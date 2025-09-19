FerroptoCure¡¢¥·¥êー¥ºA¤Î»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ò¼Â»Ü - FerroptoCure Completes Series A Funding

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒFerroptoCure

(English follows)

»À²½¥¹¥È¥ì¥¹¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ°ú¤­µ¯¤³¤µ¤ì¤ë¥Õ¥§¥í¥Èー¥·¥¹¤Î¥á¥«¥Ë¥º¥à¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¡¢³Æ¼À´µ¤Î¼£ÎÅÌô¤òÁÏ½Ð¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤¹¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¤Ç¤¢¤ë³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒFerroptoCure¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔÀéÂåÅÄ¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§ÂçÄÐÍº»Î¡¢°Ê²¼¡ÖFerroptoCure¡×¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¤³¤ÎÅÙ¡¢ANRI³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¡Ë¡¢ÅìµþÍý²ÊÂç³Ø¥¤¥Î¥Ùー¥·¥ç¥ó¡¦¥­¥ã¥Ô¥¿¥ë³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¿·½É¶è¡Ë¡¢Diamond Medino Capital³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔÃæ±û¶è¡Ë¡¢³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Ó¥¸¥ç¥ó¥¤¥ó¥­¥å¥Ù¥¤¥È¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÀÐÀî¸©¶âÂô»Ô¡Ë¡¢¹ñÎ©¸¦µæ³«È¯Ë¡¿Í²Ê³Øµ»½Ñ¿¶¶½µ¡¹½¤Ê¤É¤ò°ú¼õÀè¤È¤·¤¿Âè»°¼Ô³äÅöÁý»ñ¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¥·¥êー¥ºA¥é¥¦¥ó¥É¤Ë¤Æ4.6²¯±ß¤Î»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ò¼Â»Ü¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤Þ¤¿¡¢¹ñÎ©¸¦µæ³«È¯Ë¡¿ÍÆüËÜ°åÎÅ¸¦µæ³«È¯µ¡¹½¡Ê°Ê²¼¡ÖAMED¡×¡Ë¤Ë¤è¤ë³×¿·Åª¤ÊÁÏÌô³«È¯¤ò¹Ô¤¦¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥ãー´ë¶È¤ÎÀ®Ä¹»Ù±ç¤òÌÜÅª¤È¤·¤¿ÎáÏÂ7Ç¯ÅÙ¡ÖÁÏÌô¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥ãー¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¶¯²½»ö¶È(Âè£¸²ó)¡×¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÊä½õ¶â¤â¹ç¤ï¤»¤Æ¡¢ËÜ¥é¥¦¥ó¥É¤Î»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£³Û¤ÏÁí³Û9.6²¯±ß¤È¤Ê¤ë¸«¹þ¤ß¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡ã»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ÎÌÜÅª¤Èº£¸å¤ÎÅ¸Ë¾¡ä

¡¡FerroptoCure¤Ïº£²óÄ´Ã£¤·¤¿»ñ¶â¤òÍÑ¤¤¤Æ¡¢¥êー¥É¥Ñ¥¤¥×¥é¥¤¥ó¤Ç¤¢¤ëFC-004¤Î³¤³°Î×¾²»î¸³¤Î¼Â»Ü¡¢¤½¤ÎÂ¾¥Ñ¥¤¥×¥é¥¤¥ó¤ÎÈóÎ×¾²»î¸³¤ò´Þ¤à³«È¯¡¢¼¡¥Õ¥§ー¥º¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿ÂÎÀ©¶¯²½¡¢¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ëÅ¸³«¤Î´ðÈ×¹½ÃÛ¤ò¿ä¿Ê¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

<AMED¡ÖÁÏÌô¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥ãー¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¶¯²½»ö¶È¡×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ>

ËÜ»ö¶È¤Î¾ÜºÙ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼¤Î¾ðÊó¤ò¤´»²¾È¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¡¦ÁÏÌô¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥ãー¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¶¯²½»ö¶È¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¡¡https://www.amed.go.jp/program/list/19/02/005.html

