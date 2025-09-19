¥Þ¥Ã¥­¥ó¥¼ー¡¦¥¢¥ó¥É¡¦¥«¥ó¥Ñ¥Ëー¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥ó

https://www.mckinsey.com/jp/our-work/digital(https://www.mckinsey.com/jp/our-work/digital)

Preferred Networks CTO Daisuke Okanohara to speak at McKinsey Digital Japan's

media event

Media Event to share PFN's and McKinsey's vision of the next stage for Generative AI

Tokyo, Japan - [September 19, 2025] - McKinsey & Company is pleased to invite members of the media and technology influencers to a press conference showcasing McKinsey Digital¡Çs commitment to empowering Japanese organizations with AI-based digital solutions, advanced analytics, transformative strategies to thrive and also contribute to tackling societal challenges.

We will discuss opportunities in generative AI with our special guest, Daisuke Okanohara of Preferred Networks, who co-founded Japan's AI unicorn.

The event will also introduce McKinsey Digital Japan's newly appointed leadership team, who bring a wealth of expertise in digital transformation and business strategy.

Event Details:

Date: Oct 1 (Wed), 2025

Time: 15:00~16:30

Location: Hotel in Minato-ku, Tokyo: Detailed information will be provided upon completion of registration.

Format: In-person only

Key Highlights of the Event:

¡¦ Introduction of the New Leadership Team: Meet the leaders who will spearhead

McKinsey Digital¡Çs efforts in Japan.

¡¦ Guest Speaker - Daisuke Okanohara, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Preferred Networks, Japan's AI unicorn pioneer

¡¦ Q&A Session: An opportunity for media members to engage directly with the guest, our new

leadership team as well as McKinsey Japan senior partners

RSVP Information:

To confirm your attendance or request additional information, please contact Abi Sekimitsu at abi_sekimitsu@mckinsey.com. Due to the limited seating at the venue, we reserve the right to offer attendance on a first-come first-served basis. We appreciate your understanding.

We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event and sharing our vision for the future of digital transformation in Japan.

About McKinsey Digital:

McKinsey Digital is a global leader in digital transformation, helping organizations leverage

technology to create value and drive sustainable growth. With a presence in over 65

countries, McKinsey Digital combines deep industry expertise with cutting-edge digital

capabilities to deliver impact at scale.

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/mckinsey-digital/how-we-help-clients(https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/mckinsey-digital/how-we-help-clients)