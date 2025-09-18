¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WINÆ°¸þÄ´ºº¡Ê2025Ç¯7·îÅÙ¡Ë¤ò¸øÉ½-ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³Û¤ÏÆüËÜ±ß¤ÇÌó6,600Ëü±ß¤Ë

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI

¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°´ë¶È¤Î³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI(°Ê²¼¡¢Åö¼Ò¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WINÆ°¸þ¤ÎºÇ¿·Ä´ºº(2025Ç¯7·î»þÅÀ)¤ò¤Þ¤È¤á¤Þ¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ç¡¢·ë²Ì¤òÈ¯É½¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£2025Ç¯7·îÅÙ¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³Û¤ÏÌó6,600Ëü±ß¡Ê₱2,588Ëü¡Ë

¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤Ç2025Ç¯7·îÅÙ¤Ë°ìÈÖ¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡Ê¥¸¥ã¥Ã¥¯¥Ý¥Ã¥È¡Ë¤ò½Ð¤·¤¿ºÇ¹â³Û¤ÎÁí³Û¤Ï₱25,886,879¡ÊÆüËÜ±ß¤ÇÌó66,788,148±ß¡Ë¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡ã2025Ç¯7·î¤ÎºÇ¿·ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³ÛÄ´ºº·ë²Ì¡ä

¢¨2025Ç¯7·î»þÅÀ¤Ç¤Î¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤êÁí³Û

½ÐÅµ¸µ¡§[July 2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Online Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱25.88 Million

https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202507/

¢£Bet88¤Ç3,258Ëü±ß¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê

2025Ç¯7·îºÇ¿·¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¤ÎºÇ¹â³Û¤Ï¡ÖBet88¡×¤Ç₱12,628,000¡ÊÌó3,258Ëü±ß¡Ë¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡Ê¥¸¥ã¥Ã¥¯¥Ý¥Ã¥È¡Ë¤¬½Ð¤¿¤Î¤Ï¿Íµ¤¥¹¥í¥Ã¥È¤Î¡ÖBeheaded¡×¤Ç¤·¤¿¡£

¢£¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WIN¾ðÊó¤ÎÄ´ººÇØ·Ê

¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¤ÏÊÆ¹ñ¥é¥¹¥Ù¥¬¥¹¤ä¥Þ¥«¥ª¡¢¥·¥ó¥¬¥Ýー¥ë¤ÈÊÂ¤Ó»Ô¾ìµ¬ÌÏ¤ÇÀ¤³¦¤Ç¤â¾å°Ì¤ËÆþ¤ë¥«¥¸¥ÎÂç¹ñ¤Ç¤¹¡£¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥óÀ¯ÉÜ´É³í²¼¤Ç¡¢µÞÂ®¤Ë»Ô¾ì³ÈÂç¤·¤Æ¤ª¤êÅ¹ÊÞ³«È¯¤â¿Ê¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤ó¤Ê¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¹ñÆâ¤Ç¤Î¥«¥¸¥Î»º¶È¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WIN¾ðÊó¤òÄ´ºº¤·¡¢ÄêÅÀ´ÑÂ¬¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¥«¥¸¥Î¡¦IR´ØÏ¢¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WIN¾ðÊóÄ´ºº¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ïº£¸å¤âËè·î¼Â»Ü¡¦¸øÉ½¤·¡¢ºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤ÎÈ¯¿®¤¬´ë¶È¤äÃÄÂÎÊÂ¤Ó¤Ë¡¢¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤ÆÍ­±×¤¢¤ë¾ðÊóÈ¯¿®¤È¤Ê¤ë¤è¤¦ÅØ¤á¤Æ»²¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÚÄ´ºº³µÍ×¡Û

Ä´ºº´ü´Ö¡§2025Ç¯7·î1Æü～2025Ç¯7·î31Æü

Ä´ººÂÐ¾Ý¥µ¥¤¥È¡§BingoPlus¡¢CasinoPlus¡¢OKBET¡¢Bet88

Ä´ººÊýË¡¡§Ä´ºº´ü´ÖÆâ¤Ë¾åµ­ÂÐ¾Ý¥µ¥¤¥È¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤·Ä´ºº

Ä´ºº¶¨ÎÏ¡§ DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

(English below)

MOCHI Inc., a digital marketing company (hereinafter referred to as ¡Èour company¡É), has compiled the latest survey results on big wins and jackpot trends in Philippine Online Casinos as of July 2025. We are pleased to share the findings below.

¢£ Total Big Wins in July 2025 Reached Approximately \66 Million (₱25.88 Million)

The highest recorded big win in Philippine Online Casinos during July 2025 amounted to ₱25,886,879, which is approximately \66,788,148 in Japanese yen.

Total Big Wins in Philippine Online Casinos (As of July 2025)

Source: [July 2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Online Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱25.88 Million

URL:https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202507/

¢£ A Record ₱12.62 Million Win at Bet88

The biggest jackpot in July 2025 was won on the platform ¡ÈBet88,¡É with a payout of ₱12,628,000 (approx. \32.58 million). The win occurred on the popular slot game "Beheaded."

¢£ Background of the Survey on Big Wins in Philippine Online Casinos

The Philippines ranks among the world¡Çs top online casino markets, alongside Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore. Under the supervision of the Philippine government, the casino industry is rapidly expanding, with ongoing development of new establishments.

To monitor these developments, our company conducts a recurring survey on significant jackpot and big win events across online casinos in the country. We aim to continue publishing monthly updates, offering valuable insights not only to companies and organizations but also to players.

[Survey Overview]

Survey Period: July 1 to July 31, 2025

Surveyed Platforms: BingoPlus, CasinoPlus, OKBET, Bet88

Methodology: Access and monitor the above-mentioned platforms during the survey period

Survey Partner: DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

Source:[July 2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Online Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱25.88 Million

URL¡§https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202507/

¡Ú³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI¡¡²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡Û

¾¦¹æ¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI

ÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹ À÷Ã«Í´Íù

½êºßÃÏ¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¿·½É¶è»ÍÃ«»°±ÉÄ®2-14

URL¡§https://www.mochi-inc.jp/

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°»ö¶È

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¡õ¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä»ö¶È

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ºÎÍÑ»Ù±ç¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È