¡¦FerroptoCure ¤¬ºÎÂò¤ò¼õ¤±¤¿ÎáÏÂ7Ç¯ÅÙ ¡ÖÁÏÌô¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥ãー¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¶¯²½»ö¶È¡ÊÁÏÌô¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥ãー¸øÊç¡Ë¡×¡ÊÂè8²ó¡Ë¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¡¡¡

https://www.amed.go.jp/koubo/19/02/1902C_00063.html

¡ÚÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡¡ÂçÄÐÍº»Î¡¡¥³¥á¥ó¥È¡Û

¤³¤ÎÅÙ¤Î¥·¥êー¥ºA»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤¬¼Â¸½¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢FerroptoCure¤ÎÌÜ»Ø¤¹¿·¤·¤¤¤¬¤ó¼£ÎÅ¤Î¼Â¸½¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿³«È¯¤ò¤µ¤é¤Ë²ÃÂ®¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£¤´»Ù±ç¤¤¤¿¤À¤¤¤¿Åê»ñ²È¤Î³§ÍÍ¤Ë¿´¤è¤ê¸æÎé¿½¤·¾å¤²¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤«¤é¤âÄ©Àï¤òÂ³¤±¡¢¾¯¤·¤Ç¤âÁá¤¯´µ¼Ô¤µ¤ó¤Î¼ê¸µ¤Ë¼£ÎÅÌô¤òÆÏ¤±¤é¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ëî²¿Ê¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ãANRI³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò Senior Associate ºç¸¶ÏÂÍÎ¤Î¥³¥á¥ó¥È¡ä

¡Ö¤¬¤ó¤¬¼£¤ëÉÂµ¤¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤Û¤·¤¤¡£¡×À¤³¦¤Ç²¿½½²¯¿Í¤¬´ê¤¦¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¡£

¡Ö¤¬¤ó¤ò¼£¤¹¤¿¤á¤Ë¿ÍÀ¸¤ò¤«¤±¤ë¡£¡×À¤³¦¤Ç²¿¿Í¤¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¡£

FerroptoCure¤ÎÎ×¾²¥¹¥Æー¥¸¤Ç¤ÎÄ©Àï¤ÏÂ³¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

À§Èó°ì½ï¤ËÀ®¸ù¤ò´ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¡ãÅìµþÍý²ÊÂç³Ø¥¤¥Î¥Ùー¥·¥ç¥ó¡¦¥­¥ã¥Ô¥¿¥ë³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

¶¦Æ±ÁÏ¶È¼Ô/ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ó¥°¡¦¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¡¡ÊÒ´óÍµ»Ô

¶¦Æ±ÁÏ¶È¼Ô/ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ó¥°¡¦¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¡¡¹âÅÄµ×ÆÁ¤Î¥³¥á¥ó¥È¡ä

FerroptoCure¼Ò¤¬·×²è¤·¤¿¼£¸³¤¬ÁÛÄêÄÌ¤ê¿ÊÅ¸¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢·Ð±Ä¿Ø¤òÃæ¿´¤È¤·¤¿¥Áー¥à¤Î¼Â¹ÔÎÏ¤ò¹â¤¯É¾²Á¤·¡¢º£²ó¤ÎÄÉ²Ã½Ð»ñ¤Ë»ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

FerroptoCure¼Ò¤Î³§ÍÍ¤¬ÌÜ»Ø¤¹Ì¤Íè¤ò°ìÆü¤Ç¤âÁá¤¯¼Â¸½¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¡¢°ú¤­Â³¤­À®Ä¹»Ù±ç¤ò¹Ô¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ãDiamond Medino Capital³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡¡ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡¡Ä¹Ã«Éô¸÷Àô¤Î¥³¥á¥ó¥È¡ä

