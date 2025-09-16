【残り1週間】食べものから平和をつくる人づくり。アジア学院「Peace from Food」寄付キャンペーン、9月21日(日)まで

学校法人アジア学院

栃木県那須塩原市を拠点に、アジア・アフリカの農村リーダーを育成する学校法人アジア学院（所在地：栃木県那須塩原市、理事長：山本俊正）は、2025年8月1日（金）より開催している寄付キャンペーン「Peace from Food -食べものからの平和-」が、終了日である9月21日(日)まで残り1週間となったことをお知らせします。多くの方にご参加いただいていますことにお礼申し上げるとともに、最後の一押しとなるご支援を心よりお願い申し上げます。

キャンペーンサイト： https://ari.ac.jp/donate/peace2025/?ari=press

背景：「食べもの」が「平和」につながる理由アジア学院は1973年の設立以来、約50年にわたり、アジア、アフリカ、中南米など世界各地から農村コミュニティのリーダー（研修生）を受け入れ、持続可能な有機農業と「サーバント・リーダーシップ（仕える指導者）」を育む9ヶ月間の研修プログラムを提供してきました。

私たちの世界は、紛争、気候変動、貧困などにより、食料不安が深刻な課題となっています。アジア学院は、「食」こそが、人々のいのちを支え、コミュニティの絆を育み、平和の礎を築くものであると信じています。「作れば作るほど、人も土も豊かになる」農業を通じて、研修生たちは自らの故郷で食料主権を確立し、地域に希望をもたらすリーダーとなるのです。卒業生は、それぞれの国で在来種を守り、住民同士の学び合いの場を作り、食料危機に立ち向かうなど、まさに「平和の種をまく人」として活躍しています。

寄付キャンペーン「Peace from Food」概要本キャンペーンでお寄せいただいたご寄付は、世界中から集まる研修生たちが、日本で学び、生活するための大切な費用（1人あたり年間約200万円）として活用させていただきます。

皆様のご支援が、食を通して平和を創り出すリーダー一人ひとりを直接支える力となります。

キャンペーン名： Peace from Food -食べものからの平和-

期間： 2025年8月1日(金)～9月21日(日)寄付金の主な使途：研修生の学費、寮費、食費などの生活・研修費用持続可能な農業を実践するための農場運営費卒業生が自国で活動を継続するためのフォローアップ

費用寄付の方法： キャンペーン特設サイトより、クレジットカード、銀行振込などでご寄付いただけます。 URL：https://ari.ac.jp/donate/peace2025/

ご支援への感謝ご寄付いただいた皆様への感謝を込めて、特典をご用意しております。

ご寄付いただいた方全員： アジア学院の日常を体験できる「キャンパスミニエコツアー」（9月・11月開催）にご招待します。

継続寄付をお申込みの方： 本キャンペーン限定のオリジナルTシャツを贈呈いたします。

学校法人アジア学院について

アジア学院は、キリスト教精神に基づき、アジア・アフリカ・中南米などの農村地域で、人々と「共に生きる」リーダーを育成する国際的な教育機関です。多国籍の研修生、職員、ボランティアが那須塩原のキャンパスで共同生活を送りながら、持続可能な農業、コミュニティ開発、サーバントリーダーシップを実践的に学んでいます。公的な資金援助を受けず、皆様からのご寄付によって運営されています。

Just One Week Left: Cultivating Peacemakers Through Food. Asian Rural Institute's "Peace from Food" Campaign Ends Sunday, September 21

The Asian Rural Institute (ARI), an organization based in Nasushiobara, Tochigi, that trains rural leaders from Asia and Africa (Location: Nasushiobara, Tochigi; Chair of the Board: Toshimasa Yamamoto), has announced the final week of its "Peace from Food" fundraising campaign, which began on Friday, August 1, 2025.

The campaign will conclude on its final day, Sunday, September 21. We are grateful to the many people who have participated and sincerely ask for your support in this final push.

Campaign Website: https://ari.ac.jp/donate/peace2025/en/?ari=press

Background: How "Food" Leads to "Peace"Since its founding in 1973, for nearly 50 years the Asian Rural Institute has welcomed community leaders (participants) from across the globe, including Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

We provide a nine-month training program that nurtures skills in sustainable organic farming and "servant leadership."Our world faces grave challenges of food insecurity caused by conflict, climate change, and poverty. At ARI, we believe that food is the very foundation that sustains life, nurtures community bonds, and builds peace. Through an agricultural approach where "the more we grow, the richer the people and the soil become," our participants are empowered to establish food sovereignty in their hometowns and become leaders who bring hope to their communities.

Our graduates return to their countries as "sowers of peace," protecting indigenous seeds, creating local learning networks, and tackling food crises head-on."Peace from Food" Campaign OverviewDonations from this campaign will be used as vital funds to support the living and training expenses for participants who gather from around the world to learn in Japan (approximately 2 million JPY per person annually).

Your support directly empowers each and every leader who is working to create peace through food.

Campaign Name: Peace from Food

Period: Friday, August 1, 2025 - Sunday, September 21, 2025

Primary Use of Donations:Living and training expenses for participants, including tuition, room, and board.Operational costs for our farm, which serves as a classroom for sustainable agriculture. Follow-up support for graduates to help them continue their activities in their home countries.

How to Donate: You can donate via credit card, bank transfer, and other methods on the campaign website.

URL: https://ari.ac.jp/donate/peace2025/

Gratitude for Your SupportAs a token of our gratitude for your donation, we have prepared the following gifts.

For all donors: An invitation to a "Campus Mini-Eco Tour" (held in September and November) where you can experience daily life at ARI.

For those who sign up for recurring donations: A limited-edition original T-shirt from this campaign.

About the Asian Rural Institute (ARI)

The Asian Rural Institute is an international educational organization founded on Christian values, dedicated to training leaders who will "live and work together" with people in rural regions of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. At our campus in Nasushiobara, participants from diverse nations, staff, and volunteers live as a community while learning sustainable agriculture, community development, and servant leadership through hands-on practice. ARI operates without public funding, supported entirely by donations from individuals and groups like you.