株式会社Zero-Ten Park、全米でスタートアップアクセラレーター・投資事業を展開する米国VC gener8torとMOUを締結

株式会社Zero-Ten Park

コワーキングスペース＆シェアオフィス「The Company」を運営する株式会社Zero-Ten Park（本社：福岡市博多区、代表取締役：榎本二郎）は、米国ウィスコンシン州に本拠を置き、幅広い分野の高成長スタートアップに投資と支援を行う全米有数のアクセラレーター gener8tor（米国ウィスコンシン州）と2025年8月27日、スタートアップ支援に関する包括的な協業に向けたMOU（覚書）を締結しました。

左：株式会社Zero-Ten Park 代表取締役 COO 勝呂 方紀、右：gener8tor グローバルオペレーション担当副社長 Leen Bnyat

gener8torは米国、欧州、アジアリージョンで数多くのpre-accelerator・アクセラレータープログラムを展開し、多様な人材・クリエイターやスタートアップの支援で高い実績を誇ります。

Zero-Ten Parkはアジア全域でイノベーション拠点やインキュベーションスペースの運営に強みを持ち、日本および東南アジアの起業家のグローバル展開を積極的に支援しています。

今回のMOUの目的は、両社の強みを活かし、日米および東南アジアにおけるスタートアップエコシステムを発展させることです。

■今後の展開について

今後、両社は以下の取り組みを進めていきます。

- アクセラレーションプログラム：東南アジアでのプログラム共同運営- クロスボーダー展開支援：米国⇔東南アジアの市場進出サポート- 投資・ファンド設立の検討：将来的なVCファンド組成も視野に協議- エコシステム形成：ネットワーキングイベントやカンファレンスの共同開催- リソース共有：メンター、投資家ネットワーク、インフラの相互提供

本MOUは法的拘束力を持たない予備的な合意ですが、両社は今後、正式な事業体の設立も視野に協業を深めていきます。

《 お問い合わせ 》

本件に関する詳細情報や取材のお申し込みについては、下記までお気軽にご連絡ください。

株式会社Zero-Ten Park 広報担当（info@thecompany.jp）

またはこちらのフォーム(https://zerotenpark.jp/contact)よりお問い合わせください。

Zero-Ten Park Signs MOU with U.S. VC gener8tor, a Nationwide Startup Accelerator and Investment Firm

Zero-Ten Park Inc. (Headquarters: Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City; CEO: Jiro Enomoto), operator of coworking space and shared office “The Company,” signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on August 27, 2025, with gener8tor, a leading U.S. accelerator based in Wisconsin that invests in and supports high-growth startups across diverse fields. The agreement covers broad collaboration in startup support.

Left: Masaki Suguro, COO, Zero-Ten Park Inc. / Right: Leen Bnyat, Vice President of Global Operations, gener8tor

gener8tor operates a wide range of pre-accelerator and accelerator programs across the United States, Europe, and Asia and has built a strong reputation for empowering diverse talent, creators, and startups.

Zero-Ten Park brings extensive expertise in managing innovation hubs and incubation spaces throughout Asia and actively supports the global expansion of entrepreneurs from Japan and Southeast Asia.

Through this MOU, the two organizations aim to combine their strengths to further advance the startup ecosystems of Japan, the U.S., and Southeast Asia.

■Future Outlook

Going forward, the two companies will pursue the following initiatives:

- Acceleration Programs: Joint programming in Southeast Asia- Cross-Border Expansion Support: Facilitating market entry between the U.S. and Southeast Asia- Investment & Fund Formation: Exploring the establishment of a VC fund in the future- Ecosystem Development: Co-hosting networking events and conferences- Resource Sharing: Mutual access to mentors, investor networks, and infrastructure

While this MOU is a preliminary, non-binding agreement, both parties intend to deepen their collaboration with a view to establishing a formal business entity in the future.

【企業情報】

株式会社Zero-Ten Park

世界5ヵ国で17拠点を展開するワークスペース＆コミュニティー施設「The Company」の運営会社。

シェアオフィス企画・運営のみならず、不動産賃貸事業、ビジネスマッチング、M＆A、ベンチャー企業への投資・育成サポート、企業コンサルティングなど、施設運営のプロとして培った経験やノウハウを駆使した総合的なバックアップ事業を展開。今後も私たちは、グローバルに挑戦する企業と人を支えるインフラとして、価値ある場づくりを追求してまいります。

所在地：福岡市博多区祇園町8-13 第一プリンスビル1F

代表者：榎本 二郎

設立：2018年7月2日

About us：https://zerotenpark.jp/

福岡発シェアオフィス＆コワーキングスペース

『The Company（ザ・カンパニー）』とは

「The Company」はワークシェアとマルチロケーションをキーワードに、新しいチームの作り方と大きな仕事づくりを可能にするワークスペース＆コミュニティです。単なるワークスペースの提供にとどまらず、スタートアップ支援、越境チーム形成、多国籍クリエイターとの協働、地域コミュニティ形成など、「つながりを生む場」として独自の価値を提供しています。

・5ヵ国17拠点（直営店舗、および運営業務委託店舗を含む）にて事業展開中

・会員数は450社、2,128名（2025年6月時点）

・会員同士で仕事の受発注を可能に

・複数拠点の相互利用可能（マルチロケーション対応）



The Company公式ウェブサイト

https://thecompany.jp/