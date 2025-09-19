食料ロス・廃棄啓発のための国際デーイベント（大阪・関西万博2025）

国際連合食糧農業機関(FAO) 駐日連絡事務所

(English follows)

国連は、食料ロスおよび食料廃棄の削減を、重要性な課題として認識しています。2019年12月19日、国連総会は決議74/209(https://docs.un.org/en/A/RES/74/209)を採択し、毎年9月29日を「食料ロス・廃棄啓発のための国際デー（International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW)」と制定しました。この国際デーは、食料ロスおよび廃棄を減らすために、人々の関心を高め、みんなで行動を起こそうと呼びかける日です。

食料ロスと廃棄の削減は、国連の「持続可能な開発目標（SDGs）」にも明記されています。「持続可能な生産消費形態を確保する」ことを目指すSDG12には、ターゲット12.3として「2030年までに小売・消費レベルにおける世界全体の一人当たりの食料の廃棄を半減させ、生産・サプライチェーンにおける食料のロスを減少させる」ことが掲げられています。

現在、世界の人口は82億人ですが、2050年までに約97億人に達すると予測されています（UNDESA, 2024(https://desapublications.un.org/publications/world-population-prospects-2024-summary-results)）。今の世代も将来の世代も含め、すべての人々が十分で栄養価の高い食料にアクセスできるようにするためには、農業・食料システムを世界的により持続可能で強靭なものにするため、新しい取り組みや、関係者が力を合わせて努力することが必要です。

食料ロスおよび廃棄を減らすことは、天然資源や生物多様性を守り、環境汚染や温室効果ガス排出を減らし、生産された食べ物を最大限活用することにつながります。これは、効率的・包摂的・強靱で持続可能な農業・食料システムを実現し、そして食料安全保障を強化し、栄養状態・健康を向上するために、とても重要なのです。

また、食料ロス・廃棄を防止・削減し、再利用・再活用するために、イノベーションを推進し、循環型経済のアプローチを農業・食料システムに取り入れることで、新たな雇用機会が生まれ、人々の生活水準が向上し、様々な立場の人たちに経済的利益をもたらします。

今こそ、あらゆる世代の生産者、投資家、企業、サプライチェーンの関係者から、消費者、さらに学術・研究機関、市民社会、民間および公的セクターに至るまで、すべての人が個人としても集団としても、今すぐ行動を起こし、食料ロス・廃棄を減らすための取り組みを広げ、強化すべき時です。それが、現在と未来の「食の安全保障」の実現につながります。

FAOは、日本で開催中の大阪・関西万博の国連パビリオンにおいて、特に日本における食料ロスへの意識を高めることを目的に、食料ロス・廃棄に関するイベントを実施します。

ぜひ、お越しください！



[イベント概要]

開催日：2025年9月29日（月）

時間：午前の部 11:00～12:30 ／ 午後の部 14:30～16:00（予定）

会場：大阪・関西万博2025 国連パビリオン イマーシブシアター

主催：国際連合食糧農業機関 (FAO)

言語： 日本語／英語（必要に応じて逐次通訳あり）

内容： 食料ロス・廃棄に関するミニ・ワークショップ（各回約15分程度）

食料ロス・廃棄について、より詳しく知りたい方はこちら

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW) - 29 September(https://www.fao.org/platform-food-loss-waste/flw-events/international-day-food-loss-and-waste/en)

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste Day Event (Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai)

The United Nations recognizes the importance of reducing food loss and waste. On 19 December 2019, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 74/209(https://docs.un.org/en/A/RES/74/209) proclaiming an International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW). The International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste seeks to promote awareness and collective action to reduce food loss and waste.

Decreasing food loss and waste is, in fact, enshrined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - within SDG 12, which seeks to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns, Target 12.3 aims to “halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reduce food losses along production and supply chains” by 2030.

The world’s population, currently at 8.2 billion, is expected to grow to close to 9.7 billion people by 2050 (UNDESA, 2024(https://desapublications.un.org/publications/world-population-prospects-2024-summary-results)). Ensuring a food secure world - where current and future populations have access to sufficient nutritious food - crucially requires new ways of working, and concerted efforts to improve the sustainability and resilience of agrifood systems globally.

Reducing food loss and waste (FLW) helps to protect natural resources and biodiversity, reduce pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and maximize the use of food produced. It is therefore central to securing efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems, and to improving food security, nutrition and health.

Embracing innovation and fostering circular economy approaches in agrifood systems to prevent, reduce, reuse and repurpose FLW also serves to create new job opportunities, improve livelihoods and generate financial benefits for a range of stakeholders.

Now is the time for everyone - from producers, investors, businesses and supply chain stakeholders to consumers of all ages, as well as academia and research, civil society, and the private and public sectors - to take urgent action to expand and strengthen efforts both individually and collectively, to reduce food loss and waste towards ensuring a food secure world - now and in the future.

On the occasion of Expo being held in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, FAO will host the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste event in the UN Pavilion, to raise awareness especially on Food Loss in Japan.

[Details of the Event]

Date: 29 September 2025

Time: AM session 11:00-12:30 / PM session 14:30-16:00 (tentative)

Venue: Expo Osaka, Kansai 2025, UN Pavilion, Immersive Theater

Organizer: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

Language: Japanese / English (consecutive interpretation when appropriate)

Event Content: Small workshop (around 15 minutes per session) on Food Loss and Waste

Find out more about Food Loss and Waste!

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW) - 29 September(https://www.fao.org/platform-food-loss-waste/flw-events/international-day-food-loss-and-waste/en)