FerroptoCure¼Ò¤ÎÄ©Àï¤Ï¡¢Æ±¼Ò¼èÄùÌò¤Îº´Ã«¶µ¼ø¤¬Ä¹Ç¯¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤êÃÛ¤¤¤Æ¤³¤é¤ì¤¿´ðÁÃµ»½Ñ¤òÈ¯Å¸¤µ¤»¡¢Î×¾²¸½¾ì¤Ë¶¶ÅÏ¤·¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤ÇÃå¼Â¤Ë·Á¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Ä¤Ä¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£º£²ó¤Î¥·¥êー¥ºA»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤Ï¡¢¹ñÆâ¤Ç¤Î¼£¸³¤¬½çÄ´¤Ë¿Ê¤ß¡¢¤µ¤é¤Ë¤Ï³¤³°¼£¸³¤Ø¤Î½àÈ÷¤ò²ÃÂ®¤µ¤»¤ë½ÅÍ×¤Ê¥¹¥Æ¥Ã¥×¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

»ä¤¿¤Á¤Ï¥·ー¥É¥é¥¦¥ó¥É¤ËÂ³¤¤¤Æº£²ó¤â»²²è¤Ç¤­¤¿¤³¤È¤òÂçÊÑ´ò¤·¤¯»×¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£ÁÏ¶ÈÅö½é¤«¤é¤Î¡Ö¥Õ¥§¥í¥Èー¥·¥¹¡×¤È¤¤¤¦³×¿·Åª¤Ê¥á¥«¥Ë¥º¥à¤ò´ðÈ×¤È¤·¤¿ÁÏÌô¤Î²ÄÇ½À­¤¬¡¢¤¤¤è¤¤¤è¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤ËÅ¸³«¤µ¤ì¡¢´â¤Î¤ß¤Ê¤é¤º¿´·ì´É¡¦¿À·ÐÊÑÀ­¼À´µ¤ò´Þ¤àÂ¿ÍÍ¤Ê¼À´µÎÎ°è¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¿·¤·¤¤¼£ÎÅ¤ÎÁªÂò»è¤È¤Ê¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¿´¤«¤é´üÂÔ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÂçÄÐCEO¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¤È¤¹¤ëÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤¥Áー¥à¤¬¡¢¤³¤ÎÆÈÁÏÅª¤Ê¸¦µæ¤òÎ×¾²±þÍÑ¤Ø¤È³Î¼Â¤Ë¿Ê¤á¡¢À¤³¦Ãæ¤Î´µ¼ÔÍÍ¤Î·ò¹¯¤ÈÄ¹¼÷¤Ë¹×¸¥¤µ¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¶¯¤¯³Î¿®¤·¡¢°ú¤­Â³¤­Á´ÎÏ¤Ç±þ±ç¤µ¤»¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ã³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Ó¥¸¥ç¥ó¥¤¥ó¥­¥å¥Ù¥¤¥È ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò ¾¾ËÜ Ë®É×¤Î¥³¥á¥ó¥È¡ä

»ä¤Ï¶âÂôÂç³Ø¤¬¤ó¿ÊÅ¸À©¸æ¸¦µæ½ê¤Ë¤Æ17Ç¯´Ö¡¢´ðÁÃ¸¦µæ¼Ô¤È¤·¤Æ¤¬¤ó¤ÎÀèÃ¼¸¦µæ¤Ë·È¤ï¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤½¤Î¸å¡¢¸¦µæ¼Ô¤Ç¤¢¤ê¤Ê¤¬¤éVC¤È¤·¤Æ¤Î»Å»ö¤Ë±ï¤ò¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£FerroptoCure¼Ò¤Î¤¬¤ó¼£ÎÅÌô¤ÎÅÚÂæ¤È¤Ê¤ë¸¦µæ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢°ÊÁ°¤«¤éÃíÌÜ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢º£²ó¡¢Æ±¼Ò¤Î¤¬¤ó¼£ÎÅÌô¤ÎÆÈ¼«À­¤ÈÂåÉ½¤ÎÂçÄÐ»á¤Î¶¯¤¤Ç®°Õ¤È¤Þ¤Ã¤¹¤°¤Ê¿ÍÊÁ¤Ë¿¨¤ì¡¢½Ð»ñ¤ò·èÄê¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£Æ±¼Ò¤ÎÅÚÂæ¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤¿ÆÈÁÏÅª¸¦µæ¤¬¡¢¤¬¤ó¼£ÎÅÌô¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¿·¤·¤¤¥³¥ó¥»¥×¥È¤òÀÚ¤ê³«¤­¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î´µ¼Ô¤µ¤ó¤Ë¼£ÎÅÌô¤¬ÆÏ¤±¤é¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤ò´üÂÔ¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£»ä¤¿¤Á¤¬ÇÝ¤Ã¤Æ¤­¤¿ÃÎ¸«¤È¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤â³è¤«¤·¡¢FerroptoCure¼Ò¤ËÈ¼Áö¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢¤¬¤ó¼£ÎÅ¤Ë¹×¸¥¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤ò´ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ã¹ñÎ©¸¦µæ³«È¯Ë¡¿Í²Ê³Øµ»½Ñ¿¶¶½µ¡¹½¤Î¥³¥á¥ó¥È¡ä

