- 初心者対象 体験会：「面白そうだけど、まったく初めて」「まだ数回しかやったことがなく、もっと基本を学びたい」という方に向け、ルールや動作を基礎から体感できる時間。- 初級者 練習会：「何度かやったことはあるけれど、まだ試合には出たことがない」「試合に出てもなかなか勝てない…」という方に、基礎定着とラリーを楽しむ時間。- 中級者 特別練習会：「試合に出て勝つことができる」「さらにレベルアップをしたい！」という方に、実戦形式で戦術と感覚を高める場。



少人数制ならではの丁寧なサポートに加え、ノリのいい大音量の音楽が響くDPC KOBEの空間が、汗をかき、声を交わし、仲間と挑むひとときをいっそう熱く盛り上げます。

Release Overview | Introductory, Beginner & Intermediate Training Program Launch

Pickleball continues to surge in popularity, attracting more players and excitement every day.

At DPC KOBE, our mission is twofold:

- To welcome newcomers and beginners, giving more people the chance to experience the joy of playing.- To help intermediate and advanced players further improve and explore the deeper strategies of the game.

The program has been enhanced with these goals in mind, and players with proven achievements both in Japan and abroad will provide instruction tailored to each level, drawing on their wealth of experience.

The program consists of three sessions:

- Introductory Session: For those who think, “Pickleball looks fun, but I’ve never tried it,” or “I’ve only played a few times and want to learn the basics.” This session provides a hands-on introduction to rules and core movements.- Beginner Training Session: For players who have played recreationally but never entered a tournament, or who have competed but struggled to win. This session builds solid fundamentals and emphasizes fun rallies.- Intermediate Special Training Session: For players who already compete and win, and are eager to push their level higher. This session focuses on tactical development and match-style practice.



With small-group coaching that ensures close attention to each participant, combined with DPC KOBE’s vibrant atmosphere-complete with upbeat, high-volume music-every moment becomes a powerful team experience where players sweat, connect, and take on new challenges together.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【Session 1-3｜初心者から競技者まで選べる3つのプログラム】

「これから始めたい」「もっと強くなりたい」――。

プレーする目的は違っても、同じコートで汗を流し、仲間と笑顔を交わせるのがピックルボールの魅力です。

DPC KOBEならではの音楽と臨場感あふれる空間で行う、各プログラムの開催スケジュールは以下の通りです。詳細・お申込みはリンク先をご確認ください。

日程｜9月開催予定

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/307_1_de11122eca39228d718650c2ef32d9ef.jpg?v=202509201256 ]

定員｜

初心者体験会：先着 8名 限定（コート1面使用）

初級以上練習会：先着 12名 限定（コート2面使用）

対象｜

初心者：まったく初めての方、何回か経験がある方

初級者：経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない

中級者：試合にも出て勝つことができる、さらにレベルアップをしたい！

申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い（上記各リンク）

参加費｜上記 税込価格

いずれも追加で1時間のフリープレーが利用可能です

・フリープレーは希望者のみ、本クリニック参加者が対象です

・フリープレーのみのお申し込みはできません

・フリープレーは当日現金(550円)でのお支払いとさせていただきます

開催条件｜

開催日前日16:00時点で参加者が0名の場合は中止となります

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

吉原 哲平｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋村川 允彦梶山 智紀後藤 由希福井 宏光



EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details



Session 1-3｜Three Programs for Every Level, from First-Timers to Competitors

For those who want to start playing pickleball or build a solid foundation from the basics.

With detailed instruction from Teppei Yoshihara, even complete beginners can start with confidence.

“Want to give it a try?” “Want to get stronger?” -

Whatever your goal, the true charm of pickleball is sharing the same court, working up a sweat, and exchanging smiles with friends.

At DPC KOBE, each program unfolds in a lively, music-filled atmosphere.

See the schedule and details below, and use the provided links to register.

Schedule｜ September

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/307_2_313bb0d1d1afaf22acd42b71e50907cc.jpg?v=202509201256 ]

Capacity｜

Introductory Session: Limited to 8 participants (1 court)

Beginner & Intermediate Sessions: Limited to 12 participants (2 courts)

Target Levels｜

Introductory: Absolute beginners, or those with only a few sessions of experience.

Beginner: Have played before but not yet entered tournaments, or have competed but struggled to win consistently.

Intermediate: Already compete and win, aiming to level up further.

Registration｜ Advance payment via Peatix (see links above)

Fee｜ As listed (tax included)

An additional one-hour free play session is available for all programs.

Free play is optional and limited to participants of this clinic.

Applications for free play only are not accepted.

Payment for free play (550 JPY) is to be made in cash on the day.

Cancellation Policy｜

If no registrations are received by 4:00 p.m. on the day before the event, it will be canceled.

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

梶山 智紀（かじやま・ともき）

2024年アジア大会日本代表選手として国際舞台で活躍。

スピードと戦術眼を武器に、撃的なプレーが信条の注目選手です。

国内外の大会で好成績を収める一方、競技の普及活動にも積極的に取り組み、次世代プレーヤーの育成やイベントでの指導を行っています。

初めてラケットを握る方にも寄り添った丁寧なコーチングが持ち味です。

主な戦績：

・2024 京都オープン男子 ダブルス 優勝

・2024 アジア大会日本代表選手

Tomoki Kajiyama

Selected as a member of Japan’s national team for the 2024 Asian Games,

Tomoki Kajiyama has made his mark on the international stage.

Known for his speed, sharp tactical sense, and aggressive style of play,

he is one of the most exciting players to watch.

While earning strong results in tournaments in Japan and abroad,

he is also deeply involved in promoting pickleball,

mentoring the next generation of players, and leading instructional events.

His coaching is known for its careful, approachable style,

making even first-time players feel at ease.

Major Achievements:

2024 Kyoto Open - Men’s Doubles Champion

2024 Asian Games - Japan National Team Member

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。