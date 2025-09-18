『World of Warships』10周年記念本日配信の10時間特別配信と限定記念グッズを発表

株式会社GAソリューションズ

多数のボーナスやTwitch Dropsを視聴参加者にプレゼント！

さらに3つのコラボレーションによる、限定コレクションの詳細を公開

ウォーゲーミングは同社開発・運営の PC 向け大ヒットオンライン海戦アクションゲーム『World of Warships』の10周年を記念し、世界中の艦長の皆さまと祝う10時間連続の記念配信を公式Twitchチャンネル(https://www.twitch.tv/worldofwarships/schedule?segmentID=7eb0debe-fba3-472a-bbb1-98811bfb06bb)で実施します。配信ではボーナスアイテムや特別なTwitch Drops、視聴者参加型の企画を多数ご用意して、みなさまのご参加をお待ちしています。さらに、公式パートナーとしてRandolph Engineering社、MOZUMA社、Makeship社とのコラボレーションによる、ファン必携の限定コレクション「アビエーター・サングラス」、「グラフィック・ノベル：Yamato: The Final Letters」、「10周年記念クラーケンぬいぐるみ」のリリースについても発表いたしました。

■「10年」にちなんだ10時間アニバーサリー配信を実施

- 配信日：2025年9月18日（木）- 開始時刻：20:00（日本時間）※日本語での配信は21:00~22:00を予定しています- 配信チャンネル：『World of Warships』公式 Twitch チャンネル(https://www.twitch.tv/worldofwarships/schedule?segmentID=7eb0debe-fba3-472a-bbb1-98811bfb06bb)- 内容：ゲームプレイ、さまざまな賞品が当たるクイズ、コミュニティ投票などを予定しています。また、配信中はTwitch Dropsやボーナスコードを複数回配布予定。イギリス Tier VII 特別プレミアム巡洋艦「Belfast」、アメリカ Tier VIII 特別プレミアム航空母艦「Enterprise」などを中心に、ゲーム内の特別報酬も配布予定です。



詳しくは公式サイトのニュースをご覧ください：

https://worldofwarships.eu/ja/news/community/10-hours-for-10-years-anniversary-stream/

※配信内容・報酬は予告なく変更となる場合があります。

『World of Warships』10周年公式トレーラー：https://youtu.be/uze0aJIveX0

■10周年限定コラボレーション：3つの記念グッズが登場

1）WoWS x Randolph アビエーター・サングラス

偏光アトランティックブルー・ナイロンレンズ、頑丈なタングステン・セラコート仕上げ、『World of Warships』ロゴが刻まれたバヨネットテンプルを備え、アメリカ、マサチューセッツ州の工房で職人の手により丁寧に組み上げられています。150本限定で9月18日(木)よりRandolph公式サイトにて販売を開始。Captain’s Club会員向けに40米ドルのディスカウントコードを提供し、ゲーム内ボーナスコードも同梱します。

2）MOZUMA社：グラフィック・ノベル “Yamato: The Final Letters（大和 最後の手紙）”

歴史に着想を得た全52ページのグラフィック・ノベルをKickstarter(https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mozuma/yamato-the-final-letters?ref=discovery&total_hits=27&category_id=250)で展開。デジタル版から、コレクターズセット、最も豪華なAdmiral Collectionなどから選べる、複数バージョンでのご案内となります。

3）Makeship社：10周年記念 クラーケンぬいぐるみ

9月12日(金)よりプレオーダーの受付を開始している、伝説の海の怪物をモチーフにしたぬいぐるみで、『World of Warships』プレミアムアカウント1週間分を同梱してお届けします。ベルクロパネルが装備されたヘルメットのカスタマイズもお楽しみいただけます。

■ゲーム内でも記念イベントを実施中

10周年のアップデートでは、記念港、ログイン報酬、限定イベントなど、ベテランから新規の艦長までお楽しみいただける多彩なコンテンツを展開中です。詳細は公式サイトのアップデート情報をご参照ください。

公式サイト：https://worldofwarships.asia/ja/news/game-updates/update-14-8-a-decade-at-sea/

■『World of Warships』について

『World of Warships』は、ウォーゲーミング提供する基本プレイ無料のオンライン海戦アクショゲームです。5つのクラスに分かれた数々の歴史的艦艇を強化し、さまざまなマップや環境で戦略を練りながら大海原で海戦を体感できます。また豊富な艦艇のコレクションをゲーム内でお楽しみ頂けることで、デジタル博物館として海軍史好きにも支持されています。定期的なアップデートにより常に新しいテーマコンテンツや革新的な機能が追加されており、世界中のゲームプレイヤーに驚きと興奮を与え続けています。

『World of Warships』フランチャイズは様々なプラットフォームへ展開

PC 向け『World of Warships』の成功により、PlayStation(R)4、PlayStation(R)５、Xbox One、Xbox Series X/S 向けに『World of Warships: Legends』、iOS および Android 向けに『World of Warships Legends』へと様々なプラットフォームへ展開し、それぞれのプラットフォームでもダイナミックな海戦体験を無料でお楽しみいただけるようになっております。

■ウォーゲーミングについて

ウォーゲーミングはキプロスのニコシアに本社を置き、数々の賞を受賞した、オンラインゲームの開発およびパブリッシングを行う会社です。1998 年の設立以来、現在シカゴ、プラハ、上海、東京、ビリニュス、ベオグラードをはじめとした全世界 16 か所の拠点を設ける、ゲーム業界を牽引する会社のひとつです。世界中に数百万人を超えるプレイヤーを抱えるウォーゲーミングの主力タイトルは、無料オンラインゲームのヒット作である『World of Tanks』、『World of Warships』、『World of Tanks Blitz』などがあります。

ウォーゲーミングジャパン合同会社公式サイト：https://wargaming.co.jp/

About Randolph Engineering

Founded in 1973 by two immigrant machinists just outside of Boston, Randolph Eyewear has spent over five decades handcrafting sunglasses with purpose, precision, and integrity. Built to the strict standards of the U.S. military, Randolph’s iconic Aviator earned its reputation as the eyewear of choice for pilots, adventurers, and visionaries around the world.

Still proudly independent and family-owned, Randolph continues to make eyewear that defies disposability - products designed to be worn, repaired, and passed down. Every frame blends timeless American heritage with modern style, crafted to last a lifetime (or two).

From heroes of the sky to creators and cultural icons, Randolph stands as America’s Eyewear: made like they used to be, built for generations.

www.randolphusa.com

About MOZUMA

MOZUMA is a transmedia studio that partners with game developers, publishers, and global communities to turn digital universes into physical experiences. From comics and collectibles to premium “Hero Boxes,” MOZUMA creates stories fans can hold, share, and treasure. With expertise in licensing, production, and global distribution, the company transforms game IP into scalable fan experiences, building communities and new revenue streams without risk for creators.

https://mozuma.co/

About Makeship

Makeship turns the passion of fandom into products made by fans, for fans. A creative partner and launch platform, Makeship believes that every corner of fandom deserves to be seen, held, and celebrated. With thoughtful design, sustainable production, and fan-powered campaigns, Makeship brings every storyteller’s world to life through exclusive merchandise. They celebrate the story behind every creator’s work and have teamed up with over 2,200 global brands, IPs, license partners, and independent creators - in gaming, animation, and pop culture - to bring limited-edition collectibles and apparel to fans worldwide.

https://www.makeship.com/

【権利表記】

(C) 1998-2025 Wargaming.net.

※その他、記載されている会社名・商品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。