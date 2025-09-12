東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社(代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO: 細井栄治、以下Toyo-Japan)は、インドネシア子会社であるPT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik（社長 吉原 淳、IKPT）と共同で、2025年9月17日（水）～9月19日（金）にインドネシア・ジャカルタで開催される「Indonesia International Geothermal Convention & Exhibition 2025 (IIGCE)」に出展いたします。

本展示会は、地熱エネルギー分野の最新技術やソリューションを発信する国際展示会であり、インドネシアのグリーン経済に向けた協働の促進・持続可能な成長における地熱エネルギーの役割をテーマに、地熱開発の加速と国際的な連携を促進するためのイベントです。



Toyo-Japanは、地下・地上の様々な関連技術を組み合わせた地熱フィールドの全体開発・最適化を進める構想「地熱カーボンニュートラルパーク」やその他技術の最前線を紹介します。

皆さまのご来場を心よりお待ちしております。

■イベント概要

名称：Indonesia International Geothermal Convention & Exhibition (IIGCE) 2025

会期：2025年9月17日（水）～9月19日（金）

会場：Jakarta Convention Center（インドネシア・ジャカルタ）

主催：Indonesia Geothermal Association(INAGA)

■関連リンク

イベント詳細・事前登録はこちら：

https://iigce.com/

<English follows>TOYO to Exhibit at Indonesia International Geothermal Convention & Exhibition (IIGCE) 2025

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, Toyo-Japan) will jointly exhibit with PT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik (President Director Atsushi Yoshihara, IKPT), a subsidiary of Toyo-Japan, at the “Indonesia International Geothermal Convention & Exhibition (IIGCE) 2025” to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from September 17 to September 19, 2025.

The IIGCE is an international exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in the geothermal energy sector. This year’s theme: Fostering Collaboration for a Green Economy in Indonesia: The Role of Geothermal Energy in Sustainable Growth. Through the event, IIGCE fosters collaboration and accelerates geothermal development worldwide.

At this event, Toyo-Japan will showcase its initiative “Geothermal Carbon Neutral Park”* and innovative technologies in the geothermal sector.

*The concept of promoting comprehensive optimization of geothermal fields by integrating innovative subsurface and surface technologies

We look forward to welcoming you at our booth.

■Event Overview

Event Name: Indonesia International Geothermal Convention & Exhibition (IIGCE) 2025

Dates: Wednesday, September 17 - Friday, September 19, 2025

Venue: Jakarta Convention Center (Jakarta, Indonesia)

Organizer: Indonesia Geothermal Association (INAGA)

■Related Link

Exhibitor Information & Visitor Registration

https://iigce.com/