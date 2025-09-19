プラスチックリサイクルのesa、三菱UFJモルガン・スタンレー証券が立ち上げた「Japan Inclusive Ventures Lab」に採択、海外展開を加速

株式会社ｅｓａ

（For the English version of this release, please scroll down to the latter half.）

プラスチックのリサイクルを中心とした環境事業を展開する「株式会社esa（読み：イーサ、意味：Environmental Solutions Architect の頭文字）」（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役：黒川 周子、以下「当社」）は、三菱UFJモルガン・スタンレー証券株式会社（以下「三菱UFJモルガン・スタンレー証券」）が2024年に立ち上げたスタートアップ伴走プログラム「Japan Inclusive Ventures Lab」（以下「JIVL」）に採択されました。

背景

三菱UFJモルガン・スタンレー証券がモルガン・スタンレーのグローバルプログラムを活用した伴走プログラム

JIVLは、三菱UFJフィナンシャル・グループ（以下「MUFG」）の中核総合証券会社である三菱UFJモルガン・スタンレー証券が2024年に立ち上げた伴走プログラムであり、MUFGの戦略的パートナーであるモルガン・スタンレーが米州や欧州・中東・アフリカ地域で展開する「Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures」を活用して、日本に世界基準のスタートアップ支援を提供することを目的としています。JIVLは、女性や多様なバックグラウンドをもつ創業者・経営陣によるスタートアップの事業構築を促進することを掲げ、グローバルなスタートアップ・エコシステムの構築やESG課題の解決、日本の持続的成長への寄与をミッションとしています。

概要

日本発のプラスチックリサイクル技術「esa method」がJIVLの支援で世界市場へ本格始動

JIVLでは伴走企業への出資に加え、約半年間のカスタマイズされた集中プログラム期間中、財務・販売戦略、マーケティング、ブランディング及び投資家へのピッチ作成など、当社に合わせて設計されたカリキュラムや、専門性を持つメンターとの定期的なセッション及びグローバルな金融・技術専門家とのネットワーキング機会が提供されます。

当社は、JIVLを通じて、事業計画推進とグローバル展開を加速させます。プログラムは2025年9月にキックオフされ、最終段階にはMorgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Venturesがニューヨークおよびロンドンで開催するGlobal Showcase & Demo Dayと東京でのDemo Dayに登壇する予定です。

当社は、これまで再利用が難しかった複合プラスチック素材を再生可能にする独自技術「esa method」を確立し、リサイクル時のCO2排出量削減とコスト効率の両立を実現しています。esa methodは、環境負荷削減だけでなく、持続可能で包摂的な社会基盤の再構築に資する技術です。廃棄処理に回っていた素材の回収から再利用までの循環を起点に、環境事業に関するコンサルティングや研究開発を展開し、カーボンニュートラルとサーキュラーエコノミーの実現を目指しています。

今回の採択により、JIVLの資金援助および専門家のサポートを受けながら、esa methodの社会実装を一層推進し、国内外のパートナーとの連携を深めることで新素材の応用範囲を拡大してまいります。また、ニューヨークやロンドンで予定されるDemo Dayやタイムズスクエアでの露出機会を活用し、グローバル企業との協業や海外市場への展開を本格化させます。

株式会社esa 代表取締役 黒川 周子 コメント

「このたび、Japan Inclusive Ventures Labに採択され、世界的な金融機関の支援を受けて挑戦の舞台を広げられることを大変光栄に思います。プラスチックリサイクルという分野は、環境課題解決に直結するのみならず、持続可能な産業基盤を再構築する大きな可能性を秘めています。

当社esaは、これまで再利用が難しかった複合プラスチックを循環させる独自技術【esa method】を確立し、その技術力と実行力を武器に、環境産業の革新を牽引できる存在であると自負しています。柔軟な発想と迅速な行動力で、既存の枠組みを超えた新たな循環型経済のスタンダードを生み出すべく、国内外のパートナーとともに挑戦を続けてまいります。

本プログラムを通じて得られる資金的・人的支援を最大限に活用し、日本発のイノベーションを世界に届けるとともに、未来の環境価値を創造する新しいソリューションを提示してまいります。」

当社は、世界的な支援プログラムを通じて、環境領域における新たな循環型経済の実現に挑戦してまいります。日本発のリサイクル技術をグローバルに展開し、持続可能な未来の創造に貢献できるよう努めてまいります。