FerroptoCureÍÍ¤Ï¡¢·ÄØæµÁ½ÎÂç³Ø¤Ç¤Î¸¦µæÀ®²Ì¤ò´ð¤Ë¥Õ¥§¥í¥Èー¥·¥¹¤òÍøÍÑ¤·¤¿¤¬¤ó¼£ÎÅÌô¤Î³«È¯¤ò¿Ê¤á¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢JST ¤ÎÀïÎ¬ÅªÁÏÂ¤¸¦µæ¿ä¿Ê»ö¶È¡ÊCREST¡Ë¤ä¸¦µæÀ®²ÌÅ¸³«»ö¶È¡ÊSCORE¡Ë¤Î¸¦µæ³«È¯À®²Ì¤â³èÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤¬¤ó¤Ï¡¢Ì¤¤ÀÂ¿¤¯¤ÎÌ¿¤Ë´Ø¤ï¤ë¼Ò²ñÅª²ÝÂê¤Ç¤¹¡£Æ±¼Ò¤Î³×¿·Åª¤Ê¥¢¥×¥íー¥Á¤¬°ì¹ï¤âÁá¤¯¼ÂÍÑ²½¤µ¤ì¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î´µ¼ÔÍÍ¤ËÆÏ¤¯¤³¤È¤ò¿´¤è¤ê´ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Æ±¼Ò¤Î¹¹¤Ê¤ëÈ¯Å¸¤Ë¸þ¤±¤Æ¡¢°ú¤­Â³¤­Á´ÎÏ¤Ç¤´»Ù±ç¤ò¤µ¤»¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×

¡Ê£±¡Ë²ñ¼ÒÌ¾¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒFerroptoCure

¡Ê£²¡ËÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌòCEO ÂçÄÐÍº»Î (https://www.linkedin.com/in/yuji-otsuki/)

¡Ê£³¡Ë½êºßÃÏ¡§ÅìµþÅÔÀéÂåÅÄ¶èÉÙ»Î¸«1-3-11 ÉÙ»Î¸«¥Ç¥åー¥×¥ì¥Ã¥¯¥¹B¡Çs4F

¡Ê£´¡ËÀßÎ©¡§2022Ç¯5·î

¡Ê£µ¡Ë»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§¥Õ¥§¥í¥Èー¥·¥¹¤òÉ¸Åª¤È¤·¤¿ÁÏÌô³«È¯

¡Ê£¶¡ËURL¡§https://ferroptocure.com

¡Ê£·¡ËSNS¡§https://www.linkedin.com/company/105206245

~Accelerating Development of Next-Generation Cancer Therapies Through Ferroptosis Control~

FerroptoCure Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda, Tokyo; : Yuji Otsuki; hereinafter ¡ÈFerroptoCure¡É), a startup aiming to therapeutic drugs for various diseases by utilizing the mechanism of ferroptosis induced by oxidative stress, has completed a Series A funding round with ¡ð 3.0M. The round was conducted through a third-party allotment of to investors including ANRI Inc. (Headquarters: Minato, Tokyo), Tokyo University of Science Innovation Capital Inc. (Headquarters: Shinjuku, Tokyo),Diamond Medino Capital Inc. (Headquarters: Chuo, Tokyo), Vision Incubate (Headquarters: Kanazawa, Ishikawa), and the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).

Additionally, including a grant from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) under its FY2025 ¡ÈStrengthening Program for Pharmaceutical Startup Ecosystem (8th Round)¡É aimed at supporting the growth of innovative drug discovery ventures, the total funding raised in this round is expected to reach ¡ð 6.5M at this point.

<Purpose of Fundraising and Future >

FerroptoCure will use the funds raised to advance the overseas clinical trial of its lead pipeline FC-004, develop other pipelines including non-clinical studies, strengthen its organizational structure for the next phase, and build the foundation for global expansion.

<AMED's ¡ÈStrengthening Program for Pharmaceutical Startup Ecosystem¡É>

¡¦For details on this project, please refer to the following information.

¡¡https://www.amed.go.jp/program/list/19/02/005.html

¡¦FerroptoCure's Selection for the FY2025 ¡È((8th ):

¡¡https://www.amed.go.jp/koubo/19/02/1902C_00063.html

<Comment from CEO, Yuji Otsuki>

With the successful completion of this Series A funding round, FerroptoCure will further accelerate development toward realizing the novel cancer treatment we envision. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all investors who have supported us. We will continue to challenge ourselves and strive to deliver treatments to patients as quickly as possible.

¡ãComment from Kazuhiro Sakakibara, Senior Associate, ANRI Inc.¡ä

¡ÈI wish cancer could become a curable disease.¡É

¡ÈI'm dedicating my life to curing cancer.¡É How many in the world can truly do that?

FerroptoCure's clinical-stage challenge .

Please join us in wishing success.

¡ãComments from Tokyo University of Science Innovation Capital Inc.

Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Yuichi Katayo

Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hisanori Takaa¡ä

FerroptoCure's planned clinical trials are progressing as anticipated. We highly value the execution capabilities of the team, led by its management, which led to this additional investment.

We will continue supporting FerroptoCure's growth to help realize their envisioned future as soon as possible.

¡ãComment from Terumitsu Hasebe, Diamond Medino Capital Inc.¡ä

FerroptoCure's challenge is steadily taking shape by advancing the foundational technology developed over many years by Professor Saya, a member of the company's board, and bridging it to the clinical setting. We believe this Series A funding is a crucial step to accelerate the progress of domestic clinical trials and prepare for overseas trials.

We are delighted to participate again following our seed round investment. We sincerely hope that the drug discovery potential based on the innovative mechanism of ¡Èferroptosis,¡É which has been the foundation since the company's inception, will finally expand globally. We anticipate it becoming a new treatment option not only for cancer but also for areas, including cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.

We strongly believe that the outstanding team, led by CEO Otsuki, will reliably advance this original research into clinical applications, contributing to the health and longevity of patients worldwide. We will continue to support them .

¡ãComment from Kunio Matsumoto, Vision Incubate ¡ä

I spent 17 years as a basic researcher engaged in cutting-edge cancer research at the Institute for Cancer Research, Kanazawa University. Later, while remaining a researcher, I had the opportunity to work as a venture capitalist. I had long been following the foundational research underpinning FerroptoCure's cancer therapeutics. Upon encountering the uniqueness of their drug and the strong passion and straightforward character of CEO Otsuki, I decided to invest. I expect their original foundational research will pioneer a new concept in cancer therapeutics and bring treatment to many patients. Leveraging our accumulated expertise and network, we aim to contribute to cancer treatment by supporting FerroptoCure throughout its journey.

¡ãComment from the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST)¡ä

FerroptoCure is advancing the development of a cancer treatment drug utilizing ferroptosis, based on research achievements from Keio University. This work also incorporates R&D outcomes from JST's (CREST) and the (SCORE).

Cancer remains a critical societal challenge affecting many lives. We sincerely hope their innovative approach reaches practical application as soon as possible, benefiting numerous patients. We will continue to provide our full support for the company's further development.

¢£Company Overview

(1) Company Name: FerroptoCure Inc.

(2) CEO: Yuji Otsuki (https://www.linkedin.com/in/yuji-otsuki/)

(3) URL: https://ferroptocure.com/en

(4) SNS¡§https://www.linkedin.com/company/105206245