引き続き、皆様のご支援とご期待を賜りますようお願い申し上げます。

三菱UFJモルガン・スタンレー証券プレスリリース：

（日本語）https://www.sc.mufg.jp/company/news/000022675.pdf

（英語）https://www.sc.mufg.jp/english/company/news/000022676.pdf

株式会社esa 会社概要

株式会社esaは、独自技術により、これまでリサイクルが難しかった複合プラスチック素材をペレット化する仕組み【esa method】を確立。これにより、今まで扱えなかった素材をリサイクルできるようになるだけでなく、 途中工程で排出されるCO2を圧倒的に少なくし、コストも抑えることができるようになりました。また、廃棄処理に回っていた素材の回収～再利用を起点に、環境事業に関するコンサルティング・マーケティングサービスの提供や研究開発を通じて、カーボンニュートラル及びサーキュラーエコノミー（循環型経済）の実現に寄与していきます。

会社名 ：株式会社esa

設立年月 ：2022年3月1日

住所 ：東京都千代田区大手町2-2-1 新大手町ビル3階「0 Club（ゼロクラブ）」

代表取締役 ：黒川 周子

事業内容 ：一般・産業廃棄物のリサイクルコンサルティング、プラスチック廃棄物のリサイクル、

プラスチックペレットの加工、販売プラスチック製品の開発、販売

URL ：https://esa-gl.com/

ESA inc. selected for Morgan Stanley-led “Japan Inclusive Ventures Lab,” will receive investment to accelerate global expansion

- Backed by Morgan Stanley and MUFG’s startup support program, ESA leverages funding, mentoring, and global networks to strengthen its overseas strategy -

Tokyo, September 19, 2025 - ESA Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Chikako Kurokawa), an environmental solutions company specializing in plastic recycling, is proud to announce that it has been selected for the Japan Inclusive Ventures Lab (JIVL), a startup accelerator program jointly operated by Morgan Stanley and MUFG. As part of the program, ESA will receive investment from Morgan Stanley to accelerate its business plan and overseas expansion.

Background

A joint accelerator by Morgan Stanley and MUFG

Launched in 2024, JIVL is a customized accelerator program leveraging Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures across the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, aiming to provide world-class startup support in Japan. Its mission is to promote ventures led by female founders and diverse management teams, foster a global startup ecosystem, address ESG challenges and contribute to Japan’s sustainable growth.

Japan Inclusive Ventures Lab：https://www.morganstanley.co.jp/ja/jivl

Program Overview

Taking the "ESA Method" to the global stage

Under this program, ESA will receive tailored support over a six-month intensive curriculum from Morgan Stanley professionals, including finance, sales strategy, marketing, branding, and investor pitch preparation. Participating companies also benefit from regular mentoring sessions and networking with global financial and technical experts.



ESA receives investment to accelerate its business plan and overseas expansion. The program kicks off in September 2025, culminating in presentations at the Morgan Stanley Inclusive Ventures Lab Global Showcase & Demo Day in New York, London, and Japan.



ESA has developed the proprietary “ESA Method,” an immediate scalable solution that enables the recycling of hard to recycle composite plastics aiming to reduce CO2 emissions and costs. By creating a high integrity closed-loop recycling systems and offering consulting and R&D services, ESA is working towards assisting global brand owners achieving carbon neutrality and a circular economy.



Through this selection, ESA will further implement the ESA Method globally, expand applications of new recycled materials in partnership with domestic and international collaborators, and leverage opportunities such as Times Square exposure to enhance its global presence.

Comment from CEO Chikako Kurokawa

“We are honored to be selected for the Japan Inclusive Ventures Lab and to broaden our challenge on the global stage with the support of a leading financial institution. Plastic recycling not only directly addresses urgent environmental issues but also holds the potential to rebuild sustainable industrial foundations.

At ESA, we take pride in having established the unique ESA Method-a scalable solution aimed to assist companies to derisk in a fast-changing regulatory environment by reusing hard to recycle plastic that would otherwise be incinerated. With this technology and execution power, we aim to drive innovation in the environmental industry. By working flexibly and swiftly with partners worldwide, we are committed to creating a new standard for the circular economy.

Through this program, we will maximize the financial and human resources provided, bringing Japanese innovation to the world and presenting new solutions that generate future environmental value.”

ESA will continue to challenge itself in realizing a new circular economy on a global scale and contribute to building a sustainable future.

Company Profile

Company Name: esa Inc.

Established: March 1, 2022

Headquarters: Otemachi 2-2-1, Otemachi Building 3F, “0 Club,” Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Chikako Kurokawa

Business Activities:

- Recycling consulting for general and industrial waste

- Plastic waste recycling

- Processing and sales of recycled plastic pellets

- Development and sales of plastic products

Website: https://esa-gl.com/

Contact: info@esa-gl.com